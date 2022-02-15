RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Spokane Baptist Preacher: ‘I Hope Every Single Homosexual Dies’
Spokane, Washington Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar of the Sure Foundation last week told his congregation that gay people are “reprobates,” who “hate their life,” and “kill themselves” – far from the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.
Friendly Atheist’s Hemant Mehta posted this short clip video from Sunday, February 7:
On Sunday, Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar was telling his congregation that he hates gay people… when he went on a quick tangent to remind them that he really, really hates gay people.
Just vile stuff… pic.twitter.com/swLIGnONem
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 10, 2022
Mehta says Kutsar doubled down this past Sunday.
“Praise God,” Kutsar says. “I’m happy” that “sodomites” commit suicide.
“I hope that every sodomite dies,” Kutsar says in this new clip. “I hope that every homosexual dies. I hope that every f***** dies,” he adds.
The Sure Foundation’s website appears to be inaccessible, but it has a Facebook page that says its “mission is to reach the greater Spokane area with the Gospel of Jesus Christ through door to door soulwinning. To baptize converts and teach them good doctrine.”
Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar became aware of the vile sermon clip I shared earlier… so he doubled down on his statement calling for the death of gay people.
He also thinks most of you agree with him. https://t.co/zXs5ApxGXm pic.twitter.com/t9qYwms2so
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 15, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Ex Latinos for Trump Head Says If Christians Don’t Elect Her to Texas Senate They Will Be Held Accountable by God
Bianca Garcia, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who served as president of Latinos For Trump, is currently running for a seat in the Texas state Senate because, she claims, God has called her to take her “rightful place” in the state capitol and “make the devil run.”
So positive is Garcia that God wants her to inhabit this seat that she is already claiming victory in the Republican primary, which doesn’t occur until next month. On Wednesday, Garcia appeared on fellow conspiracy theorist Chris McDonald’s “The McFiles” program, where she warned that any Christian who doesn’t vote for her will be held accountable by God.
“I just finished an interview with some pastors,” Garcia reported. “And I told them, I said straight up, ‘I’m only going to win if the church shows up. That’s it. If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable because I have been appointed and assigned for this position and God is testing you all. I don’t have anything else to say to you other than that. So, you’re going to either have to show up and show out, or you’re going to have to deal with it with the Lord.’”
“That’s where we’re at,” she continued. “We’ve drawn the line. We’re past the party lines. We are now fighting a very evil, evil, demonic [hierarchy].”
Garcia went on to declare that once she is elected to office, she is going to be “a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“They’re gonna call me BRG,” she said.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Jan. 6 Rally Attending Lawmaker Wants ‘One Nation Under God’ Decals Put on School Buses to Root Out ‘Communists’
More than a week before incoming Glenn Youngkin is sworn in as governor of Virginia, a Republican lawmaker who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riot has introduced a bill to put God on school buses.
Delegate Marie March has introduced House Bill 113, which “permits local school boards, notwithstanding any regulation to the contrary, to display on the sides and rear of public school buses decals containing the motto ‘In God We Trust’ or the phrase ‘One Nation Under God,’ provided that no such decal obstructs the name of the school division or the number of the school bus.”
March made waves in southwest Virginia after traveling to Jan. 6 for Trump’s rally seeking to overturn the 2020 election.
“At least two local restaurant owners are facing backlash for attending President Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday,” WSLS-TV reported one year ago today. “A Christiansburg business owner is also taking heat. Marie March owns Fatback Soul Shack and Due South. She also attended the rally.”
READ MORE: Sobbing Jan. 6 insurrectionist sent to prison after lawyer argues his brain was not fully developed
March addressed her attendance in a statement issued to The Daily Beast, claiming she left before Trump’s speech ended.
“I apologize for nothing, I regret nothing,” March said.
March has said her school bus bill will expose communists.
“If there are communists in the House of Delegates, let’s figure out who they are,” March said.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: MAGA Congressional Candidate Calls for All Laws ‘Contrary to God’s Word’ to Be Overturned
Mark Burns, a MAGA pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, is an unabashed Christian nationalist who openly declares that “any policy that is contrary to the word of God” needs to be made illegal.
MAGA pastor Mark Burns, who is running for Congress in South Carolina, says that “this is a Christian nation and any policy that is contrary to the word of God, we need to remove it from mainstream America and make it illegal.” pic.twitter.com/4j8oxoavhg
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 18, 2021
Burns appeared on the Real America’s Voice program “The Water Cooler” Monday, where he proclaimed that “the gospel of Jesus Christ should be [at] the center of American politics.” When asked by host David Brody what he meant by that, Burns declared that “any law that is against the word of God” must be overturned.
“Laws that are contrary to God’s word that are actively legal or laws today need to be overturned,” Burns said. “Any law that is against the word of God, that is clearly against what God has said in his word—in a nation that is a Christian nation, a nation that has the majority of citizens who actively believe that Jesus is the Messiah, that he is coming back again with omnipotent power in his hands—if it’s against the word of God and it’s actively a law today, then it should be overturned. We should have a moral compass, and right now in America, we’re losing that moral compass. The liberal left is slowly [chipping] away.”
Burns was a proponent of the movement to keep former President Donald Trump in power. He has made numerous calls for war, including on the eve of the Capitol insurrection when he riled up Trump loyalists at a Stop the Steal rally by telling them, “We’re ready to do war!”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is published here by permission.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Trump Suggests Clinton Campaign Staffers Should Be Put to Death — and Demands ‘Reparations’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Ginned Up White Grievance’: Kirk, Spicer Slammed for ‘Lame and Racist’ Outrage Over Super Bowl Halftime Show
- AID AND COMFORT24 hours ago
Watch: Trump Praises ‘Tough’ and ‘Smart’ Putin While Attacking Biden as Russia Prepares to Go to War
- News1 day ago
Trump Thinks Jared Kushner Is ‘The Smartest Guy I’ve Ever Seen in My Life’: New Book
- CRIME19 hours ago
‘Calamitous’: Legal Experts Mock Trump After Accounting Firm Fires Him and Says a Decade of Filings Can’t Be Trusted
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM20 hours ago
Federal Government Could Shut Down Saturday Because One GOP Senator Keeps Pushing Debunked ‘Free Crack Pipes’ Lie
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM17 hours ago
Marco Rubio: ‘Not a Crime’ to Break Federal Law by Taking Top Secret National Security Documents From the White House
- 'NOT SINCE THE DAYS OF ANITA BRYANT'22 hours ago
LGBTQ Org Accuses DeSantis of ‘Fast-Tracking’ Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill to Build ‘Censorship and Surveillance State’