Select Committee Expected to Drop 20 New Subpoenas Friday

An additional 20 subpoenas are expected to drop as early as Friday in the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that the next batch of subpoenas include, “some of the people [who] have already been written about and some of the people [who] haven’t been written about.”

Thompson would not confirm if former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who CNN has reported the committee plans to subpoena, is a part of that group. If summoned, Eastman would be expected to comply with the order to provide testimony.

“There’s nobody who just outright rejected the subpoena process like [Steve] Bannon. Everybody else is somewhere in the mix,” Thompson said.

Federal prosecutors have already charged more than 600 people in more than 40 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with arrests continuing daily.

Watch the video below for a response by MSNBC’s Robert Costa and Michael Schmidt.