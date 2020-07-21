Watch: Trump Sends Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell Who Is Charged With Sex Trafficking Minor Girls

President Donald Trump on Tuesday resumed his coronavirus task force press briefing, with no members of the coronavirus task force present, but there was little new news – except a question about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was recently arrested on enticement of minors and child sex trafficking charges.

Asked about her case, and if he thinks “she’s going to turn in powerful men,” Trump responded: “I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much, I just wish her well frankly.I met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach.”

“I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” he added, not specifying who “they” is.

“But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Watch:

"I wish her well" — Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/bmNLGEczdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020

The internet was not pleased.

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: “I wish her well” HE WISHES HER WELL?!!!!!! SHE RAN A CHILD RAPE RING!!!!! — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 21, 2020

Trump says he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell, charged with sex trafficking minor girls, well. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2020

"I wish her well," Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped Jeffrey Epstein traffic and rape dozens of underage girls over the course of years. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 21, 2020

The office of the Presidency just wished Ghislaine Maxwell well on live television. She’s a criminal who helped run a pedophile sex trafficking ring. Holy shit. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 21, 2020