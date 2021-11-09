RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Sedition Caucus Trying to Strip Committee Assignments from 13 Republicans Because They Voted for Infrastructure
House Republicans have no problem with one of their members posting a tweet depicting him murdering Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but they are outraged at 13 members of their caucus who voted to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
According to Jake Sherman’s Punchbowl News, rank and file GOP members of Congress are trying to force Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to strip the 13 of their committee assignments, noting that “GOP leadership is bracing” for the attempt. McCarthy was opposed to the bill, which will vastly improve basic necessities like roads, bridges, rail, and the nation’s ports, expand broadband access, and help localities protect against climate change.
Not only are GOP members of Congress angry the 13 voted for the legislation, they are angry they voted “early,” rather than forcing Democrats to cross the majority threshold of votes to pass the bill without Republicans.
“Much of the anger is directed at Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), who voted early for the legislation. Katko is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee. Katko told multiple lawmakers on the House floor that he had seen Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on television talking about the infrastructure bill, and he was voting early.”
Members of the Sedition Caucus, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz have publicly attacked their fellow Republicans for voting to help the American people by voting for the bill.
Greene especially has been at war with her 13 GOP colleagues, even posting their phone numbers. Here are two of several of her attacks:
Katko 202-225-3701
Bacon 202-225-4155
Van Drew 202-225-6572
Young 202-225-5765
Upton 202-225-3761
Kinzinger 202-225-3635
Gonzalez (OH) 202-225-3876
Reed 202-225-3161
Smith 202-225-3765
Gabarino 202-225-7896
Malliotakis 202-225-3371
Fitzpatrick 202-225-4276
McKinley 202-225-4172 https://t.co/ioRuzdfdTr
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
And Congressman Gaetz told far right Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield Katko should be stripped of his ranking member status:
Gaetz on @Stinchfield1776: @RepJohnKatko should be removed as the Republican lead on the House Homeland Security Committee.
WATCH: https://t.co/vk0ck1D8KN pic.twitter.com/NNkvsljlzH
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 9, 2021
Dennis Prager Falsely Claims Gay Men Were Never Treated as ‘Pariahs’ During AIDS Crisis – Unlike Today’s Unvaccinated
Dennis Prager, a longtime far right wing columnist and radio talk show host on Monday falsely claimed gay men were never treated as “pariahs” during the height of the AIDS crisis, as he defended those who are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while insisting they are treated even worse than people living with HIV/AIDS.
After lying that President Joe Biden has “destroyed” the American economy, and falsely calling fear of global warming “irrational” and “sick,” Prager launched into what was actually a whitewashing of his own attacks on people living with HIV/AIDS and HIV/AIDS activists.
“During the AIDS crisis can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users, who were the vast majority of people with AIDS, had they been pariahs the way that the non-vaccinated are? But it would have been inconceivable and should have been inconceivable – they should not have been made pariahs but this is kosher this is okay. You can make the non-vaccinated” into pariahs, he declared on Newsmax. “It’s a different America.”
Dennis Prager: “During the AIDS crisis, can you imagine if gay men and intravenous drug users…had they been pariahs the way the non-vaccinated are? But it would’ve been inconceivable” pic.twitter.com/GQsOq4X63u
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 8, 2021
In 2007, and in 2014, as Media Matters detailed, Prager called heterosexual people contracting HIV a “myth.” He claimed that “heterosexual AIDS … has been entirely manufactured by the Left.”
In 2016 Prager continued his attacks on HIV/AIDS activists, as Right Wing Watch reported:
“The left has a monopoly, almost a monopoly, on hysteria,” he said. “And I will just give you a few examples of the hysterias of your lifetime. One was heterosexual AIDs in America. Do you remember that? when we were told by Time and Newsweek and The New York Times, remember when they said AIDS doesn’t discriminate? Well, that was a lie. AIDS does discriminate. It happens to attack in America—and I emphasize in America— overwhelmingly, gay men and intravenous drug users and his partners. You know the group least likely to get AIDS? Gay women. So it can’t be homophobic to say the truth.”
“Heterosexual AIDS in America was a hysteria,” he declared.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Would You Like to See Some of My Ammo?’: NC Lt. Gov. ‘Jokingly’ Threatens IRS’s ‘Revenuer Man’
North Carolina extremist Christian nationalist Lt. Governor, Republican Mark Robinson on Saturday appeared to “jokingly” threaten any IRS agents who might come to his home as he falsely characterized a proposed policy that was withdrawn weeks ago.
That Biden administration proposal, as Right Wing Watch reports, was “aimed at fighting tax fraud,” and “would have required financial institutions to report data to the IRS on every account that had more than $600 in annual transactions. The proposal has been withdrawn, but that didn’t stop Robinson from falsely claiming that the Biden administration wanted to start tracking how people were spending their money, suggesting that doing so would lead to anti-government violence.”
Robinson first made national headlines when he called LGBTQ people “filth.”
Saturday night at the Republican Party of Rockingham County’s Regan-Helms dinner, Robinson claimed that the “Biden administration said they want to ask me what I did with every $600 that I spent.”
“They said they’re going to hire all these IRS agents to come out and find out what you’re doing with your money,” he continued. “There’s an old song called ‘Rocky Top.’ You know that song ‘Rocky Top’? You know, back in the old days, they used to call the IRS man, used to call him ‘the revenuer man.’ There’s a line in that song goes like this: ‘Once two strangers climbed ol’ Rocky Top, looking for moonshine still. Strangers ain’t come down from Rocky Top. Reckon they never will.’ Somebody might want to read that line to them up there in Washington, D.C., ’cause some folks in this country ain’t friendly like I am and they ain’t going to take too kindly to you coming, sniffing around, asking them what they’ve been doing with their hard-earned money,” Robinson said, intimating potential violence.
Related: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Transgender People and Drag Queens Are ‘Pure Lunacy’ and Want to Molest Kids
“Come and ask me what I did with my $600,” the far right extremist said, threateningly. “Please come ask me. You can stand in my door, ‘What did you do with that $600?’ I bought ammo. And last week I bought ammo. And the week before that, I bought ammo. … Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?”
Right Wing Watch, which has been reporting on Robinson’s extremist remarks, got name checked by the Lt. Governor: “Right Wing Watch, that’s A-M-M-O. Ammo.”
The organization adds that “Robinson insisted that while his comment was made in jest and that he doesn’t want to see violence, ‘I need to put these folks on notice about who it is they’re messing with.'”
Watch:
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lies about a proposed Biden administration policy to fight tax evasion and suggests it would lead to anti-government violence: “Would you like to see some of my ammo, revenuer man?” https://t.co/FxKtQ2cpxu https://t.co/CQd6IUoxoS pic.twitter.com/pd1EreRFCL
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 8, 2021
EARLIER:
‘Perverted Agendas’: NC Lt. Gov. Says School Boards Are Shoving ‘Homosexuality Garbage’ Down Kids’ Throats
‘Christian Patriots’ Will ‘Own’ and ‘Rule’ America Declares NC GOP Lt. Governor
‘Teaching Them How to Go to Hell’: NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Calls Transgender Rights Movement ‘Demonic’
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has Found ‘Common Ground’ With Antisemite Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who repeatedly has used Nazi and Holocaust rhetoric and has been labeled antisemitic on Monday declared she has found “common ground” with the hate group Nation of Islam, founded by the far right wing extremist, anti-LGBTQ activist, and anti-semite Louis Farrakhan.
The Georgia GOP congresswoman in a series of tweets discussing her recent visit to a Washington, D.C. jail to support January 6 defendants claimed the “DC Jail offered Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam newspaper.” She posted an article that claims Ivermectin, a horse dewormer that is also used to treat lice infestations in humans has been “overwhelmingly successful” in treating COVID-19, which is false and a lie.
Promoting dangerous anti-science extremism, Greene says she “found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it. We have common ground there.”
5. But I also found out that the Nation of Islam sees the use and benefit of Ivermectin and is very angry that our media, Democrats, and Dr Fauci have attacked the drug and refuse to save people’s lives by not promoting it and shunning the use of it.
We have common ground there. pic.twitter.com/5vU79SEVpu
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021
Noting “more common ground” with the hate group Greene says the “Nation of Islam is also strongly against the #COVID19 vaccines,” and “the Nation of Islam is very against children being given the #COVID19 vaccines.”
“More common ground,” she tweets, promoting an advertisement and article from that paper. “Children should NOT be taking covid vaccines, as all data shows they are hardly at risk.”
That’s false. Greene is not a doctor, scientist of any kind, immunologist, virologist, and has not medical training. Children are “hardly at risk” for polio yet to ensure the disease remains wiped out they are vaccinated against it.
Citing the extremist religious hate group Greene declares “we MUST ensure that Religious Exemptions are allowed for Vaccine Mandates.”
Courts across the country have refused to support religious exemptions for vaccines. No major organized religion formally supports religious exemptions from vaccines. In fact, Pope Francis has called for the world to be vaccinated, calling it an “act of love.”
Greene’s support for the Nation of Islam goes just so far. She defends January 6 defendants by declaring “the Nation of Islam newspaper was not found in the Patriot Wing with the J6 defendants.”
“Most of them have Bibles and pray and do Bible study daily,” she claimed.
She did not stop there, attacking the media as well:
10. Louis Farrakhan says that forcing the vaccine is a “declaration of war.”
That is how strongly the Nation of Islam opposes @JoeBiden’s vaccine mandates that force unvaccinated people to lose their jobs. pic.twitter.com/UAvnlwjxG6
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 8, 2021
Related – ‘They Are the Fascists!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags She’s Unvaccinated in Attack on ‘Vaccine Nazis’
