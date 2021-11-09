Ivermectin-Pushing Doc Who Claims He Invented mRNA Vaccines Attacks CNN and Sesame Street for ‘Collusion’

A physician who claims he is the scientist who invented the mRNA vaccines that now include the COVID-19 vaccines is leveling apparently baseless accusations of “collusion” and possible “corrupt racketeering” against CNN, Sesame Street, Big Bird, and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.

Robert W. Malone, according to The Atlantic, has a history of spreading “misinformation,” and while he had a hand in the development of the mRNA vaccine platform, so did literally hundreds of other scientists, who don’t claim full credit.

Malone has been accused of promoting Ivermectin – a horse de-wormer that has been used on humans to battle lice infestations – as a COVID treatment, which it is not.

Salon has called Malone “a doctor who has spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on platforms like ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,‘ [and] alleged to have personally used the drug [Ivermectin] to treat COVID-19, further popularizing it among followers of Carlson’s show.”

Republicans have been apoplectic over this tweet:

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

On Monday CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviewed Big Bird.

I am so proud of @BigBird for getting his Covid-19 vaccine! I know this can make some kids nervous, but that’s completely normal. @EricaRHill and I gave him our best tips to stay calm:https://t.co/DIM3dfZX4u — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) November 8, 2021

Like so many other right wingers, Malone went for the jugular, claiming the interview “appears to involve collusion between CNN, the Sesame Street organization, and Pfizer.” He adds, ludicrously, “This may meet criteria for corrupt racketeering.”

“What is going on is that Pfizer is using CNN as a surrogate to advertise directly to children, thereby driving consumer demand, to cause the USG/CDC to purchase additional Pfizer unlicensed EUA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines,” he said.

Deconstructing the CNN/Gupta/Big Bird pediatric vax advertising. What is going on is that Pfizer is using CNN as a surrogate to advertise directly to children, thereby driving consumer demand, to cause the USG/CDC to purchase additional Pfizer unlicensed EUA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) November 9, 2021

This is of course false, especially the false claim that the Pfizer vaccines are “unlicensed,” which Malone has claimed before.

“This constitutes illegal marketing of an unlicensed pharmaceutical product,” Malone claims, again falsely.