‘Truly Scandalous: Jim Jordan Slammed by Former Top DOJ Official
House Republican Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan came under fire by a former top U.S. Dept. of Justice official after rushing to defend Donald Trump from his latest indictment.
Since Monday night when the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury handed up a sprawling 98-page speaking indictment against the ex-president and 18 of his supporters, some Republicans have been pointing to small, selected small portions of the document and claiming that District Attorney Fani Willis is suggesting the acts listed are all illegal.
Jordan on Tuesday posted one such claim.
“Mark Meadows asked for a phone number,” he began, adding that former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis “gave legal advice. But somehow the Fulton County DA thinks this is a vast criminal conspiracy? Totally ridiculous.”
“Maybe the DA should focus on the REAL crime, murders, and corruption happening in her county every day!” Jordan insisted.
Attorney Michael Bromwich is a former U.S. Dept. of Justice Inspector General who lead several notable probes into the FBI’s investigations, and lead former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s legal team.
Thursday afternoon he slammed Jordan’s remarks.
“It’s truly scandalous that the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee doesn’t understand the basics of conspiracy law,” Bromwich said. “Overt acts in furtherance of a conspiracy don’t themselves have to be crimes.”
Bromwich was not the first to criticize Jordan’s remarks.
“Oh hi @Jim_Jordan, wanted to let you know that driving is illegal; if you are the getaway driver for a bank robbery,” snarked U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), a former JAG attorney.
“Lighting a match is illegal; if you do it to set fire to a church,” Congressman Lieu continued. “Buying fertilizer is illegal; if you plan to give it to a terrorist to make a bomb. Get it?”
Referring to the domestic terrorist known as the “Unabomber,” Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast responded to Jordan’s comment by saying, “This is like saying ted kaczynski was jailed for using the United States postal service.”
Appearing to point to widespread accusations that Congressman Jordan ignored or disregarded numerous reports of sexual misconduct or sexual assault when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State, historian Kevin Kruse said: “Jim Jordan can’t see the crimes? Huh, that’s new.”
Trump Morning Meltdown: Attacks Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate, Demands Republicans ‘Get Smarter’ to Defend Him
Ahead of what will be a pivotal week, Donald Trump is lashing out at some of his most valuable resources: Fox News and Republicans.
In a Thursday morning meltdown on Truth Social, the ex-president demanded Republicans “get tougher and smarter, FAST!” in defending him against the four major criminal indictments, including 91 felony charges, he is now facing. And he attacked Fox News, claiming they don’t “show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot,” while complaining about the photographs of him they use on TV.
Next week Trump says he will hold a “major” news conference on Monday where he will release a report that, he claims, will exonerate him in the cases surrounding his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Thursday morning reports suggest his attorneys are trying to talk him out of doing so. Trump’s former White House attorney, Ty Cobb, on Wednesday said the report may turn out to be evidence that could be used against him.
On Wednesday, the Republican Party’s first presidential debate of the 2024 cycle will be held in Milwaukee, hosted by Fox News. Trump has refused to sign the required GOP pledge to support whichever candidate Republican primary voters choose as their nominee, and is strongly hinting he will not participate. Some speculate he might hold a concurrent event to draw attention toward himself and away from Wednesday’s debate, perhaps even showing up in Fulton County for his arraignment on 13 felony charges, which he legally is required to do by next Friday.
NBC News on Wednesday reported, “it’s not at all hard to imagine Trump turning his jailhouse arrival into an O.J.-Simpson-in-the-Bronco-level spectacle at the same time Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is telling the debate audience about how he lowered the state’s pension assumptions.”
“Remember,” Trump also said on Thursday, “all of these Indictments, Federal, State, and Local, were conceived and generated by Crooked Joe Biden and his staff of Radical Left Lunatics and Thugs for purposes of interfering with the 2020 Presidential Election.” Trump possibly meant the 2024 election.
“None of these trials should be allowed to begin prior to the Election,” he declared. “Republicans must get tougher and smarter, FAST!”
Separately, he ranted: “Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”
It was his second attack on Fox News in as many days.
“FoxNews is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump,” he wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don’t exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST ‘P’ EVER!”
An NCRM examination found no recent poll listed on either RealClearPolitics or FiveThirtyEight that shows Trump beating Biden “by a lot.”
On FiveThirtyEight for the month of August most Biden vs. Trump national (not state) 2024 election polls show President Biden beating Donald Trump by low single digits.
And at RealClearPolitics every August Biden vs. Trump national 2024 election poll shows Biden ahead of Trump, again by low single digits.
Panicked Trump Lawyers Urging Him to Pull the Plug on Georgia Press Conference: Report
Donald Trump’s planned press conference next week, where he claims that he will provide evidence of 2020 presidential election fraud in Georgia, might be in doubt as his legal team is warning him it could cripple their efforts to defend him.
According to a report from ABC News, Trump’s legal advisers are worried he may say something that will make it harder for them to defend him in the far-reaching RICO case Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed earlier this week.
According to ABC News’ sources, “Trump’s legal advisors have told him that holding such a press conference with dubious claims of voter fraud will only complicate his legal problems and some of his attorneys have advised him to cancel it.”
After the former president took to social media to proclaim he would present, “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia,” Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp fired back and stated that “the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law.”
The ABC report adds that “Georgia’s 2020 presidential election has been thoroughly examined and re-examined. The results were confirmed in three separate counts, include a hand count of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the state. Under Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump’s own Justice Department looked allegations made by Trump. So did the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.”
You can read more here.
Report Trump Says Will Exonerate Him Mocked by His Former Lawyer: ‘Good Chance’ It Becomes ‘Evidence Against Him’
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb is mocking a report Donald Trump says will exonerate him and prove his claims the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was “rigged.” Trump is facing 13 felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of that state’s election in what District Attorney Fani Willis charges was a “conspiracy,” “racketeering,” and a “criminal enterprise.”
Cobb is a former federal prosecutor turned white collar criminal lawyer who has defended clients in corruption and money laundering cases. He was brought in to support the Trump White House’s efforts to respond to the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
On Tuesday, Trump claimed he will hold a “major” news conference on Monday, during which he will present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”
“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others,” Trump added on his Truth Social website. “There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
Cobb Tuesday night told CNN that report might become evidence against the ex-president.
“This is all Trump PR,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “This is generating chaos. I mean frankly there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him.”
“It could even, could even end up, you know, as the basis for an obstruction count solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool.”
Calling it a “very effective indictment,” Cobb noted that “the absence of evidence of fraud” in the 2020 election “is patently obvious.”
But he also warned that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case against Trump may take longer to get to trial.
“Fani Willis made it clear she wants to move fast once you get going within six months,” Burnett said, asking: “Is there any chance first of all that Fani Willis goes before Jack Smith?”
“No,” Cobb answered. “There’s no chance in my view that Fani Willis goes within two years.”
“And if it takes her, you know, two years, I mean, heaven forbid the Trump wins the presidency, then there will be a fight to the Supreme Court over whether she can proceed against the sitting president during his term. That’s an issue that’s never been resolved. The federal prosecutors are not allowed to indict or prosecute the president during his term. But as to state court prosecutors, that issue has never been resolved and could delay things quite some time.”
