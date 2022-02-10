‘Ample Probable Cause of Crimes’: Former Prosecutor Calls for Trump’s Phone Records to Be ‘Seized via Warrants’

A former New York State prosecutor is calling for Donald Trump, the former president, to be “investigated,” and also says there is “ample probable cause of crimes.”

“Trump should be investigated and if merited charged with unauthorized removals/retentions of classified documents and violations of the Presidential Records Act,” says Tristan Snell, the attorney who successfully prosecuted the case against Trump University for the New York State Attorney General.

“NOW, not later,” he adds. “It is a discrete set of offenses, separate (or separate enough) from the larger January 6 conspiracy.”

The National Archives says it was forced to transport 15 boxes of documents and other materials, some possibly classified, from Trump’s winter home in Mar-a-Lago. It has asked DOJ to investigate Trump’s handling of presidential records.

But Snell is also weighing in on the breaking news that the call logs obtained by the House January 6 Committee are missing the full list of calls made to or from Donald Trump on the day of the violent and deadly insurrection.

“If Trump was using his personal cellphone to make calls on January 6, he can NOT claim those calls were within the scope of his official duties — and all his phone records should be subpoenaed and/or seized via warrants, as there is ample probable cause of crimes,” Snell offers.