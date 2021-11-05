News
WATCH: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington for Funeral Service
The late Gen. Colin Powell’s casket arrived Friday at Washington National Cathedral where former presidents, dignitaries, aides, family, and friends remembered his life – and honored him in death.
The first Black U.S. Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was 84 years old when he died of complications of COVID-19 on Oct. 18. The fully vaccinated Powell was immunocompromised from multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease.
In addition to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” the procession also played ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” a favorite of the late Jamaican-born immigrant. Powell was eulogized by musical selections including a mix of religious hymns and patriotic songs.
In the front pew at the chapel were President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Sitting alongside were former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.
Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also in attendance, although noticeably absent was former President Bill Clinton who was recently hospitalized with an infection. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley was also there to show his respects to Powell, his family and his country.
Powell is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.
Watch the service unfold live below.
CRIME
Select Committee Expected to Drop 20 New Subpoenas Friday
An additional 20 subpoenas are expected to drop as early as Friday in the House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.
Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters that the next batch of subpoenas include, “some of the people [who] have already been written about and some of the people [who] haven’t been written about.”
Thompson would not confirm if former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who CNN has reported the committee plans to subpoena, is a part of that group. If summoned, Eastman would be expected to comply with the order to provide testimony.
“There’s nobody who just outright rejected the subpoena process like [Steve] Bannon. Everybody else is somewhere in the mix,” Thompson said.
Federal prosecutors have already charged more than 600 people in more than 40 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol with arrests continuing daily.
Watch the video below for a response by MSNBC’s Robert Costa and Michael Schmidt.
CORRUPTION
Rudy Giuliani: ‘Didn’t Have the Time’ to Review Election Fraud Before Backing Trump
Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani is in the hot seat after insisting he “didn’t have the time” to investigate election fraud claims pertaining to his client and friend Donald J. Trump before making baseless public statements.
In a new video obtained by CNN, the 77-year-old further deflected his involvement with election interference, saying that “sometimes I go and look myself when stuff comes up. This time I didn’t have the time to do it.”
He added, “It’s not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that was given to me. Otherwise, you’re never going to write a story. You’ll never come to a conclusion.”
The video is from Giuliani’s deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer.
Giuliani continued in the damning deposition, “We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic, somewhere in the mid-tweens, you know 2013, 2014, whatever, went down to Venezuela for a get-to-know meeting with [President Nicolás] Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for [former President Hugo] Chavez.”
According to court records reviewed by CNN last month, Giuliani spent less than an hour reviewing allegations that Coomer was part of a plot to rig the election before publicly making those claims at a November news conference.
“Rudy’s justification for spreading sputum is that everybody does it,” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo shared on his show Thursday night. “So what we have here is a battle to the bottom. What does that mean for where we’re all headed?”
Watch the video below.
CNN obtained exclusive video that shows Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell and others being deposed about their election lies. pic.twitter.com/RhK7CtMfZN
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) November 5, 2021
News
Biden Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 After European Trip – Remains in Scotland
A White House aide who traveled with President Joe Biden over the past week has tested positive for COVID-19 following the President’s European trip. That aide, whose name is not being released by the administration, has remained behind in Scotland, along with several of their staff.
“The aide, who tested positive via a rapid test, is in quarantine and awaiting a follow-up PCR test, a White House official said,” Bloomberg News reports. “The aide is not believed to have had close contact with the president.”
The number of staff who stayed behind, and their conditions are not known.
“This positive coronavirus case caused a stir for some in tight, closed circle of Biden officials who knew about it,” Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs adds via Twitter.
Last week Biden White House Press Secretary jen Psaki announced she had tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantining at home. She did not travel on Biden’s European trip.
