Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday resumed his coronavirus task force press briefing, with no members of the coronavirus task force present, but there was little new news – except a question about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was recently arrested on enticement of minors and child sex trafficking charges.

Asked about her case, and if he thinks “she’s going to turn in powerful men,” Trump responded: “I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much, I just wish her well frankly.I met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach.”

“I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he added, not specifying who “they” is.

“But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Watch:

The internet was not pleased.

 

AR-15 Toting St. Louis Couple Are Lawyers Who Say ‘Agitators’ at BLM Protest They Were Scared of ‘Were White’

Published

3 weeks ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

The Internet went wild over the past 24 hours after video and photographs emerged of a barefoot couple in St. Louis who came out of their mansion toting an AR-15 and a handgun, which they appeared to point at Black Lives Matter activists marching during a peaceful protest.


Not so, says their attorney.

The couple, dubbed Karen and Ken by social media users, are actually attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey, and they believe the “Black Lives Matters movement is here to stay, it is the right message, and it is about time,” according to a statement from their lawyer.

They say their actions were lawful, and “borne solely of fear and apprehension,” which was “not race related.”

“In fact, the agitators responsible for their trepidation were white.”

Read the full statement, posted by KSDK News managing editor Rob Edwards:

