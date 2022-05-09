Connect with us

'PROFOUNDLY UNFIT LOON'

‘You and I Have Unfinished Business’: Steve Schmidt Decimates ‘Grifting Quitter’ Sarah Palin

Published

on

Senior strategist and advisor to the John McCain 2008 presidential campaign, Steve Schmidt, has been settling old scores recently, with excruciatingly acidic attacks, mostly against his old boss’s daughter Meghan McCain

According to Schmidt this weekend, operatives with Russian ties infiltrated the late Republican Senator from Arizona’s campaign, and McCain looked the other way. Schmidt went after Meghan McCain multiple times. Also, Cheri Jacobus, Laura Ingraham, Tulsi Gabbard, and others.

Monday night Schmidt tweeted directly at former Governor Sarah Palin, who was McCain’s disastrous vice presidential running mate and is now running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“You and I have unfinished business,” Schmidt declared. “I’ll do everything I can to make sure you never hold a position of responsibility in the United States Congress. You are an unstable, narcissistic, ignorant, grifting quitter. Magnificent, Majestic, Alaska deserves better.”

Sunday he tweeted: “The dumbest decision of my life wasn’t picking Palin. It was leaving John McCain alone with her.”

Also on Sunday, responding to a far-right editor, Schmidt described Palin as an “absolutely degenerate liar. Pathological. Unfit. Unwell,” along with being “a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust.”

He also retweeted the video below which shows “Schmidt,” in the film “Game Change,” destroying “Palin” after she and McCain lost the election. He writes: “This scene from Game Change was like an out of body experience. Almost precisely what happened. My last interaction with the profoundly unfit loon Sarah Palin. Have a watch.”

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.