‘Jesus Made Clear There Are Two Genders Not 52’ Says Perkins – Calls LGBT ‘Zenith of Man’s Rebellion Against God’
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins preached at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds, Washington, Sunday. Following his sermon, Perkins sat down with Westgate’s senior pastor Alec Rowlands for a wide-ranging discussion on the issue of “The Church and Politics.”
During the discussion, Perkins declared that the push for LGBTQ rights is “the zenith of man’s rebellion against God” and that the people who fight for such rights are controlled by “demonic spirits.”
“This whole thing with LGBT is the zenith of man’s rebellion against God,” Perkins said. “The Creator who created us in his own image, we’re saying, ‘No, we will decide—not biology, not science—we will decide what our gender is.’ This is the zenith of rebellion against God. That is the only explanation for how people are surrendering to this agenda, how adamant the advocates of this agenda are, and why we as believers in Jesus Christ who love people and do not want to see our children condemned to confusion for the rest of their lives must speak the truth of God’s word.”
“Jesus made very clear there are two genders, not 52,” Perkins continued. “We can never accommodate darkness. I’m going to be very clear about this tonight: Those that are opposing us on these issues are not our enemies. We know that our enemies are spiritual. The weapons of our warfare are not carnal. Our enemies are not flesh and blood; they’re the spirits, the demonic spirits that control so much.”
Despite his long history of incendiary comments about the LGBTQ community, Perkins is an influential voice in conservative politics, regularly hosting Republican members of Congress on his “Washington Watch” radio show. The Family Research Council, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, had a hand in the formation of Trump administration policy on a wide variety of issues.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
‘There’s Only One Jesus’: Trump-Endorsed Herschel Walker Is a Science-Denier Who Thinks Apes Dispel Evolution
Trump-endorsed Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, revealed on Sunday that he is a science-denying religious extremist. Walker wrongly insisted the existence of apes dispels the scientific theory of evolution, and there was no Big Bang Theory. He attributes all of creation to God.
“I tell you something else I heard – now think about this,” Walker, very proudly, told the pastor of Georgia’s Sugar Hill Church, “at one time, science said, man came from apes.”
“Did it not?” Walker, a former college and pro-football star asked, pointing at the audience. “Well, what is interesting though, if that is true, why are there still apes?”
“Think about it,” Walker pressed.
HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel, who first reported Walker’s false anti-science beliefs, explains he “gets some basic facts wrong”:
Humans did not evolve from the apes that you see at the zoo. Rather, humans and apes have a common (and now extinct) ancestor that lived roughly 10 million years ago. Technically, all humans are apes, but that doesn’t mean that chimpanzees are one step away from becoming people. Walker’s summary of evolution is incorrect, and there’s nothing incompatible about humans coexisting with other apes.
Walker then explained that, according to him, God is necessary for “the conception of a baby.”
“Let me tell you, science can’t do that. They are trying to do it come but they can’t because there had to be a God.”
“So when God came and said, ‘Now let me create this.’ And God created the earth. And he put Adam and Eve there, and stuff.”
After some rambling remarks likening the United States to the biblical Garden of Eden, because of “freedom,” Walker declared, “I tell people this I’m not trying to teach you to love Jesus. I love him. You can like who you want to like, but I’m going to tell you there’s only one of them. There’s only one god, there’s only one Jesus. So if you’d go in with the wrong horse, I’m sorry for you. I’ll tell you I love Jesus.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also backs Walker.
Related: McConnell Backs GOP Candidate Who Called for ‘Total Cleansing’ and Allegedly Threatened to Blow His Wife’s ‘Brains Out’
Watch (clip begins at the 59:01 mark):
Spokane Baptist Preacher: ‘I Hope Every Single Homosexual Dies’
Spokane, Washington Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar of the Sure Foundation last week told his congregation that gay people are “reprobates,” who “hate their life,” and “kill themselves” – far from the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.
Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta posted this short clip video from Sunday, February 7:
On Sunday, Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar was telling his congregation that he hates gay people… when he went on a quick tangent to remind them that he really, really hates gay people.
Just vile stuff… pic.twitter.com/swLIGnONem
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 10, 2022
Mehta says Kutsar doubled down this past Sunday.
“Praise God,” Kutsar says. “I’m happy” that “sodomites” commit suicide.
“I hope that every sodomite dies,” Kutsar says in this new clip. “I hope that every homosexual dies. I hope that every f***** dies,” he adds.
The Sure Foundation’s website appears to be inaccessible, but it has a Facebook page that says its “mission is to reach the greater Spokane area with the Gospel of Jesus Christ through door to door soulwinning. To baptize converts and teach them good doctrine.”
Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar became aware of the vile sermon clip I shared earlier… so he doubled down on his statement calling for the death of gay people.
He also thinks most of you agree with him. https://t.co/zXs5ApxGXm pic.twitter.com/t9qYwms2so
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 15, 2022
Ex Latinos for Trump Head Says If Christians Don’t Elect Her to Texas Senate They Will Be Held Accountable by God
Bianca Garcia, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as president of Latinos For Trump, is currently running for a seat in the Texas state Senate because, she claims, God has called her to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.”
So positive is Garcia that God wants her to inhabit this seat that she is already claiming victory in the Republican primary, which doesn’t occur until next month. On Wednesday, Garcia appeared on fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s “The McFiles” program, where she warned that any Christian who doesn’t vote for her will be held accountable by God.
“I just finished an interview with some pastors,” Garcia reported. “And I told them, I said straight up, ‘I’m only going to win if the church shows up. That’s it. If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable because I have been appointed and assigned for this position and God is testing you all. I don’t have anything else to say to you other than that. So, you’re going to either have to show up and show out, or you’re going to have to deal with it with the Lord.’”
“That’s where we’re at,” she continued. “We’ve drawn the line. We’re past the party lines. We are now fighting a very evil, evil, demonic [hierarchy].”
Garcia went on to declare that once she is elected to office, she is going to be “a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“They’re gonna call me BRG,” she said.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
