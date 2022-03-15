RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘There’s Only One Jesus’: Trump-Endorsed Herschel Walker Is a Science-Denier Who Thinks Apes Dispel Evolution
Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, revealed on Sunday that he is a science-denying religious extremist. Walker wrongly insisted the existence of apes dispels the scientific theory of evolution, and there was no Big Bang Theory. He attributes all of creation to God.
“I tell you something else I heard – now think about this,” Walker, very proudly, told the pastor of Georgia’s Sugar Hill Church, “at one time, science said, man came from apes.”
“Did it not?” Walker, a former college and pro-football star asked, pointing at the audience. “Well, what is interesting though, if that is true, why are there still apes?”
“Think about it,” Walker pressed.
HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel, who first reported Walker’s false anti-science beliefs, explains he “gets some basic facts wrong”:
Humans did not evolve from the apes that you see at the zoo. Rather, humans and apes have a common (and now extinct) ancestor that lived roughly 10 million years ago. Technically, all humans are apes, but that doesn’t mean that chimpanzees are one step away from becoming people. Walker’s summary of evolution is incorrect, and there’s nothing incompatible about humans coexisting with other apes.
Walker then explained that, according to him, God is necessary for “the conception of a baby.”
“Let me tell you, science can’t do that. They are trying to do it come but they can’t because there had to be a God.”
“So when God came and said, ‘Now let me create this.’ And God created the earth. And he put Adam and Eve there, and stuff.”
After some rambling remarks likening the United States to the biblical Garden of Eden, because of “freedom,” Walker declared, “I tell people this I’m not trying to teach you to love Jesus. I love him. You can like who you want to like, but I’m going to tell you there’s only one of them. There’s only one god, there’s only one Jesus. So if you’d go in with the wrong horse, I’m sorry for you. I’ll tell you I love Jesus.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also backs Walker.
Watch (clip begins at the 59:01 mark):
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Spokane Baptist Preacher: ‘I Hope Every Single Homosexual Dies’
Spokane, Washington Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar of the Sure Foundation last week told his congregation that gay people are “reprobates,” who “hate their life,” and “kill themselves” – far from the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.
Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta posted this short clip video from Sunday, February 7:
On Sunday, Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar was telling his congregation that he hates gay people… when he went on a quick tangent to remind them that he really, really hates gay people.
Just vile stuff… pic.twitter.com/swLIGnONem
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 10, 2022
Mehta says Kutsar doubled down this past Sunday.
“Praise God,” Kutsar says. “I’m happy” that “sodomites” commit suicide.
“I hope that every sodomite dies,” Kutsar says in this new clip. “I hope that every homosexual dies. I hope that every f***** dies,” he adds.
The Sure Foundation’s website appears to be inaccessible, but it has a Facebook page that says its “mission is to reach the greater Spokane area with the Gospel of Jesus Christ through door to door soulwinning. To baptize converts and teach them good doctrine.”
Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar became aware of the vile sermon clip I shared earlier… so he doubled down on his statement calling for the death of gay people.
He also thinks most of you agree with him. https://t.co/zXs5ApxGXm pic.twitter.com/t9qYwms2so
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 15, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Ex Latinos for Trump Head Says If Christians Don’t Elect Her to Texas Senate They Will Be Held Accountable by God
Bianca Garcia, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as president of Latinos For Trump, is currently running for a seat in the Texas state Senate because, she claims, God has called her to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.”
So positive is Garcia that God wants her to inhabit this seat that she is already claiming victory in the Republican primary, which doesn’t occur until next month. On Wednesday, Garcia appeared on fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s “The McFiles” program, where she warned that any Christian who doesn’t vote for her will be held accountable by God.
“I just finished an interview with some pastors,” Garcia reported. “And I told them, I said straight up, ‘I’m only going to win if the church shows up. That’s it. If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable because I have been appointed and assigned for this position and God is testing you all. I don’t have anything else to say to you other than that. So, you’re going to either have to show up and show out, or you’re going to have to deal with it with the Lord.’”
“That’s where we’re at,” she continued. “We’ve drawn the line. We’re past the party lines. We are now fighting a very evil, evil, demonic [hierarchy].”
Garcia went on to declare that once she is elected to office, she is going to be “a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“They’re gonna call me BRG,” she said.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Rally Attending Lawmaker Wants ‘One Nation Under God’ Decals Put on School Buses to Root Out ‘Communists’
More than a week before incoming Glenn Youngkin is sworn in as governor of Virginia, a Republican lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riot has introduced a bill to put God on school buses.
Delegate Marie March has introduced House Bill 113, which “permits local school boards, notwithstanding any regulation to the contrary, to display on the sides and rear of public school buses decals containing the motto ‘In God We Trust’ or the phrase ‘One Nation Under God,’ provided that no such decal obstructs the name of the school division or the number of the school bus.”
March made waves in southwest Virginia after traveling to Jan. 6 for Trump’s rally seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
“At least two local restaurant owners are facing backlash for attending President Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday,” WSLS-TV reported one year ago today. “A Christiansburg business owner is also taking heat. Marie March owns Fatback Soul Shack and Due South. She also attended the rally.”
READ MORE: Sobbing Jan. 6 insurrectionist sent to prison after lawyer argues his brain was not fully developed
March addressed her attendance in a statement issued to The Daily Beast, claiming she left before Trump’s speech ended.
“I apologize for nothing, I regret nothing,” March said.
March has said her school bus bill will expose communists.
“If there are communists in the House of Delegates, let’s figure out who they are,” March said.
