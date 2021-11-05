CRIME
Select Committee Expected to Drop 20 New Subpoenas Friday
An additional 20 subpoenas are expected to drop as early as Friday in the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.
Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that the next batch of subpoenas include, “some of the people [who] have already been written about and some of the people [who] haven’t been written about.”
Thompson would not confirm if former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who CNN has reported the committee plans to subpoena, is a part of that group. If summoned, Eastman would be expected to comply with the order to provide testimony.
“There’s nobody who just outright rejected the subpoena process like [Steve] Bannon. Everybody else is somewhere in the mix,” Thompson said.
Federal prosecutors have already charged more than 600 people in more than 40 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with arrests continuing daily.
Watch the video below for a response by MSNBC’s Robert Costa and Michael Schmidt.
‘Step It Up or Step Out’: Dem Lawmaker Gives ‘Failing’ Merrick Garland Ultimatum on Prosecuting Trump Officials
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Sunday issued an ultimatum to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
While appearing on CNN, Gallego demanded that the attorney general do more to prosecute Trump officials who tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and election officials across the country to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Look, either Merrick Garland steps it up or needs to step out,” he said. “The attorney general of the United States, the most important thing is to protect the Constitution of the United States. He’s failing now because he wants to stick to some norms. There is no norms when there’s an almost-coup of this country!”
Gallego criticized Garland not just for failing to go after former Trump officials but also going easy on the Capitol rioters who stormed the building on January 6th.
“There are people out there that should be prosecuted and Merrick Garland needs to be leading the team that does it,” he said. “Right now the sentences they’re trying to hand out to people that were caught on January 6th in the Capitol are slaps on the wrist. I don’t know what Merrick Garland is thinking he’s able to accomplish this, but he’s showing true weakness in a moment when we need actually true strength.”
Watch the video below.
Trump and His Lawyers Have Handed Investigators What They Need to Charge Them With ‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Ex-Prosecutor
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted that revelations about Donald Trump, attorney John Eastman and Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark have given House investigators all they need to charge the three with sedition — and that more evidence is still to come.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, the attorney said written documents and recorded comments by three have built the case against them.
“You know Kendis, it is not that Vice President Pence did not have the courage or the spine to overthrow the election’s result, it is that he did not have the law or the authority to overthrow the election results,” he began. “There’s nothing in the 12th Amendment, nothing in the Electoral College Count Act that gives a vice president the unilateral authority to just disregard or throw out the results of the popular vote, as he is presiding over the count of the Electoral College votes.”
“What all of this shows us, Kendis, is that there is going to be so much evidence coming out, that will prove, I suggest, like guys like [John] Eastman and certainly Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Clark — who was assisting Trump in his efforts to overturn the election results — they are going to build the case for this being a criminal conspiracy, indeed, a seditious conspiracy.”
“I think that the select committee will have the evidence that it needs to really make some progress in its investigation,” he added.
Watch below:
Summons Against Cuomo Alleging Sex Crime Filed
A summons against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo alleging a misdemeanor sex crime has been filed in Albany, the Times Union reports.
“The summons, which has not been served on the former governor, directs Cuomo to appear in City Court on Nov. 1,” the local Albany newspaper reports. “A law enforcement source said the sheriff’s department did not expect the summons to be issued on Thursday — or to be made public.”
NBC News (and many other outlets) had reported that “Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor complaint in Albany City Court for a sex-crime related charge, a spokesperson for New York State courts tells NBC News.”
The Times Union report alters that reporting.
A investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found the Democratic governor had sexually harassed at least eleven women, most of them state employees.
“Forcible Touching” is listed on the complaint:
Here is the complaint. pic.twitter.com/ecKo9zUNog
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 28, 2021
CNN adds that the “complaint states that the allegations are supported by documentation, including testimony found in the James report by an unnamed woman, as well as cell phone records, New York State Capitol entry ‘swipes’ belonging to an unnamed person, New York State Police aviation records for December 7, 2020, and a text message from Cuomo’s phone.”
UPDATE: 7:00 PM ET –
NEW: Statement from the Albany district attorney, David Soares, saying he was "surprised" to learn about the criminal complaint, which he said was filed by the Albany sheriff's office. pic.twitter.com/G2AVBrmKQT
— Luis Ferré-Sadurní (@luisferre) October 28, 2021
This article has been updated based on reporting from the Times-Union.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
