Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls
President Donald Trump on Tuesday resumed his coronavirus task force press briefing, with no members of the coronavirus task force present, but there was little new news – except a question about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell was recently arrested on enticement of minors and child sex trafficking charges.
Asked about her case, and if he thinks “she’s going to turn in powerful men,” Trump responded: “I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much, I just wish her well frankly.I met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach.”
“I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he added, not specifying who “they” is.
“But I wish her well, whatever it is.”
Watch:
"I wish her well" — Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/bmNLGEczdn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020
The internet was not pleased.
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well”
HE WISHES HER WELL?!!!!!! SHE RAN A CHILD RAPE RING!!!!!
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 21, 2020
Trump says he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with sex trafficking minor girls, well.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2020
"I wish her well," Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped Jeffrey Epstein traffic and rape dozens of underage girls over the course of years.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020
The office of the Presidency just wished Ghislaine Maxwell well on live television.
She’s a criminal who helped run a pedophile sex trafficking ring.
Holy shit.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 21, 2020
I know we're all freaking out about Trump complimenting sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell but consider for a second *why* Trump might have a vested interest in publicly saying nice things about her.
…There you go.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020
AR-15 Toting St. Louis Couple Are Lawyers Who Say ‘Agitators’ at BLM Protest They Were Scared of ‘Were White’
The Internet went wild over the past 24 hours after video and photographs emerged of a barefoot couple in St. Louis who came out of their mansion toting an AR-15 and a handgun, which they appeared to point at Black Lives Matter activists marching during a peaceful protest.
Meet Ken and Karen MAGA.
These are just kids, peaceful protesters and look at how these complete idiots act. Perfect example of why civilians should not own AR-15 assault weapons to protect themselves from these threatening people. Unacceptable. Period. pic.twitter.com/Alt9zApkcl
— We The People Are Pissed Off (@LiddleSavages) June 29, 2020
A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch
— ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020
Not so, says their attorney.
The couple, dubbed Karen and Ken by social media users, are actually attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and they believe the “Black Lives Matters movement is here to stay, it is the right message, and it is about time,” according to a statement from their lawyer.
They say their actions were lawful, and “borne solely of fear and apprehension,” which was “not race related.”
“In fact, the agitators responsible for their trepidation were white.”
Read the full statement, posted by KSDK News managing editor Rob Edwards:
JUST IN: St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey release a statement, through an attorney, saying they support Black Lives Matter and they acted lawfully on their property. The couple, through their attorney, says “the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white” pic.twitter.com/4zebQqSH0y
— Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 29, 2020
