Trump Told DOJ Official “Just Say the Election Was Corrupt and Leave the Rest to Me”
Former Assistant Attorney General Richard Donoghue told the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Donoghue spent 90 minutes explaining to President Donald Trump why each one of his claims of widespread voter fraud were completely unfounded.
After that time, Donoghue said that Trump bluntly told him, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.”
Donoghue shared his handwritten note from the conversation about this to the committee, adding, “That’s an exact quote.”
"Just say it was corrupt, and leave the rest to me and the Republican Congressmen," Trump told Department of Justice officials.
Former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue at today's Jan. 6 committee hearing: pic.twitter.com/fzr3NhrlkI
— VICE News (@VICENews) June 23, 2022
During his testimony, Donoghue said that Trump had repeatedly pressured the Department of Justice (DOJ) “virtually every day” from December 23, 2020 to January 3, 2021, to put the DOJ’s rubber stamp on his election fraud claims and begin investigating them.
In October 2021 Trump considered the possibility of replacing Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, an attorney who seemed willing to do Trump’s bidding.
Donoghue also told Trump that if he tried to install Clark that the entire leadership team at the Justice Department would resign.”
Donoghue said that he told Trump at a December 31, 2020 meeting, “Mr. President, you should have the leadership you want, but the Justice Department functions on facts, evidence, and law. And no matter who is in charge, that is not going to change.”
Clark wanted the DOJ to send a letter to Georgia’s Republican-led legislature telling it to hold a special session where representatives would choose a slate of electors willing to overrule the state’s popular voters by voting in favor of Trump instead.
Trump also infamously called the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him to “find” just enough votes to give Trump a slim margin of victory of Biden in the state. Trump’s phone call toRaffensperger could help land the former president in jail, a former Watergate prosecutor has said.
Sen. Johnson Faked a Phone Call to Avoid Hard Questions About His Role in Trump’s Election Coup
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) was caught faking a phone call while trying to dodge reporter questions about his alleged role in thwarting the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.
A viral video of Johnson’s fake-out shows him leaving the Capitol building as a reporter asked him a question.
Johnson, holding his phone to his ear, waves the reporter away, stating, “I’m on the phone right now.”
The reporter says, “No, you’re not. I can see your phone. I can see your screen.”
Then, as the reporter continues to ask Johnson questions, he puts his phone away and responds.
Sen. Ron Johnson so much didn't want to talk to reporters about his office trying to pass fake elector lists to the vice president's office that he tried to pretend he was on the phone. pic.twitter.com/V1VwBDs42t
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) June 22, 2022
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack recently revealed that Johnson’s top aide, Sean Riley, wanted to hand off a list of false, pro-Trump electors from Michigan and Wisconsin to Pence’s legislative director Chris Hodgson. Riley hoped Pence would include the electors in his count of electoral votes for determining the next president. Hodgson, via text, told Riley not to attempt the hand-off.
Alexa Henning, Johnson’s spokesperson, said, “The senator had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office. This was a staff-to-staff exchange. […] The Vice President’s office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story.”
Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju “I wasn’t involved,” adding, “There’s no conspiracy here. This is a complete non-story, guys. Complete non-story.”
But the reporter who caught Johnson on a fake phone call asked Johnson what he knew about Riley’s plan, whether Riley still works for him, and why Riley tried it.
When Johnson finally answered, he repeated his “non-story” line and said, “I don’t know what you’re concerned about here.” He then said he was “basically” unaware of it. Basically. He didn’t say whether Riley still works for him.
Johnson then said, “Somebody delivered this (list of fake electors) to our office as asked to deliver that to the president.” He didn’t say who that “somebody” was. He also said that Riley “did the right thing” by trying to hand off the list to Pence’s staff.
Why he considers handing off a list of fake electors delivered by a mystery person to the Vice President as “the right thing” remains unclear.
The NRA & Far-right GOP Both Oppose the Bipartisan Gun Rights Bill. Here’s What’s In It
The gun manufacturer lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA), released a press statement opposing the Senate’s bipartisan firearm reform bill barely 30 minutes after the text of the bill was released. The far-right House Freedom Caucus also released a statement against the bill shortly after its release, Insider reports.
