‘Campaign Stunt’: Did Trump Event ‘Desecrating’ Arlington Cemetery Violate Federal Law?

Donald Trump’s campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, observing the three-year anniversary of the suicide bombing at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport that killed 13 U.S. service members, may have been in violation of federal regulations, according to a statement reportedly issued by Arlington officials. Trump participated in a wreath laying ceremony and visited a sacred portion of the 160-year old cemetery, causing concern among many including some veterans.

During the event a “verbal and physical altercation” between the ex-president’s campaign staff and an Arlington official allegedly occurred.

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Wednesday, Jonathan Lemire said, “I know a lot of military veterans were very uncomfortable with the idea that Trump was there at all.”

“Of course, this comes just days after Trump suggested that a civilian Medal, the Medal of Freedom, was better than the Medal of Honor, because the armed soldiers who received the Medal of Honor are often either killed or wounded,” he added. “And, of course, we’ve been reminded of late, how Trump used to refer to veterans, even deceased soldiers as suckers and losers, a comment, confirmed by his own Chief of Staff.”

The Trump campaign posted a video of a portion of the event, which aired live Monday on Fox News, and used it as an attack on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“After the ceremony, Trump headed to Section 60 of the cemetery, where some service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq are buried and recording is typically heavily restricted,” NBC News reports.

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts

NPR was first to report on the alleged altercation.

“A source with knowledge of the incident said the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump staffers from filming and photographing in a section where recent U.S. casualties are buried. The source said Arlington officials had made clear that only cemetery staff members would be authorized to take photographs or film in the area, known as Section 60,” NPR reported Tuesday evening. “When the cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staff from entering Section 60, campaign staff verbally abused and pushed the official aside, according to the source.”

Arlington National Cemetery issued a statement to NPR, saying it “can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.”

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” the statement said. “Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants.”

New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait called it an “illegal” photo-op, adding: “Trump used the site as a photo-op in apparent violation of federal regulations.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung claimed on social media, “We were granted access to have a photographer there.”

NBC News added that “Cheung denied some of the details of the report and said the campaign was willing to release footage to support its claim.”

“There was no physical altercation as described and we are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made,” Cheung said in a statement, according to NBC.

He also appeared to refer to the Arlington official as “an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode,” who “decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

Trump campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski posted photos from the event, including a highly-controversial image of the ex-president standing behind a gravestone holding his thumb up.

Relatives of five fallen service members in a statement Trump posted to social media wrote: “We had given our approval for President Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event.”

READ MORE: ‘Unimaginable Is Difficult to Imagine’: Lincoln Project Explains New Dystopian Abortion Ad

National security Attorney Brad Moss, reposting the statement, said: “I have nothing but respect for the families of those who perished, and I don’t question they intended to give consent to Trump to use photography and video at ANC. But I don’t think Federal law has an exception like that.”

Former Lincoln Project executive director Fred Wellman, an Army combat veteran who now hosts the podcast “On Democracy with FPWellman,” responded to the statement from the families: “This isn’t their choice. It’s a Federal law. The families of the men and women buried around them didn’t get to choose being included in this campaign stunt.”

Alexander Vindman, a retired United States Army lieutenant colonel and former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) on social media asked both Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, “Any comments on Trump violating the law while desecrating Arlington National Cemetery for a campaign stunt?”

Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall wrote, “The Trump campaign broke federal law by staging a political event at one of the country’s oldest national cemeteries and then attacked a member of the cementery staff trying to enforce this meant to keep American military dead from becoming props in political ads. When do we get to see the report? Which Trump staffers desecrated the space by attacking a staffer trying to maintain the dignity of the cemetery and uphold the law?”

Adam Cohen, vice chair of Lawyers for Good Government, on social media commented: “It is unlawful to use photographs from Arlington National Cemetery as part of a political campaign Hopefully the DOJ will file charges against any Trump campaign staffers who have violated this statute.”

MSNBC legal analyst and professor of law Joyce Vance, a former U.S, Attorney, asked: “Where is the outrage, the demand for prosecution, that would follow an incident like this with any other candidate; especially the outrage from Republicans had a Dem[ocrat] done this?”

See the videos above or at this link.

