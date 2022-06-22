'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER'
Madison Cawthorn Says Trump’s Lies Absolutely Played a Role in Causing the Jan. 6 Riots
Barely a few days after far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) blamed Trump for creating a “dangerous setting” for the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, the watchdog Twitter account Patriot Takes unearthed an interview in which Cawthorn directly blamed Trump for the violence of that day.
The interview — which ran in Smoky Mountain News, a North Carolina publication, shortly after the riots — had the interviewee asking Cawthorn if Trump’s “baseless claims that the election was rigged or stolen… played a role” in the violence that took place during the riots.
Cawthorn’s response, “I think you’d have to be pretty ignorant to say that they didn’t play a role in it.”
Five people died during the January 6 riot, and Trump’s supporters injured roughly 140 police officers. The police injuries included a broken spine, a lost eye, lost fingers, brain damage, and multiple cases of PTSD. Four Capitol Police officers have died by suicide since the riots.
The rioters ransacked the Capitol, shattered windows while trying to access congressional chambers, smeared feces in the hallway, and stole computer equipment, potentially constituting a national security breach.
A Madison Cawthorn interview right after January 6th implicated Trump’s rhetoric as playing “a role in the violence” at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Q99RvXUake
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 22, 2022
In a separate tweet, Patriot Takes also unearthed a video of far-right “America First caucus” member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) calling the violence of January 6 rioters “absolutely indefensible” and saying they should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Boebert has since joined her equally anti-LGBTQ colleague Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene in calling the rioters and insurrectionists “political prisoners.”
Flashback: Lauren Boebert called the violence on January 6th, “absolutely indefensible,” and called for “the criminals to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Boebert now calls the rioters, “political prisoners.” pic.twitter.com/ulU92ytJcd
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 21, 2022
The representatives’ words are just two more logs on the raging bonfire of evidence of the violence and collusion that occurred on that day. The bonfire display will continue burning in public view as the January 6 commission’s hearings continue on TV.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER'
‘For 6 Years I Have Watched in Disgust’: GOP Judge Unloads on Party for Caving to Trump Again and Again
Michael Luttig, a former Republican-appointed United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, spoke out this week about the disgust that he’s felt watching his party cozy up to former President Donald Trump.
While talking with the conservative attorneys group Checks and Balances, Luttig talked about what inspired him to write a recent New York Times editorial in which he called Trump a “clear and present danger to our democracy.”
“For the past six years, I have watched and listened… in disgust,” he said in describing the GOP’s obedience to Trump in spite of his lawless actions. “Not one single leader of ours [had] the moral authority, the courage, and the will to stand up and say, ‘No, this is not who we are, this is not what America is, it’s not what we want to be.'”
READ MORE: Tom Cotton forced to backtrack on Senate floor after blaming Dems for criminal justice bill signed by Trump
Luttig went on to say that Republicans for years have shown a “paradigmatic failure of leadership” in dealing with Trump, particularly in the wake of his incitement of a violent riot at the United States Capitol building.
“Not one single person has had the courage to stand up and say no!” he reiterated.
Watch the video below.
In a conversation with @chkbal, Judge Mike Luttig explains the GOP’s failure to stand up for truth:
“I have for six years considered this the paradigmatic failure of leadership.” pic.twitter.com/B7vmCnI7Ot
— Checks and Balances (@chkbal) February 16, 2022
Trending
- 'ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY'2 days ago
MAGA Rep. Madison Cawthorn Says Trump Created “Dangerous Setting” at Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
- 'A WAR FOR AMERICA’S DEMOCRACY'2 days ago
GOP Rep. Kinzinger: “My Party Has Utterly Failed the American People”
- 'RUSSIAN ASSET'1 day ago
Stephen Colbert Called Trump “Putin’s Puppet”, Slams Fox News Over Capitol Riots
- News2 days ago
“RINO Hunting”: Twitter and Facebook Censor Missouri Republican’s Violent Ad 6 Hours After Its Release
- SCOTUS2 days ago
13 Devastating Abortion Facts to Know If SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade
- 'A LITTLE RACIST'2 days ago
U.S. Students Aren’t Being Taught About This Pivotal Era of Black History, Study Shows
- 'ARE YOU KIDDING?!'1 day ago
Far-Right Texas Republican Platform Calls for State to Secede From U.S.
- 'KICKED DOGS HOLLER'22 hours ago
Black Pastor Blasted for Calling Evangelicals Racist “Political Whores” for Trump