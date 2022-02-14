RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Federal Government Could Shut Down Saturday Because One GOP Senator Keeps Pushing Debunked ‘Free Crack Pipes’ Lie
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has a hold on a stopgap continuing resolution that must pass by Friday if the federal government is to avoid a costly and dangerous shutdown. The Tennessee Republican, a peddler of conspiracy theories and far right-wing extremism, falsely insists that an HHS program includes $30 million in federal funds to buy “crack pipes” for drug abusers.
Politico co-congressional bureau chief Burgess Everett Monday afternoon reports Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “says he’s working on scheduling the continuing resolution, which must pass by Feb. 18 to avoid shutdown. He has not filed cloture on it yet, hoping to work it out with Sen. Blackburn, who wants reassurances HHS isn’t handing out crack pipes.”
The “free crack pipes” claim, which exploded across the country last week thanks to a false report from the right-wing outlet Washington Free Beacon, has been thoroughly debunked by The Washington Post and other investigative outlets, but the GOP is refusing to let the falsehoods die.
“It’s amazing to us that they continue to ignore this issue, and they continue to say they are fighting drugs when indeed they’re enabling drugs,” Blackburn told Newsmax on Monday.
Congress will have to jump through several hoops to avoid Blackburn’s shutdown, given how late in the process they are. The House, which has already passed its bill to avert the shutdown, would have to again pass another bill, the Senate’s which Blackburn is blocking.
Fox News’ Chad Pergram:
H) Fox is told that senators are now past the deadline of doing things “by the book” to avert a government shutdown. In other words, the Senate would have had to have put into motion provisions for procedural votes last week.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 14, 2022
It’s clear for Blackburn the issue isn’t the crack pipes, which are not and by law cannot be included in the HHS program. Blackburn has repeatedly voted in favor of shutting the federal government down, which she did by voting against continuing resolutions in December 2021 and September 2020.
‘Ginned Up White Grievance’: Kirk, Spicer Slammed for ‘Lame and Racist’ Outrage Over Super Bowl Halftime Show
Right-wing outrage was in full force Sunday night as conservatives slammed the NFL for its Super Bowl halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, and Eminem – who took a knee.
“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television,” tweeted Charlie Kirk, founder and head of Turning Point USA, a far right-wing advocacy group that pals around with white supremacists.
In fact, the Southern Poverty Law Center back in 2018 reported on “Turning Point USA’s blooming romance with the alt-right,” writing that TPUSA is “attractive to neo-Nazis and the alt-right.”
“It’s not difficult to find connections between TPUSA and explicit bigoted discrimination,’ the SPLC added.
The Anti-Defamation League says “TPUSA’s leadership and activists have made multiple racist or bigoted comments and have been linked to a variety of extremists.”
Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer also expressed anger, about the show’s “message.”
Dear @NFL / @pepsi
What was the message of the #HalfTimeShow ?
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 14, 2022
For those who didn’t see the halftime show, former San Diego Union-Tribune online news director offered this:
The Super Bowl halftime show was fun because:
A) Snoop was clearly living his best life
B) Git Rock and Ted Nugent were not performing
C) The Red Hat propaganda crowd won’t like it and will find something to be upset about, they are analyzing the footage to be mad ? right now. pic.twitter.com/NkfG67kFK7
— Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) February 14, 2022
Many on social media took Kirk’s and Spicer’s complaints as racism.
The rush from MAGA media figures to performatively condemn the halftime show is a great example of how much ginned up white grievance is the glue holding the right together.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022
But I guess once they demonstrated that they were willing to have a public nervous breakdown over even the idea of a black woman on the Supreme Court, there really is no racism guardrails anymore over there.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022
As you watch outrage of Sean Spicer, Charlie Kirk and others in GOP to #SuperBowlHalftimeShow please understand this is what fuels the GOP’s ban of what they call “critical race theory.” They are so triggered by Black achievements they want to ban schools from teaching about it.
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 14, 2022
Charlie saw some Black people having a good time on his TV and can’t stand it.
— David Lytle (@davitydave) February 14, 2022
Tell me you’re a white supremacist without saying it.
— MsSunshineDaydream (@jpmaizel) February 14, 2022
America. Too dark for you Sean??
— B mac (@mcpherson_k) February 14, 2022
If it had been a Country based performance with predominantly white people would you still be questioning the “point?”
— Robert Garrett Williams (@Williams4TN) February 14, 2022
Let me make this clear as to what MY message is.
It’s #BlackHistoryMonth and there are seriously people bitching because the lineup of the HT show of the Super Bowl was not “diverse enough?” Did these diversity warriors complain about the lack of diversity of prior shows?
— ????? ???? (@stinaxlynn85) February 14, 2022
It had Black people on it, Sean — you clearly wouldn’t understand.
