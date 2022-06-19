News
Georgia Election Investigation ‘Will Send Donald Trump to Jail’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
According to former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, he has no doubt that there is an ironclad case brewing in Georgia that will lead to an indictment and conviction of Donald Trump.
Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Akerman said the evidence is overwhelming that the former president tried to steal the election in the Peachtree state as evidenced by the phone call made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he find enough votes to secure the state’s 16 Electoral College votes.
‘You mentioned that you guys had tapes in the Nixon Watergate situation,” host Phang pointed out. “We have a tape, though. We have that tape of Donald Trump pressuring Brad Raffensperger. In your opinion, you don’t think that is going to be enough?”
“Oh I think that is enough,” Akerman replied. “If you are asking which of the cases right now, which one is going to send Donald Trump to prison, that is the case. There is a really neat three-year felony in Georgia, that Donald Trump has violated. Prosecutors love tape-recorded evidence because you cannot cross-examine it.”
“What is significant though, with those cases, is that when you put in the context of all of the evidence that’s the January six committee has uncovered. When you put that together, Donald Trump has zero defense in Georgia,” he added. “If I had to put my money on one prosecution that is going to go forward here, that one will send Donald Trump to jail, it is Georgia — no question about it.”
“The only defense that he has got here is trying to somehow pick up on some ambiguity in the tape, that he did not really mean what he said,” he elaborated. “But once you look at what he said, trying to get Brad Raffensperger to come up with extra votes to make him a winner in Georgia, and put in the context about the January 6th committee has found, I think they have gotten a case beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Trump Accused of ‘Witness Tampering’ by George Conway
Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” early Saturday morning, conservative attorney George Conway accused Donald Trump of nothing less than “witness tampering” over comments he made in a speech at the Faith & Freedom conference in Nashville on Friday.
The former president was the keynote speaker at the Christian conference, and along with attacking the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, Trump stated his displeasure with how indicted rioters are being treated and suggested he would offer pardons if he became president again.
Combined with former Trump aides who are still either testifying before the House committee or have yet to speak to investigators, Conway said Trump is trying to derail the judicial system.
“Someone should tell him that he has the right to remain silent and anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law,” Conway, the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told the host. “From a prosecutor’s standpoint, just let him keep talking. He is basically still admitting that he put pressure on Mike Pence to do something that was completely illegal. Frankly, although he is not president, if he was president he would be doing what he did a few years ago like dangling pardons to people.”
“Well, he talks about how when he becomes president he might give pardons,” host Phang interjected.
“He is not president,” Conway countered. “I do not think he’s ever going to get elected president again. It’s an attempt at witness tampering frankly, a little bit.”
“Yeah, he is dangling the opportunity for people to not cooperate, to not testify, to be able to get a pardon,” Phang replied.
“It kills me,” Conway added. “He is doing this in front of the Faith and Freedom conference. The guy who paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels and to end democracy is at the Faith and Freedom conference is getting a standing ovation. I cannot take it.”
Emails Raise ‘Obvious Suggestion’ Ginni Thomas Was Feeding John Eastman Inside Information: Carl Bernstein
Legendary Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper after bombshell revelations that she was in contact with “coup memo” author John Eastman during Donald Trump’s attempted coup.
“I think you have got the very tricky situation where the wife of a Supreme Court justice is very obviously involved in some way in a conspiracy in which there really is a conspiracy to overturn, try to attempt a coup to overturn the election results. I think the committee feels they have to go very carefully when you have the wife of a Supreme Court justice who may be involved,” Bernstein said.
“I mean, let’s look at what happened in Watergate where you have a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court to compel Richard Nixon to turn over his tapes, and now you have this whole question of Donald Trump trying to subvert the Constitution, prevent the lawful transition of power to his successor, and now you have a record of correspondence in which Clarence Thomas, a Supreme Court justice, his wife, is obviously involved through documentary evidence that we know already that Bob Woodward wrote about.”
“In some way, her handprints are in this conspiracy, whether benign or not,” he explained. “So we’re going in to an area we have never been before in history of the United States that might involve conversations between the Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife involving a conspiracy to defraud the government and perhaps seditious conduct such as the Proud Boys have been charged with.”
