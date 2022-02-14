‘Ginned Up White Grievance’: Kirk, Spicer Slammed for ‘Lame and Racist’ Outrage Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Right-wing outrage was in full force Sunday night as conservatives slammed the NFL for its Super Bowl halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, and Eminem – who took a knee.

“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television,” tweeted Charlie Kirk, founder and head of Turning Point USA, a far right-wing advocacy group that pals around with white supremacists.

In fact, the Southern Poverty Law Center back in 2018 reported on “Turning Point USA’s blooming romance with the alt-right,” writing that TPUSA is “attractive to neo-Nazis and the alt-right.”

“It’s not difficult to find connections between TPUSA and explicit bigoted discrimination,’ the SPLC added.

The Anti-Defamation League says “TPUSA’s leadership and activists have made multiple racist or bigoted comments and have been linked to a variety of extremists.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer also expressed anger, about the show’s “message.”

For those who didn’t see the halftime show, former San Diego Union-Tribune online news director offered this:

The Super Bowl halftime show was fun because:

A) Snoop was clearly living his best life

B) Git Rock and Ted Nugent were not performing

C) The Red Hat propaganda crowd won’t like it and will find something to be upset about, they are analyzing the footage to be mad 😡 right now. pic.twitter.com/NkfG67kFK7 — Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) February 14, 2022

Many on social media took Kirk’s and Spicer’s complaints as racism.

The rush from MAGA media figures to performatively condemn the halftime show is a great example of how much ginned up white grievance is the glue holding the right together. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022

But I guess once they demonstrated that they were willing to have a public nervous breakdown over even the idea of a black woman on the Supreme Court, there really is no racism guardrails anymore over there. — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 14, 2022

As you watch outrage of Sean Spicer, Charlie Kirk and others in GOP to #SuperBowlHalftimeShow please understand this is what fuels the GOP’s ban of what they call “critical race theory.” They are so triggered by Black achievements they want to ban schools from teaching about it. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 14, 2022

Charlie saw some Black people having a good time on his TV and can’t stand it. — David Lytle (@davitydave) February 14, 2022

Tell me you’re a white supremacist without saying it. — MsSunshineDaydream (@jpmaizel) February 14, 2022

America. Too dark for you Sean?? — B mac (@mcpherson_k) February 14, 2022

If it had been a Country based performance with predominantly white people would you still be questioning the “point?” — Robert Garrett Williams (@Williams4TN) February 14, 2022

Let me make this clear as to what MY message is. It’s #BlackHistoryMonth and there are seriously people bitching because the lineup of the HT show of the Super Bowl was not “diverse enough?” Did these diversity warriors complain about the lack of diversity of prior shows? — 🆂🆃🅸🅽🅰 🅻🆈🅽🅽 (@stinaxlynn85) February 14, 2022

It had Black people on it, Sean — you clearly wouldn’t understand. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 14, 2022

You can not EVERY single time make being anti-Black people or culture a POLITICAL rallying point and not EARN that reputation accordingly. BLM, CRT, voting recounts in Black districts. Sean Spicer and Charlie Kirk blasting a SB halftime show is a clear and consistent msg. — Mr. Mo’Kelly 🎙️📺 (@MrMokelly) February 14, 2022

@seanspicer : I have a take on the Super Bowl halftime show that is simultaneously lame and racist.@charliekirk11: hold my beer. — Dr. Dink The Cat🌊🇺🇸 (@drdinkthecat) February 14, 2022