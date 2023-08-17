CRIME
‘Moral Turpitude’: Bill Barr Hammers Donald Trump
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr delivered one of his harshest criticisms to date of his former boss on Thursday, accusing Donald Trump of “moral turpitude.”
“You know, you don’t get immunity for two years in the run-up to an election just by saying, ‘Hey, I’m a candidate,'” Barr told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.
“These investigations have been going on for a while, everyone knew about them even before he even before he announced his candidacy,” Barr continued. “So if there’s a chance to get it resolved before the election, it should be because the American people should know these are crimes involved – or potential crimes – involving moral turpitude.”
Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute says moral turpitude is “wicked, deviant behavior constituting an immoral, unethical, or unjust departure from ordinary social standards such that it would shock a community.”
READ MORE: ‘Truly Scandalous: Jim Jordan Slammed by Former Top DOJ Official
Barr also talked about the two federal cases brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, one for Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and one for his refusal to return classified and other documents.
“I think the federal cases are legitimate,” Barr said. “At the end of the day, at the core of this thing he engaged in – in the case of the documents – in outrageous behavior where anyone would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it.”
“He’s not being prosecuted for having the documents, he’s being prosecuted for obstruction, two egregious instances are alleged so I think that’s a very simple case.”
Barr also said for him, Trump “crossed the line” when “he used this device of impaling imposter electors, swearing that they were the electors, but the key point there was, they were in tandem with a plan whereby the vice president would use that as a pretext for nullifying the legal and certified votes. So it was a calculated and deceitful plan to remain in office by nullifying and negating certified legal votes.”
Watch the videos below or at this link:
“You don’t get immunity for two years in the run-up to an election just by saying, ‘Hey, I’m a candidate’ … These investigations have been going on for a while. Everyone knew about them, even before he announced his candidacy.”
— Former Attorney General Bill Barr on Trump pic.twitter.com/yhDft2bZ7W
— The Recount (@therecount) August 17, 2023
Barr: The federal cases are legitimate. At the end of the day, the core of this, he engaged in (in the case of the documents) outrageous behavior that anybody would be prosecuted. I don’t know of any Attorney General who could walk away from it pic.twitter.com/8ijyPiDjLL
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2023