Trump has also opposed the bill, unsurprisingly. He wrote on his poorly named Truth social network, “The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!”
The NRA’s press release said, “This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians.”
🚨BREAKING: NRA Announces Opposition to Senate Gun Control Legislation
"This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, & use fed dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state & local politicians." pic.twitter.com/tXriTiWLzw
— NRA (@NRA) June 21, 2022
The House Freedom Caucus called the bill “unconstitutional” claiming that the law denies Americans “due process” and calling its provisions “ripe for abuse.”
“The House Freedom Caucus will oppose any legislation that implements, funds, or expands unconstitutional red flag laws,” the group’s statement said.
OFFICIAL POSITION: The House Freedom Caucus opposes any legislation, including the Senate framework, that implements “red flag laws” and other unconstitutional gun control provisions.
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/zqQoTFPNoL
— House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) June 22, 2022
The bill allots $750 million to help states run implement and manage so-called “red flag programs” to help police temporarily confiscate guns or prevent gun purchases from people whose relatives or friends worry may commit violence with guns.
The money is meant to fund crisis intervention programs like mental health, veteran, and drug courts meant to help populations that may use guns for suicide or shootings. The bill also offers more funding for pre-existing mental health and school security programs.
The legislation also closes the years-old so-called “boyfriend loophole” in domestic violence laws that prevent gun acquisition by people who have been convicted of domestic violence crimes against spouses, co-parents, or previous live-in partners. The loophole closure will ensure that other domestic violence offenders will also be prevented from getting guns, even if they have partners who they have never lived or had children with.
The bill would require more private gun sellers to register as Federally Licensed Firearm Dealers, making them have to conduct background checks on gun purchasers. It would also create new federal statutes against gun trafficking and straw purchasing. Straw purchasing is when someone buys a gun on behalf of someone else.
Finally, the bill would require background checks for people under the age of 21 who are first-time buyers of guns. The checks will include a search of juvenile justice and mental health records. If a check detects a disqualifying issue, the gun seller will have 10 business days to complete a full review before allowing purchase.
The legislation already has the support of 14 Republican senators and is likely to pass the House, although some provisions may be changed before it’s passed into law. While critics of the bill say it does far too little, the bill would also be the first major firearm reform to be passed in over 30 years.
Georgia Election Worker Tells How Trump’s Election Lies Made Her a Target of Death Threats
Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss’ safety and mental health were harmed after former President Donald Trump and his network of supporters spread lies about her rigging the 2020 presidential election, she said during the fourth public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Tuesday.
In the weeks following the election, Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed that Moss and her mother — both of whom are Black election workers — had passed one another USB drives containing doctored votes like they were “vials of heroin or cocaine.” Giuliani and numerous social media figures even said they had a video of the handoff. In actuality, the video showed the two women handing off a breath mint, Moss told the committee.
When Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him to “find” more votes to help him defeat Joe Biden in the state, Trump mentioned Moss 18 times as “proof” of voter fraud. No actual proof has substantiated Trump’s claims of voter fraud. Over 60 court cases alleging fraud, brought by Trump and the Republican Party, have all been thrown out due to lack of evidence.
As the right-wing news outlets Newsmax and One America News (OAN) repeated the lies about Moss, the attention made her and her mother the target of death threats. One threat said she should “be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920,” a likely reference to a time when anti-Black lynchings were more commonplace.
The experience made Moss and her mother fear for their lives. Moss now lives in hiding, has gained 60 pounds, and is afraid to reveal her identity to others or spend much time in public.
“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” she told the committee. “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you? The President of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not target one. But he targeted me: Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen, who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic.”
Moss is now suing Giuliani for his role in spreading lies about her. In May, OAN issued a retraction stating that there’s no proof that voter fraud overturned the 2020 election.
But Trump’s lies affected more than just Moss. An estimated 17 percent of America’s local election officials experienced threats during the 2020 election cycle due to false claims of voter fraud.
