‘People Want to Play God’ Says GOP Lawmaker Trying to Ban Drug Used to End Dangerous Ectopic Pregnancies

Published

on

Missouri freshman state Rep. Brian Seitz, a former Army paratrooper turned pastor turned music newspaper owner turned car wash manager turned Republican lawmaker knows a thing or two about God, having taught Bible classes for decades. On Friday Rep. Seitz defended his anti-abortion bill that would ban a drug physicians use to end dangerous ectopic pregnancies, saying, “Sometimes people want to play God.”

Seitz on Friday during debate on his bill said he knows what an ectopic pregnancy is and that it can be life-threatening.

(An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus. The egg is not viable, it will never become a living human being, yet can lead to the death of the mother without proper medical care.)

“Do you know how the treatment for ectopic pregnancies work?” Democratic state Rep. Keri Ingle asked Seitz.

“No I do not,” he replied, despite his wife being a nurse.

“Do you know that one of the medications you’re trying to outlaw is one of the main drugs given to unruptured [ectopic] pregnancies?”

“Right. Outlawed if used in an unlawful manner,” Seitz replied. “I want to outlaw the unlawful use of these devices,” he added, seeming to not understand basic legal principles.

That’s when it got interesting.

“Why are you even including ectopic pregnancies in your bill?” Rep. Ingle asked.

“Sometimes people want to play God,” Seitz declared. “Especially those that have women under some form of sex slavery or sex trafficking,” which has nothing directly to do with ectopic pregnancies.

Rep. Seitz has also said he “would like to protect” women who are victims of sex slavery and sex trafficking “by any lawful means,” but also strongly suggested he would like to take away their right to an abortion.

Rep. Seitz clearly wants to remove the constitutional right to abortion – or as many say, a woman’s right to choose.

But on other medical matters, Seitz believes in defending a person’s right to choose, even if it leads to the death of someone else.

“A lot of my bills have to do with freedom and liberty and those personal choices that you can make for yourself,” Seitz told The Missouri Times. “COVID-19 is a virus, I believe it exists, but how you respond to that should be up to you.”

“I would rather see personal decision-making be involved in how you live your life in reference to a virus,” he said referring to a virus that literally infect and then kill a person just by someone else breathing.

Watch:

