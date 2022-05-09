'PROFOUNDLY UNFIT LOON'
‘You and I Have Unfinished Business’: Steve Schmidt Decimates ‘Grifting Quitter’ Sarah Palin
Senior strategist and advisor to the John McCain 2008 presidential campaign, Steve Schmidt, has been settling old scores recently, with excruciatingly acidic attacks, mostly against his old boss’s daughter Meghan McCain.
According to Schmidt this weekend, operatives with Russian ties infiltrated the late Republican Senator from Arizona’s campaign, and McCain looked the other way. Schmidt went after Meghan McCain multiple times. Also, Cheri Jacobus, Laura Ingraham, Tulsi Gabbard, and others.
Monday night Schmidt tweeted directly at former Governor Sarah Palin, who was McCain’s disastrous vice presidential running mate and is now running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“You and I have unfinished business,” Schmidt declared. “I’ll do everything I can to make sure you never hold a position of responsibility in the United States Congress. You are an unstable, narcissistic, ignorant, grifting quitter. Magnificent, Majestic, Alaska deserves better.”
Sunday he tweeted: “The dumbest decision of my life wasn’t picking Palin. It was leaving John McCain alone with her.”
Also on Sunday, responding to a far-right editor, Schmidt described Palin as an “absolutely degenerate liar. Pathological. Unfit. Unwell,” along with being “a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust.”
Please. She is an absolutely degenerate liar. Pathological. Unfit. Unwell. She’s a quitter and a buffoon who has no business ever holding a position of public trust, ever. Not even as a crossing guard. Nothing. You are nuts also https://t.co/9JnIi00Bw4
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022
He also retweeted the video below which shows “Schmidt,” in the film “Game Change,” destroying “Palin” after she and McCain lost the election. He writes: “This scene from Game Change was like an out of body experience. Almost precisely what happened. My last interaction with the profoundly unfit loon Sarah Palin. Have a watch.”
Did you know that @WoodyHarrelson played @SteveSchmidtSES in the 2012 movie “Game Change?” The plot revolved around the McCain campaign and @SarahPalinUSA. Here is a clip of Steve “Woody” Schmidt savagely shredding Palin: pic.twitter.com/5hRVwIj4Ak
— The Lincoln Watchman👀🇺🇸 (@LincolnWatchman) February 6, 2021
