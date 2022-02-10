RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right Wing Website Made Up Viral Fake ‘Biden Giving Out Free Crack Pipes’ Claim Republicans Like Rubio Are Now Pushing
This week Republican lawmakers and voters have had a great time pushing a false claim that the Biden administration is spending tens of millions of dollars to pay for “free crack pipes” for drug abusers. The claim came from a report by the right-wing website Washington Free Beacon, including a quote falsely attributed to an HHS spokesperson, according to The Daily Beast.
It’s no surprise The Daily Beast is calling “a lie” made its way to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S. Senator’s Twitter account.
“The Washington Free Beacon seemed to take a big leap to assert that free crack pipes would be part of a harm reduction package,” The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberg reports, calling it “a lie rocketed around conservative media.”
The report, published Monday and titled “Biden Admin To Fund Crack Pipe Distribution To Advance ‘Racial Equity,’” cited an HHS spokesperson as confirming that a sweeping harm reduction package “will provide pipes” to smoke, quote, “any illicit substance.”
The Free Beacon’s article reads: “A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and ‘any illicit substance.’”
The Daily Beast reviewed the email chain between the Washington Free Beacon and HHS. It’s unclear how the Free Beacon made the “any illicit substance” claim, given the HHS email specifically states no federal laws would be broken.
In fact, The Daily Beast reports the HHS spokesperson says the Free Beacon “omitted the information shared with him about the grantees needing to comply with federal, state, and local laws—the very language that would prohibit crack pipes.”
The damage has already been done. The “free crack pipes” claim is now one more myth in conservatives’ false reality.
Arizona far-right Republican U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko made the false claim on the floor of the House of Representatives:
Crime is skyrocketing, fentanyl is killing Americans, and what is Biden’s response?
Spending $30M to pass out free crack pipes. Are you kidding me?! pic.twitter.com/8sgGwr7nTg
— Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) February 9, 2022
Florida Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, linking to an article literally titled: “Biden administration denies funding programs that hand out crack pipes to prevent infection and promote ‘racial equity'” says in a video posted to his Twitter account, “The Biden administration is going to be sending crack pipes and meth pipes, targeting minority communities,” a claim he knows is a lie.
Biden is sending free meth & crack pipes to minority communities in the name of ‘racial equity’
There is no end in sight for this lunacy https://t.co/RLv6cAuLCt pic.twitter.com/WdlzOojkdF
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2022
Fox News entertainers Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity both made the most of the claim, with The Daily Mail reporting: “Tucker Carlson slams policy to hand out free crack pipes and needles warning it ‘will result in addicts shooting up on the streets.'”
The genie is out of the bottle, and no one on the right has any intention or desire to put it back.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mike Lindell Floats Hacking Fox News to Force Its Viewers to Watch His Election Conspiracy Theories
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell, who earlier on Wednesday hyped up a dead-on-arrival election decertification effort in Arizona, mused about hacking into Fox News and forcing the network to air his election conspiracy theories.
While talking about his latest futile efforts to get former President Donald Trump “reinstated” back into the White House, Lindell complained that Fox News is still refusing to air his false claims about the election being stolen from Trump.
He then started coming up with outside-the-box ways to get his misinformation to more Fox viewers.
“Maybe we should get our cyber guys… to hook up our stream to Fox’s,” he said. “Can you imagine? ‘This is Sean Hannity…’ All of a sudden, breaking news right out of Georgia! The evidence is pouring in, pouring in! Arizona, pouring in, pouring in, Wisconsin! And Fox, you’d have the Murdochs going, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do?! The truth is out, we’re the liars!'”
READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for Trump-loving Colorado clerk after she was seen scuffling with cops: report
In fact, Trump lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden by 74 electoral college votes and by more than 7 million votes nationwide.
Watch the video below.
Mike Lindell went on an insane, manic rant tonight. He says that since Fox won’t run any of his “evidence” of voter fraud (lawsuits), he is going to have his cyber experts hack Sean Hannity’s show and air it during his time slot on Fox. pic.twitter.com/g5RhJCKJKt
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 10, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
The top vote-winning school board candidate for an Oklahoma school board seat was filmed delivering a speech attacking LGBTQ flags in the classroom while lamenting Christian flags are not allowed, calling Black Lives Matter a “Marxist organization” that’s designed to “overthrow America,” and railing against Coexist bumper stickers as being against “the Creator.”
