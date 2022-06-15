Listen: Uvalde School Massacre Was God’s Plan Says Texas AG Ken Paxton – ‘Life Is Short’

The Uvalde school shooting last month that cost 19 young children and two teachers their lives was God’s plan, says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“Life is short,” Paxton told radio host and pastor Trey Graham, who had asked the Attorney General what he would say to “give a little comfort” to the parents of the elementary school students slaughtered by an 18-year-old with two AR-15 style assault weapons.

After admitting that he would be “devastated” if he lost a child, “especially in a way that is so senseless and seemingly has no purpose,” Paxton said, “I would just have to say, if I had the opportunity to talk to the people I’d have to say, ‘look, there’s always a plan,'” as Salon reports.

“I believe God always has a plan. Life is short no matter what it is,” Paxton continued. “And certainly, we’re not going to make sense of, you know, a young child being shot and killed way before their life expectancy.”

The audio was posted to social media on Wednesday by a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who also served as the mayor of San Antonio:

Here’s Texas AG Ken Paxton on what he would tell Uvalde victims’ families: “I believe god always has a plan. Life is short, no matter what it is.” pic.twitter.com/iO6hugFILe — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 15, 2022

Paxton appears to oppose President Biden’s modest gun safety bill that is making its way through Congress. It is supported by Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Paxton delivered a sharply-worded statement, promising to “fight” the Biden administration on any gun safety bill he hopes to sign.

“Whatever law [the Democrats] are trying to pass, if it violates the Second Amendment, we’re going to fight them,” Paxton told right-wing radio host Chris Salcedo on Tuesday, Newsmax reports.

“I don’t care who it is,” Paxton said, “they have no right to take guns away from law-abiding U.S. citizens, or restrict their use. This is exactly what the Founding Fathers tried to prevent [with the Constitution]. They were trying to prevent the government from having an advantage by having weapons the citizens didn’t have.”

There is no proof that claim is valid, and proof that it is not.

“The citizens were guaranteed that right, and we’re going to fight for it.”

Image via Twitter/Ken Paxton