READ MORE: Expert Predicts ‘Smith Will Win’ as Special Counsel Appeals Trump Docs Case Dismissal

Trump Campaign Targets Secretary of the Army in Its Latest Attack Over Arlington Scandal

As Donald Trump’s Arlington National Cemetery scandal grows deeper and deeper, his campaign co-manager and senior advisor, Chris LaCivita, is lashing out at the Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, after the Dept. of the Army issued a “rare” yet “stark rebuke,” as CNN reported, of the campaign’s efforts to politicize the cemetery where 400,000 service members, many of whom gave their lives for their country, are buried.

Secretary Wormuth is the first woman to become Secretary of the Army. The Trump campaign and Donald Trump himself have been attacking women recently. The cemetery official who filed a report allegedly stating they had been verbally and physically accosted is a woman. Trump himself made a sexual and sexist attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic political opponent, just this morning. The Guardian described it as a “lewd” and “crudely misogynistic comment,” originally posted by another Truth Social user. On Wednesday, WIRED published a story titled, “The Trump Campaign’s Rhetoric About Women Sounds a Lot Like Andrew Tate’s.”

“As the Trump campaign overtly appeals to the manosphere, a WIRED investigation shows that the view of women espoused by alleged rapist and trafficker Andrew Tate matches perfectly with that of Trump and his allies,” the news site reported.

Chris LaCivita is a Republican strategist perhaps best-known as the architect of the manufactured and debunked “Swiftboat” smear campaign against Democratic 2004 presidential nominee John Kerry and his military record.

RELATED: Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed: Reports

On Monday, Trump and several of his top campaign aides attended a wreath-laying ceremony held by two Gold Star families whose loved ones were among the 13 service members who died three years earlier in the suicide bombing attack on Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport on Afghanistan. The Dept. of the Army, which oversees Arlington National Cemetery, had warned Trump he could attend but only as a private individual, and no campaign staffers would be allowed. It also informed him of other restrictions, in keeping with both ANC policy and federal law. It is a violation of federal law to use Arlington National Cemetery for political purposes or events.

But Trump ignored those rules and regulations, according to the Army, which defended a cemetery official who reportedly alleges Trump campaign staffers pushed her out of their way, in a physical and verbal assault as she tried to enforce the cemetery’s rules.

The Trump campaign also shot photographs and video, and released video on several social media platforms, in apparent violation of federal law.

“Arlington National Cemetery routinely hosts public wreath laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for individuals and groups who submit requests in advance. ANC conducts nearly 3,000 such public ceremonies a year without incident,” the Army’s statement reads, according to Talking Points Memo.

“Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. Consistent with the decorum expected at ANC, this employee acted with professionalism and avoided further disruption. The incident was reported to the JBM-HH police department, but the employee subsequently decided not to press charges. Therefore, the Army considers this matter closed.”

READ MORE: ‘How Could You Prosecute the Hamburglar?’: New Kamala ‘Controversy’ Sparks ‘Confessions’

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.”

The Trump campaign on Tuesday edited its captured video from the Arlington events into a TikTok video (here), complete with music and Trump’s commentary as the narration.

On Monday, LaCivita had posted this short clip:

On Thursday, he responded to the Army’s rebuke by reposting that video and writing: “Reposting this hoping to trigger the hacks at @SecArmy,” referring to the Secretary of the Army. He could have tagged the U.S. Army’s account, @USArmy, but instead LaCivita targeted Secretary Wormuth’s official government account.

Critics blasted the LaCivita and the Trump campaign.

“The Trump campaign has spent the day beefing with the Army, Arlington National Cemetery, and firefighters,” observed journalist Mike Rothschild, an expert on conspiracy theories and has testified before Congress. “What American institutions will they beef with tomorrow? Astronauts? Kool and the Gang? Bald eagles?”

“So the ‘we love the troops’ crowd is actively trolling the U.S. Army, posting disrespectful politicization of our most hallowed national cemetery to ‘trigger’ people,” noted Daily KOS founder Markos Moulitsas. “Trump and his minions have bizarrely decided they’re on the ‘fuck the vets’ side. (And yes, I’m a vet).”