Cheryl Williams won a plurality of votes in Tuesday night’s primary for Oklahoma City’s Edmond Public Schools District 2, with just under 37% of the votes, The Oklahoman reports. She will face the number two candidate in an April run off. Williams is a former Oklahoma Republican Party vice chair, according to NonDoc, which is operated by a journalism nonprofit:
In 2021, Williams appeared before the Edmond City Council to oppose the designation of June as Pride Month. Also in 2021, Williams called for members of the Edmond Public Schools Board of Education to resign over the inclusion of the memoir The Glass Castle on a high school reading list in the district.
“The political indoctrination in the classroom has to stop,” Williams says in an undated video believed to be from November, posted to Twitter Tuesday. “We have seen LGBT flags and paraphernalia and stuff in the classrooms. That is inappropriate. You would not allow a Christian flag in a classroom, so why are you letting a political indoctrination in the classroom with LGBT flags?”
“Coexist bumper stickers: Can somebody put their Bible on their desk? No. But they can put ‘Coexist,’ which is the opposite of the Creator. That’s wrong. Black Lives Matter: materials, shirts, masks, were everywhere in schools.”
“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. The whole purpose is to overthrow America and it’s being shoved in our kids’ face. All Lives Matter. I don’t care what color you are. All. Human. Lives. Matters,” Williams screamed.
Watch:
Whew! This one right here y’all 🤣🤣 BIG MAD at the “LGBT flags, coexist bumper stickers, and Black Lives Matter” 🤣🤣 Watch out Edmond, she’s running for school board today!! pic.twitter.com/cDHHlcdVZJ
— Jess Eddy (@JessQuintonEddy) February 8, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
A Republican U.S. Congressman from Pennsylvania with ties to a racist former Trump official came under fire Tuesday for minimizing the more than 1000 deaths of children who died from COVID-19.
“Many of these children had pre-existing – I’m sorry, had underlying medical conditions,” said Rep. Guy Reschenthaler on the House floor, “making them more vulnerable to COVID-19 than the average child, meaning that many of these children died with COVID, not of COVID.”
“But again,” Reschenthaler wrongly snarked, “that’s real science, not political science.”
Rep. Reschenthaler tries to downplay the deaths of children from COVID saying many of them died with COVID not from COVID pic.twitter.com/wSyyzqmv2v
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2022
Congressman Reschenthaler for several years was the co-host of a radio program with Carl Higbie, a Trump administration appointee who was forced to resign over “anti-gay, anti-Muslim, racist and sexist remarks he had made on his radio program,” CNN reported in 2018.
On Tuesday his remarks about children who died from COVID-19 angered and upset many.
“Rep. Reschenthaler, the phrase you’re casting about for here, as you try to minimize the deaths of children with preexisting conditions from #COVID19, is not ‘real science,’ but ‘Nazi science.’ It’s called eugenics. You’re a eugenicist,” charged New York Times best-selling author Steve Silberman.
Lincoln Project senior advisor Jeff Timmer responded saying: “Republicans: Dead kids are no big deal. Get over it. Fight ‘tyranny’ and shit.”
“The fact that children with disabilities and underlying medical conditions are the ones dying of COVID isn’t a point of comfort — it’s a stain on a society that is failing to protect its most vulnerable members,” said Philadelphia Inquirer opinion writer Abraham Gutman.
Others:
They had underlying conditions and lived.
Then they found themselves “with” COVID. And dead.
sCiEnCe! https://t.co/mvVDJ8Ne4u
— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) February 8, 2022
“Some of the children at Sandy Hook were obese and had diabetes. They died *with* a gunshot, not *from* a gunshot. Now that’s real science!”
You are a special kind of shit-head @GReschenthaler https://t.co/ayw7NbPACR
— bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) February 8, 2022
“The bathers died due to loss of blood but not because of shark attacks that ripped them open”….MichaelBGowans1 https://t.co/f4sZ7pJKjP
— Shlarg Gregory (@Shlarg2) February 8, 2022
And I truly mean this…
Rep. Reschenthaler can go f*ck himself ad infinitum https://t.co/CKM0RN9MGc
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) February 8, 2022
Jesus Christ this is obscene. https://t.co/YMlCjv4MK2
— robert is boosted (@rowast) February 8, 2022
This is the first thing it says in the “values” section of his website https://t.co/ihrbpgHmQp pic.twitter.com/s7OJ7uiY4v
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 8, 2022
Just like some people dying with cancer. https://t.co/bn2krLtrpS
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) February 8, 2022
Trending
- News3 days ago
SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision
- News2 days ago
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
- BIGOTRY3 days ago
DeSantis Indicates Support for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill That Could Also Force Teachers to Out Kids to Parents
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
- News3 days ago
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’