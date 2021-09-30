REALLY?
Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Say He Supports Same-Sex Marriage – Just ‘It’s the Law’ and ‘What American Holds’
After long-time anti-LGBTQ and anti-Islam activist-turned-Republican U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney announced this past weekend she now supports same-sex marriage, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, was asked if he does as well.
His answer was less than forthcoming.
Shrugging and shaking his head, McCarthy told reporters that same-sex marriage is “the law of the land,” and he supports the law of the land. He did not say he supports equality for LGBTQ people or same-sex couples.
Nor did Rep. McCarthy even suggest, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Obergefell – the 2015 decision finding that same-sex couples have the same right to marriage as different-sex couples – he would go to bat for his LGBTQ constituents.
All he could offer was that marriage equality is “what American holds.” It was not clear what that unique phrase meant.
Throughout his career McCarthy has opposed LGBTQ equality including marriage equality. He has defended DOMA, the Defense of Marriage Act that banned the federal government from recognizing marriages of same-sex couples. McCarthy has signed an amicus brief opposing marriage equality.
Watch:
Kevin McCarthy dodges a question about if he supports same-sex marriage pic.twitter.com/zOqn8CpfcJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2021
REALLY?
‘We Did Not Send Him There to Do the Right Thing’: GOP County Chair Slams Republican Senator for Impeachment Vote
Dave Ball, the newly-elected chairman of the Washington County, Pennsylvania GOP on Monday slammed his state’s Republican U.S. Senator, Pat Toomey, declaring, “We did not send him there to do the right thing.”
Senator Toomey was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Donald Trump during his impeachment trial on Saturday.
Just one week ago Ball was unanimously elected GOP county chair.
“The purpose of a County Party is simple,” Ball told Politics PA. “Register Republicans and win elections.”
That was last week.
This week Ball has an entirely different agenda in mind.
On Monday Ball told KDKA Sen. Toomey was sent to D.C. to parrot GOP talking points.
“We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing or whatever he said he was doing,” Ball said. “We sent him there to represent us.”
The Washington County GOP is one of four county Republican Parties to censure Toomey.
Watch:
Actual quote from a PA GOP official, explaining why Sen. Toomey should be censured: “We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to ‘do the right thing’ or whatever”
pic.twitter.com/p0sA960GEp
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) February 16, 2021
REALLY?
Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls
President Donald Trump on Tuesday resumed his coronavirus task force press briefing, with no members of the coronavirus task force present, but there was little new news – except a question about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell was recently arrested on enticement of minors and child sex trafficking charges.
Asked about her case, and if he thinks “she’s going to turn in powerful men,” Trump responded: “I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much, I just wish her well frankly.I met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach.”
“I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he added, not specifying who “they” is.
“But I wish her well, whatever it is.”
Watch:
"I wish her well" — Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/bmNLGEczdn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020
The internet was not pleased.
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well”
HE WISHES HER WELL?!!!!!! SHE RAN A CHILD RAPE RING!!!!!
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 21, 2020
Trump says he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with sex trafficking minor girls, well.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2020
"I wish her well," Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped Jeffrey Epstein traffic and rape dozens of underage girls over the course of years.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020
The office of the Presidency just wished Ghislaine Maxwell well on live television.
She’s a criminal who helped run a pedophile sex trafficking ring.
Holy shit.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 21, 2020
I know we're all freaking out about Trump complimenting sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell but consider for a second *why* Trump might have a vested interest in publicly saying nice things about her.
…There you go.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020
REALLY?
AR-15 Toting St. Louis Couple Are Lawyers Who Say ‘Agitators’ at BLM Protest They Were Scared of ‘Were White’
The Internet went wild over the past 24 hours after video and photographs emerged of a barefoot couple in St. Louis who came out of their mansion toting an AR-15 and a handgun, which they appeared to point at Black Lives Matter activists marching during a peaceful protest.
Meet Ken and Karen MAGA.
These are just kids, peaceful protesters and look at how these complete idiots act. Perfect example of why civilians should not own AR-15 assault weapons to protect themselves from these threatening people. Unacceptable. Period. pic.twitter.com/Alt9zApkcl
— We The People Are Pissed Off (@LiddleSavages) June 29, 2020
A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch
— ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020
Not so, says their attorney.
The couple, dubbed Karen and Ken by social media users, are actually attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and they believe the “Black Lives Matters movement is here to stay, it is the right message, and it is about time,” according to a statement from their lawyer.
They say their actions were lawful, and “borne solely of fear and apprehension,” which was “not race related.”
“In fact, the agitators responsible for their trepidation were white.”
Read the full statement, posted by KSDK News managing editor Rob Edwards:
JUST IN: St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey release a statement, through an attorney, saying they support Black Lives Matter and they acted lawfully on their property. The couple, through their attorney, says “the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white” pic.twitter.com/4zebQqSH0y
— Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 29, 2020
Related –
‘Sending a Message to Violent MAGAs’: Trump Pummeled for Promoting Video of White Couple Pointing AR-15 at BLM Activists
