McConnell Backs GOP Candidate Who Called for ‘Total Cleansing’ and Allegedly Threatened to Blow His Wife’s ‘Brains Out’

An audience member asked a disturbing and stunning question at a speech given by close Trump family ally and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Idaho on Monday, but instead of denouncing and disavowing the question itself as being anti-democratic, morally repugnant, illegal, based on falsehoods, and against his repeatedly avowed Christian values, Kirk offered an equally disturbing response.

“At this point, we’re living under corporate and medical fascism. This is tyranny,” claimed the unidentified man, as Media Matters reports. “When do we get to use the guns? No, and I’m not — that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line? How many elections are they going to steal before we kill these people?”

The TP USA founder and executive director has strong ties to the Trump family and heads the far right wing organization that professes to exist to support conservative college students. It has “generated support from anti-Muslim bigots and alt lite activists, and from some corners of the white supremacist alt right,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote several years ago.

Kirk “denounced” the audience member’s remarks because, he told the man, “you’re playing into all their plans and they’re trying to make you do this.”

“So, no, I – no, hold on. I – no – stop, hold on,” Kirk told him. “Now, I’m going to denounce that and I’m going to tell you why. Because you’re playing into all their plans and they’re trying to make you do this. That’s OK. Just hear me out,” he urged.

“They are trying to provoke you and everyone here. They are trying to make you do something that will be violent that will justify a takeover of your freedoms and liberties, the likes of which we have never seen,” Kirk fear-mongered.

“We are close to have momentum to be able to get this country back on a trajectory using the peaceful means that we have at us,” Kirk insisted. “So to answer your question, and I just think it’s, you know, overly blunt, we have to be the ones that do not play into the violent aims and ambitions of the other side. They fear – let me say this very clearly – they fear us holding the line with self-control and discipline, taking over school board meetings. They are the ones that are willing to use federal force against us.”

Donald Trump literally used federal force against innocent Americans and peaceful protestors.

“We are living under fascism,” Kirk continued, which is false, currently. “We are living under this tyranny,” he claimed, not referring to anything in particular. “But if you think for a second that they’re not wanting you to all of a sudden get that next level where they’re going to say, ‘OK, we need Patriot Act 2.0.’ If you think that, you know, Waco is bad, wait until you see what they want to do next. What I’m saying is that we have a very fragile balance right now at our current time where we must exhaust every single peaceful mean possible.”

Watch: