Sedition Caucus Trying to Strip Committee Assignments from 13 Republicans Because They Voted for Infrastructure

House Republicans have no problem with one of their members posting a tweet depicting him murdering Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but they are outraged at 13 members of their caucus who voted to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

According to Jake Sherman’s Punchbowl News, rank and file GOP members of Congress are trying to force Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to strip the 13 of their committee assignments, noting that “GOP leadership is bracing” for the attempt. McCarthy was opposed to the bill, which will vastly improve basic necessities like roads, bridges, rail, and the nation’s ports, expand broadband access, and help localities protect against climate change.

Not only are GOP members of Congress angry the 13 voted for the legislation, they are angry they voted “early,” rather than forcing Democrats to cross the majority threshold of votes to pass the bill without Republicans.

“Much of the anger is directed at Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), who voted early for the legislation. Katko is the ranking member on the Homeland Security Committee. Katko told multiple lawmakers on the House floor that he had seen Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) on television talking about the infrastructure bill, and he was voting early.”

Members of the Sedition Caucus, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz have publicly attacked their fellow Republicans for voting to help the American people by voting for the bill.

Greene especially has been at war with her 13 GOP colleagues, even posting their phone numbers. Here are two of several of her attacks:

Katko 202-225-3701

Bacon 202-225-4155

Van Drew 202-225-6572

Young 202-225-5765

Upton 202-225-3761

Kinzinger 202-225-3635

Gonzalez (OH) 202-225-3876

Reed 202-225-3161

Smith 202-225-3765

Gabarino 202-225-7896

Malliotakis 202-225-3371

Fitzpatrick 202-225-4276

McKinley 202-225-4172 https://t.co/ioRuzdfdTr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021

And Congressman Gaetz told far right Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield Katko should be stripped of his ranking member status: