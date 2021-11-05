WATCH: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington for Funeral Service

The late Gen. Colin Powell’s casket arrived Friday at Washington National Cathedral where former presidents, dignitaries, aides, family, and friends remembered his life – and honored him in death.

The first Black U.S. Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was 84 years old when he died of complications of COVID-19 on Oct. 18. The fully vaccinated Powell was immunocompromised from multiple myeloma and Parkinson’s disease.

In addition to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” the procession also played ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” a favorite of the late Jamaican-born immigrant. Powell was eulogized by musical selections including a mix of religious hymns and patriotic songs.

In the front pew at the chapel were President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Sitting alongside were former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.

Former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice and current Secretary of State Antony Blinken were also in attendance, although noticeably absent was former President Bill Clinton who was recently hospitalized with an infection. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley was also there to show his respects to Powell, his family and his country.

Powell is survived by his wife, Alma Vivian (Johnson) Powell, whom he married in 1962, as well as three children.

Watch the service unfold live below.