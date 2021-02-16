‘We Did Not Send Him There to Do the Right Thing’: GOP County Chair Slams Republican Senator for Impeachment Vote

Dave Ball, the newly-elected chairman of the Washington County, Pennsylvania GOP on Monday slammed his state’s Republican U.S. Senator, Pat Toomey, declaring, “We did not send him there to do the right thing.”

Senator Toomey was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Donald Trump during his impeachment trial on Saturday.

Just one week ago Ball was unanimously elected GOP county chair.

“The purpose of a County Party is simple,” Ball told Politics PA. “Register Republicans and win elections.”

That was last week.

This week Ball has an entirely different agenda in mind.

On Monday Ball told KDKA Sen. Toomey was sent to D.C. to parrot GOP talking points.

“We did not send him there to vote his conscience. We did not send him there to do the right thing or whatever he said he was doing,” Ball said. “We sent him there to represent us.”

The Washington County GOP is one of four county Republican Parties to censure Toomey.

