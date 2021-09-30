Connect with us

Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Say He Supports Same-Sex Marriage – Just ‘It’s the Law’ and ‘What American Holds’

After long-time anti-LGBTQ and anti-Islam activist-turned-Republican U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney announced this past weekend she now supports same-sex marriage, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, was asked if he does as well.

His answer was less than forthcoming.

Shrugging and shaking his head, McCarthy told reporters that same-sex marriage is “the law of the land,” and he supports the law of the land. He did not say he supports equality for LGBTQ people or same-sex couples.

Nor did Rep. McCarthy even suggest, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Obergefell – the 2015 decision finding that same-sex couples have the same right to marriage as different-sex couples – he would go to bat for his LGBTQ constituents.

All he could offer was that marriage equality is “what American holds.” It was not clear what that unique phrase meant.

Throughout his career McCarthy has opposed LGBTQ equality including marriage equality. He has defended DOMA, the Defense of Marriage Act that banned the federal government from recognizing marriages of same-sex couples. McCarthy has signed an amicus brief opposing marriage equality.