The New Republic reports, “LaCivita’s words are unlikely to help Trump’s efforts to attract more veterans to his side. The Republican presidential nominee’s anti-military rhetoric has been a point of contention with current and former service members in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the reputed Vietnam-era draft dodger came under fire for arguing that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was ‘much better’ than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. That comment struck a nerve with veterans, who connected Trump’s disrespectful rhetoric to a 2020 Atlantic report that caught the former president repeatedly referring to fallen soldiers as ‘suckers and losers.'”

Watch the video above or at this link.

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

‘How Could You Prosecute the Hamburglar?’: New Kamala ‘Controversy’ Sparks ‘Confessions’

The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, on Thursday published its latest investigation into Democratic politicians: “‘I Did Fries’: Kamala Harris Claims She Worked at McDonald’s, but She Never Mentioned It Until She Ran for President. Did She Really Toil Beneath the Golden Arches?”

The Beacon’s 1220 word exposé is complete with screenshots of the former San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General, and U.S. Senator’s “October 1987 job application for a law clerk position in the Alameda County district attorney’s office,” front and back, including signature, and a screenshot of her résumé.

READ MORE: Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed: Reports

“Harris’s résumé a year after she graduated college makes no mention of McDonald’s,” according to the Beacon, despite her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, “during which Barrymore’s sidekick, Ross Matthews, threw a softball at the vice president.”

The softball question: “I heard a rumor that you worked at McDonald’s?”

“‘I did work at McDonald’s,’ laughed Harris. ‘When I was at school … I did fries. And then I did the cashier.'”

“‘I didn’t know that about you,’ gasped Barrymore.”

The Free Beacon reports, “Neither did anyone who followed Harris’s long career in public life—that is, until she ran for president in 2019 and began to make the job a centerpiece of her biography.”

Fast food work is hard work. Workers are often underpaid, sometimes scheduled to work long hours, and sometimes in very early morning shifts or late into the night. But their plight and hard work until recently have not usually been seen as praiseworthy – or worthy of being on a résumé for a job as a district attorney. That may have changed, especially since the coronavirus pandemic, although Vice President Harris, the Free Beacon reported, revealed her McDonald’s job earlier.

The story, written by three Free Beacon reporters, is making its way around social media circles, and eliciting some comedic and some angry responses, as well as some revealing confessions.

“Yes, of course, the first thing law firms look for when they examine resumes is a stint at McDonalds,” snarked writer and comedian Frank Conniff. “How could you ever prosecute the Hamburglar without that experience? And forget about a political appointment from Mayor McCheese.”

It seems others, too, have left off summer, high school, and college jobs from their résumés.

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

“My first real summer job in high school was working food service at the San Diego Zoo,” explained Ernie Tedeschi, former Chief Economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers. “Every resume template & explainer in existence tells you to keep your CV tight and relevant and not to waste the employer’s time, so I can’t remember that job ever appearing on my resume.”

“True story,” revealed professor of law and author Jennifer Taub. “I worked serving popcorn and soda drinks at a movie theater in high school and never put it on my résumé. I also waited tables in college for special banquets and that never made it to my CV.”

“Guess I better disclose my fraud now,” quipped Human Rights Campaign national press secretary Brandon Wolf. “I worked at the Banana Republic outlet for a heartbeat as a teenager. It was an awful experience that doesn’t make it onto my resume and didn’t appear in my memoir.”

Ebony Jade Hilton, MD, an MSNBC medical contributor, inventor, and co-founder of consulting firm shared her story: “I feel the need to confess that I left @footlocker off of my resumé when I applied for my first job as an Anesthesiologist.”

“In college,” attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council acknowledged, “I worked for Aramark part-time flipping burgers and doing line cook work for four years. I even spent most of a summer in my home town working the salad/dessert station in a local restaurant 4 days a week. I’ve never once put those jobs on a resume.”

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal, a frequent MSNBC guest declared, “I started my own snow shoveling business when I was 13 called ‘Melt 4 You’ but I’ve never put that on my CV, and I don’t call myself a former ‘small business owner.’ I guess I’m a fraud too.”

Jeff Timmer, a political strategist and Lincoln Project senior advisor snarked, “I leave out a roughly 30-year period where I helped elect Republicans. Instead, I say I was in prison. Makes things less awkward.”

