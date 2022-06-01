Uvalde Chief Who Blocked Cops From Confronting Shooter Says He’ll Explain Decision When the ‘Families Quit Grieving’

Peter Arredondo, the chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s police force, says he’s showing respect for the families by not explaining what reportedly was his decision to block law enforcement officers from confronting the gunman who killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School past week, but will when “the families quit grieving.”

Arredondo reportedly has stopped cooperating with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety’s investigation into last week’s mass shooting.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz was able to catch up with Arredondo Wednesday morning.

“Just so you all know, obviously, we’re not going to release anything. We have people in our community being buried,” Arredondo said when pressed for details on why he stopped officers from capturing or taking down the gunman as children called 911 begging for help.

“We’re going to be respectful to the families,” he told Prokupecz, who repeatedly asked him about that decision.

“You have an opportunity to explain yourself to the parents,” Prokupecz offered, urging him to share his explanation.

“Just so you know we’re going to do that eventually, obviously,” Arredondo replied.

“When?” Prokupecz asked.

“Whenever this is done and the families quit grieving, then we’ll do that obviously,” Arredondo said.

