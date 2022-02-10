CRIME
Trump Absconded With Documents ‘Clearly Marked’ as Classified or Even ‘Top Secret’: Report
In case there’s any claim Donald Trump didn’t know the documents that found their way to his winter home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, were classified and he just got confused, The Washington Post reports some of those very documents were “clearly marked” as classified or even “top secret.”
The Post for the first time is revealing that Trump did take classified documents from the White House when he retired.
“The existence of clearly marked classified documents in the trove — which has not previously been reported — is likely to intensify the legal pressure that Trump or his staffers could face, and raises new questions about why the materials were taken out of the White House,” The Post adds.
While it was unclear how many classified documents were among those received by the Archives, some bore markings that the information was extremely sensitive and would be limited to a small group of officials with authority to view such highly classified information, the two people familiar with the matter said.”
Part of how Trump won the White House in 2016 was his war against Hillary Clinton, and his accusations she had mishandled classified documents, calling it a “crime” and supporting chants of “lock her up.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
‘Ample Probable Cause of Crimes’: Former Prosecutor Calls for Trump’s Phone Records to Be ‘Seized via Warrants’
A former New York State prosecutor is calling for Donald Trump, the former president, to be “investigated,” and also says there is “ample probable cause of crimes.”
“Trump should be investigated and if merited charged with unauthorized removals/retentions of classified documents and violations of the Presidential Records Act,” says Tristan Snell, the attorney who successfully prosecuted the case against Trump University for the New York State Attorney General.
“NOW, not later,” he adds. “It is a discrete set of offenses, separate (or separate enough) from the larger January 6 conspiracy.”
The National Archives says it was forced to transport 15 boxes of documents and other materials, some possibly classified, from Trump’s winter home in Mar-a-Lago. It has asked DOJ to investigate Trump’s handling of presidential records.
But Snell is also weighing in on the breaking news that the call logs obtained by the House January 6 Committee are missing the full list of calls made to or from Donald Trump on the day of the violent and deadly insurrection.
“If Trump was using his personal cellphone to make calls on January 6, he can NOT claim those calls were within the scope of his official duties — and all his phone records should be subpoenaed and/or seized via warrants, as there is ample probable cause of crimes,” Snell offers.
CRIME
Gaps: Trump’s White House Records Missing Calls Made to and From President During Violent Insurrection
The White House by law is required to keep records of all calls, but logs obtained by the January 6 Committee show very few calls made to or from then-President Donald Trump on the day of the violent and deadly insurrection.
It has been well-documented that Trump spoke with several people, including Rep. Jim Jordan on January 6, but the incomplete records are leaving investigators “with gaps so far in their understanding of what transpired that day,” according to CNN. “Trump was known to make calls using personal cell phones, which could account for those.”
“The panel is still awaiting additional material from the National Archives and Records Administration, which keeps the official White House logs,” The New York Times adds, “and from telecommunications companies that have been subpoenaed for the personal cellphone records of Mr. Trump’s inner circle, like his son, Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Trump Claims He Was ‘Under No Obligation’ to Return 15 Boxes of Documents – Despite Federal Law
Donald Trump, the former president currently under criminal investigation for alleged election interference caught on tape, is claiming he did not have to return the 15 boxes of White House documents he took to Mar-a-Lago, some of which may have been classified.
“The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media,” Trump said in a statement Thursday, NBC News reports. “In fact, it was viewed as routine and ‘no big deal.’ In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years.”
That claim is in direct conflict with actions taken by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
This week the National Archives revealed it was forced to arrange to transport the cartons, which by law are federal property under the Presidential Records Act of 1978. NARA also revealed it is awaiting Trump to return other undisclosed items. On Wednesday the National Archives asked the Dept. of Justice to investigate Trump’s handling of White House materials.
The National Archives, tasked by Congress to maintain each administration’s complete records, earlier has said Trump was in the habit of ripping up documents, which had to be taped together.
On Thursday The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reported, from her upcoming book, that “White House residence staff periodically found papers had clogged a toilet, leaving staff believing Trump had flushed material he’d ripped into pieces.”
Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs confirms Haberman’s reporting: “Trump is denying he flushed documents down a White House toilet, but @maggieNYT’s reporting is 100% accurate. Staff did find clumped/torn/shredded papers and fished them out from blocked bathroom toilet—and believed it had been the president’s doing, sources told me at the time.”
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘I Want to Be Democrat’: Florida Seniors Speak Out After Republicans Secretly Switched Their Voter Registration
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘It’s Called Eugenics’: GOP Congressman Blasted for ‘Obscene’ Minimizing of COVID Deaths of Children
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
School Board Candidate Who Screamed LGBT Flags Are ‘Indoctrination’ and BLM Is ‘Marxist’ Wins Plurality of Votes
- AND MAYBE TRUMP TOO2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn Is Having a Bad Week
- News3 days ago
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Neo-Nazi-Quoting GOP Congressman Mocked for Latest COVID Attack: ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: MAGA GOP Candidate Tells Diamond and Silk Mask Mandates Are ‘Indoctrinating’ Kids to Become Nazi Stormtroopers
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Congressman ‘Softening the Ground’ About Investigation Blows Up Over Police Incident – From 3 Months Ago: Report