Tapper also asked about reports that Eastman appeared to have inside information.
“Eastman seems to have insight of what was going on at the Supreme Court, insight that it was not common knowledge at all,” Tapper noted.
“The obvious suggestion, but we don’t know if the suggestion is true or not, is that there was a discussion between Clarence Thomas about what the court may be doing and his wife. So what did the justice know, and what did his wife know? And when did each of them know it? That’s a really relevant question,” Bernstein said.
‘Slow-Rolling Comedy Sketch’: Navarro Mocked After Telling Judge He Wants to Postpone Trial Because He’ll Be on His Book Tour
Former top Trump White House advisor, conspiracy theorist, and “Big Lie” promoter Peter Navarro, arrested earlier this month after being indicted by a grand jury, told a federal judge he’ll be busy this fall promoting his upcoming book as he rejected several suggested dates and tried to push his trial into next year.
Arraigned at 10:00 AM ET, Navarro pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress after ignoring a legal subpoena and refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Navarro repeatedly claimed he would represent himself, but at the last minute hired two attorneys who appeared with him late Friday morning.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports Navarro’s attorney told federal district court Judge Amit Mehta “he wants to slow down the trial schedule after Mehta suggests he has availability in lat[e] August, early September or mid-November. But Navarro’s team says Navarro is planning to put out a book in September and will be on the road a lot.”
Navarro’s lawyer John Irving wants to delay proceedings, citing his client’s upcoming book:
“The book comes out in September. The marketing comes out in August.”
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 17, 2022
Federal prosecutors said the Dept. of Justice has “serious concerns about delaying trial for a book tour.”
Liz Dye, who writes about law and politics for Above The Law, notes Navarro’s “book is on the topics he refused to discuss with the committee citing executive privilege.”
Navarro and his attorneys tried to push the trial to next April.
Judge Mehta says his first week available for trial is during April if they don’t go in November.
Defense says April is GREAT.
Judge laughs and says the facts aren’t that complex, we can get this done.
— Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) June 17, 2022
Judge Mehta warned Navarro after he improperly emailed the court:
DC Judge cracks back at Peter Navarro:
“In the last 2 days, Defendant has twice communicated with the court by emailing the courtroom deputy, without copying government counsel. This is not proper. Defendant is not permitted to have ex-parte communications with the court”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 10, 2022
Navarro exited the hearing with a protestor behind him holding a sign that reads: “THE BIG LIE ALMOST KILLED OUR DEMOCRACY.”
Navarro exits court after pleading not guilty pic.twitter.com/3RJFoyNTGE
— Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) June 17, 2022
Outside the court, after his hearing, in a small press conference, Navarro swung into full promotion mode, telling reporters the name of his book and that it’s “on Amazon, by the way.”
Peter Navarro’s defense lawyers asked for a later trial date so the former Trump advisor could promote his book later this year. DOJ said a book tour is “absolutely no basis” for delay, and Judge Amit Mehta set the trial for Nov. 17.
Here’s Navarro outside court re: his book. pic.twitter.com/ZYGCGmEPYY
— Ryan Barber (@cryanbarber) June 17, 2022
Navarro is being mocked on social media, including by this top national security attorney:
Oh dude, no, that’s not an excuse. https://t.co/XYoLXvBWKX
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 17, 2022
And others:
Hearing this live in court is like a slow-rolling comedy sketch. https://t.co/7ENkCWQse5
— Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) June 17, 2022
I mean if the guy wants to have his trial AFTER releasing a book that could be chock full of evidence on his participation in a seditious conspiracy…
— Dan (@Eodyne1) June 17, 2022
At the rate they’re going, Bannon and Navarro should spring for a full-time studio in front of Prettyman for their regularly scheduled pressers. https://t.co/E5XdfeFYxi
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 17, 2022
Judge Mehta schedules trial for Peter Navarro in space formerly occupied by accused seditionists. https://t.co/Nywfmvo2tK
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 17, 2022
Peter Navarro hires an attorney, but not a criminal defense attorney and complains about legal fees: ‘I’ll be eating dog food if I stay out of jail’.
Thoughts and prayers, bro.
— Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 17, 2022