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 14, 2022
You can not EVERY single time make being anti-Black people or culture a POLITICAL rallying point and not EARN that reputation accordingly. BLM, CRT, voting recounts in Black districts.
Sean Spicer and Charlie Kirk blasting a SB halftime show is a clear and consistent msg.
— Mr. Mo’Kelly ??? (@MrMokelly) February 14, 2022
@seanspicer : I have a take on the Super Bowl halftime show that is simultaneously lame and racist.@charliekirk11: hold my beer.
— Dr. Dink The Cat??? (@drdinkthecat) February 14, 2022
Who didn’t expect this fake rage/ dog whistling from the @charliekirk11 & @seanspicer types even before the #SuperBowl #Halftime5 show began? Aggrieved white supremacists gotta aggrieve, right?
— Josh Richman (@Josh_Richman) February 14, 2022
Watch: GOP Rep. Says Americans Must Own Enough Weapons to Overthrow the Government if 30-40% Agree on ‘Tyranny’
A U.S. Congressman is calling on Americans to own “sufficient” weaponry to overthrow the government, suggesting they should do so “if 30 to 40 percent agree” the nation is living under “tyranny.”
“If 30 to 40 percent could agree that this was legitimate tyranny and it needed to be thrown off they need to have sufficient power without asking for extra permission – it should be right there and completely available to them in their living room in order to effect the change,” U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said in a video (below) posted by Right Wing Watch.
Congressman Massie, who recently came under fire for tweeting a quote by a pedophile-pornography possessing neo-Nazi and falsely attributing it to French Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire, appeared on far-right Youtuber Tim Pool’s show.
Pool’s videos get “millions” of views each day, according to The Daily Beast, which adds he “has racked up more than a billion views and millions in earnings while dangerously whitewashing the far right.”
Massie, known for his assault-weapons brandishing Christmas family photo this week was widely mocked for arguing against Medicare for All, because “Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare.”
During Pool’s show, according to Right Wing Watch, the YouTuber added that he believes the Second Amendment entitles Americans to own nuclear and biological weapons.
After Rep. Thomas Massie asserted that American citizens must possess weapons powerful enough to overthrow the government should 30-40% agree it’s necessary, Tim Pool declared that the 2nd Amendment protects the individual right to own nuclear and biological weapons. pic.twitter.com/622Tf09AWG
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 10, 2022
Right Wing Website Made Up Viral Fake ‘Biden Giving Out Free Crack Pipes’ Claim Republicans Like Rubio Are Now Pushing
This week Republican lawmakers and voters have had a great time pushing a false claim that the Biden administration is spending tens of millions of dollars to pay for “free crack pipes” for drug abusers. The claim came from a report by the right-wing website Washington Free Beacon, including a quote falsely attributed to an HHS spokesperson, according to The Daily Beast.
It’s no surprise The Daily Beast is calling “a lie” made its way to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. Senator’s Twitter account.
“The Washington Free Beacon seemed to take a big leap to assert that free crack pipes would be part of a harm reduction package,” The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberg reports, calling it “a lie rocketed around conservative media.”
The report, published Monday and titled “Biden Admin To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution To Advance ‘Racial Equity,’” cited an HHS spokesperson as confirming that a sweeping harm reduction package “will provide pipes” to smoke, quote, “any illicit substance.”
The Free Beacon’s article reads: “A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and ‘any illicit substance.’”
The Daily Beast reviewed the email chain between the Washington Free Beacon and HHS. It’s unclear how the Free Beacon made the “any illicit substance” claim, given the HHS email specifically states no federal laws would be broken.
In fact, The Daily Beast reports the HHS spokesperson says the Free Beacon “omitted the information shared with him about the grantees needing to comply with federal, state, and local laws—the very language that would prohibit crack pipes.”
The damage has already been done. The “free crack pipes” claim is now one more myth in conservatives’ false reality.
Arizona far-right Republican U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko made the false claim on the floor of the House of Representatives:
Crime is skyrocketing, fentanyl is killing Americans, and what is Biden’s response?
Spending $30M to pass out free crack pipes. Are you kidding me?! pic.twitter.com/8sgGwr7nTg
— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) February 9, 2022
Florida Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, linking to an article literally titled: “Biden administration denies funding programs that hand out crack pipes to prevent infection and promote ‘racial equity'” says in a video posted to his Twitter account, “The Biden administration is going to be sending crack pipes and meth pipes, targeting minority communities,” a claim he knows is a lie.
Biden is sending free meth & crack pipes to minority communities in the name of ‘racial equity’
There is no end in sight for this lunacy https://t.co/RLv6cAuLCt pic.twitter.com/WdlzOojkdF
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2022
Fox News entertainers Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity both made the most of the claim, with The Daily Mail reporting: “Tucker Carlson slams policy to hand out free crack pipes and needles warning it ‘will result in addicts shooting up on the streets.'”
The genie is out of the bottle, and no one on the right has any intention or desire to put it back.