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts

 

 

 

 

Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed: Reports

The Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, reportedly pulled strings to get Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery, amid what has become a scandal and a crisis for the ex-president’s campaign to re-take the White House and once again become Commander in Chief. Despite federal law that prohibits using the hallowed resting place of 400,000 of the nation’s service members for political purposes, on Monday the Trump campaign photographed, filmed, and released video across multiple social media platforms showing the one-term president and convicted felon awaiting sentencing participating in a wreath laying ceremony followed by him standing in a sacred section where photography is highly-regulated, and standing by several headstones, grinning, in his famous “thumbs up” pose, which was widely condemned.

The U.S. Dept. of the Army oversees and maintains Arlington National Cemetery. According to a Washington Post report Wednesday evening, “Pentagon officials were deeply concerned about the former president turning the visit into a campaign stop, but they also didn’t want to block him from coming, according to Defense Department officials and internal messages reviewed by The Washington Post.”

“Officials said they wanted to respect the wishes of grieving family members who wanted Trump there, but at the same time were wary of Trump’s record of politicizing the military. So they laid out ground rules they hoped would wall off politics from the final resting place of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.”

RELATED: ‘Offensive’: Trump Turns Arlington Visit Into Campaign TikTok as Veterans Condemn ‘Stunt’

Trump’s team was told he could attend only in his personal capacity and that campaign staff members were not allowed. Some of his top campaign staffers reportedly attended Monday’s event despite the rules set by cemetery officials. Also in attendance were several Republican politicians, including Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, now under fire for using a photo of the event in a re-election campaign fundraising email.

“No hats, signs or banners were allowed, according to military officials,” The Post also reported. “No speeches. Reporters and photographers could follow Trump for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns, but not to the 14-acre plot where veterans from recent wars are buried, known as Section 60. The media was kept away, unable to see the altercation — or anything else, for that matter — during that part of his visit.”

That “altercation,” reportedly involved a cemetery official who later filed a report stating Trump’s team verbally and physically assaulted her, according to multiple reports. She has said she is unwilling to press charges out of fear of retaliation from Trump’s supporters, according to The New York Times. The Trump campaign denies the allegations while campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Times the reason for her decision to refuse to press charges “is ridiculous and sounds like someone who has Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The cemetery “employee tried to enforce the rules as provided to her by blocking Trump’s team from bringing cameras to the graves of U.S. service members killed in recent years, according to a senior defense official and another person briefed on the incident,” The Post adds. “A larger male campaign aide insisted the camera was allowed and pushed past the cemetery employee, leaving her shocked.”

The Daily Caller reports Monday’s event “would have not happened without Speaker Johnson,” according to an unnamed source.

“Speaker of the House Mike Johnson had to intervene to get former President Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery for the third anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal with Gold Star families, a family told the Daily Caller,” according to the right-wing website.

READ MORE: CNN’s Jennings Slammed for Calling Walz Harris’s ‘Emotional Support Animal’ Over Interview

That source also reportedly told The Daily Caller, “Arlington Cemetery officials claimed the families didn’t want any media, photography, or videography at Section 60, contradicting what the families had actually requested. The families were fine with the media, designated by the Trump team, but Arlington kept pushing back, obstructing the process.”

Not all families were fine with Trump’s appearance and photography.

“The family of a Green Beret who died by suicide after serving eight combat tours and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery expressed concern on Wednesday that Donald J. Trump’s campaign had filmed his gravesite without permission as Mr. Trump stood in an area where campaign photography isn’t allowed,” The New York Times reports. “Relatives of Master Sgt. Andrew Marckesano issued their statement two days after Mr. Trump’s visit.”

“Sergeant Marckesano died on July 7, 2020, after moving to Washington to begin a job at the Pentagon. He had three children, and friends said he had chronic post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in combat. He earned Silver and Bronze Stars during his service. His gravesite is adjacent to that of Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover, a Marine who was killed in the 2021 bombing at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.”

The Times reports while the Hoover family gave Trump permission to photograph, the Marckesano family did not, yet his grave “was shown in photos from the visit that were published online. A video was posted to Mr. Trump’s TikTok account featuring footage from the Section 60 visit and the gravestones from behind, with narration criticizing the handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.”

READ MORE: Grand Jury Indicts Trump Again for J6: If He Loses ‘He’s Going to Jail,’ Expert Predicts

 

 

 

Continue Reading

