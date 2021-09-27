News
‘Actions, Not Words’: LGBTQ Activists Still Skeptical After Liz Cheney Admits ‘I Was Wrong’ on Same-Sex Marriage
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) admitted she was wrong when, in 2013, she very publicly came out against same-sex marriage despite her sister being a lesbian who is married to a woman and raising two children together. But some in the LGBTQ community, along with activists and allies, are still skeptical, pointing to her record on related issues.
“I was wrong. I was wrong,” Cheney told “60 Minutes” in an interview that aired Sunday evening, but she also continued to insist marriage equality is a “very personal issue,” while it is actually a civil rights issue. She called it “very personal for my family,” saying, “I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation.”
“I was wrong. I was wrong.” says Rep Liz Cheney about condemning same-sex marriage in 2013, a position that caused a split with her sister Mary, who is married to a woman. Rep Cheney says the sisters are now reconciled. “I love my sister very much.” https://t.co/EwRrkWDcT8 pic.twitter.com/KEdlqibZoJ
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 26, 2021
But her sister, Mary Cheney, made clear marriage wasn’t a “personal issue” eight years ago. It’s about civil rights.
“Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history,” Mary Cheney wrote on Facebook.
On Sunday Congresswoman Cheney, who has voted against the LGBTQ Equality Act and against reauthorizing the Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA), said of LGBTQ equality, “this is an issue that we have to recognize, you know, as human beings that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state. We were at an event, a few nights ago and there was a young woman who said she doesn’t feel safe, sometimes, because she’s transgender, and nobody should feel unsafe. Freedom means freedom for everybody.”
While some see that as a marvelous transformation – Cheney was once also he founder and the head of an anti-Islam group, LGBTQ activists and allies expressed skepticism, or at least the need for more proof than just words.
Liz Cheney is an ambitious opportunist who threw her lesbian sister under the bus because she thought it would play well with Wyoming bigots.
She knew she was wrong then, but didn’t care.
I know it’s popular to praise her now for not being crazy, but she is not a nice person. https://t.co/4ZmykHzKf6
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 27, 2021
I can’t wait till I never have to listen to Liz Cheney again.Her saying she was wrong on same-sex marriage and saying that “no one [gay or trans] should feel unsafe” doesn’t explain why she voted against the #EqualityAct TWICE. She’s smart. She knows better. @60Minutes
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 26, 2021
Congratulations to Liz Cheney to catching up to uh most people? https://t.co/whG7BPVWAy
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) September 27, 2021
I will trust Liz Cheney’s statement on trans rights on “60 Minutes” when she supports the Equality Act in its current form. Because just a few months ago, she voted against it. Why? Because it fully supports trans rights.
Actions, not words, @Liz_Cheney.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 27, 2021
Does this mean Liz Cheney will support the Equality Act?
Probably not, and she’ll offer transphobic reasoning because we’re not quite at the point where lawmakers like Liz Cheney take the right positions on trans rights until they’ve been shamed for many years.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 27, 2021
Liz Cheney is 6 months younger than me, so she came of age when I did during the AIDS Crisis, and like the child of any wealthy Republican politician, she ignored it.
Her sister came out, she married her partner of 29 years, but Liz waited until 2021 to support marriage equality pic.twitter.com/ADT0IUusRo
— Geoffrey (@TheGeoffey) September 27, 2021
Great. So is she going to cosponsor and vote for the Equality Act then? She voted against it just this year. #lizcheney https://t.co/qTsfCyBnRb
— Konrad Juengling (@PDX_er) September 27, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Privileged’ Millionaire Joe Manchin Blasted for Claim $3.5 Trillion Jobs Bill Could Create ‘Entitlement Mentality’
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for months has effectively been working to derail President Joe Biden’s agenda, by refusing to eliminate the filibuster and by refusing to support Democrats’ $3.5 trillion jobs bill.
Like many of the wealthiest Americans, the coronavirus pandemic did not hurt Senator Manchin’s net worth. It grew by $1 million from 2018 to 2020, to $8.6 million, leading some on Monday to blast him over remarks he made to reporters Monday about “entitlement mentality” over Biden’s $3.5 trillion jobs, infrastructure, and social spending legislation.
“We’re just concerned about entitlement mentality versus rewarding mentality and then taking care of those who really can’t take care of themselves… there’s so much good stuff in there that we’re still working diligently,” Manchin told reporters, as NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted at Monday’s daily press briefing, 80 percent of Americans support much of the legislation’s critical points.
Many, saying they are tired of Manchin trying to control if not derail the Democratic agenda, are expressing outrage.
West Virginia ranks 2nd in America in reliance on federal tax dollars. Is that the “entitlement mentality” @Sen_JoeManchin is talking about? https://t.co/KkHJeYtoS5
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 27, 2021
The real “entitlement mentality” here is men like Manchin who live in a country held together by the free & underpaid labor of women, from their own mothers, to whoever raised their children, to the underpaid care workers will take care of them as they die comfortably in old age. https://t.co/ZCwbZpb1qb
— Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) September 27, 2021
Joe Manchin isn’t concerned about “entitlement mentality,” he just hasn’t been offered a big enough cut of Biden’s spending package yet. https://t.co/cfaemmMGrC
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 27, 2021
Anyone using the term”entitlement mentality” shouldn’t be a public servant period, let alone a Democratic senator. https://t.co/VfUyiD0KFN
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) September 27, 2021
Jacking up the price of epipens and forcing people to breathe coal dust so you can make millions is the ultimate in entitlement mentality. https://t.co/MNLhWZRzMh
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 27, 2021
Daughter was raiding into insurance money from that $100 to $600 Epipen cost raised. And he canned Ms Tandon for raising this issue. We know how deeply he is concerned about America- NONE unless it lines his POCKETS.
— rv (@670rv) September 27, 2021
The father of a price gouger for life saving medicine has thoughts on entitlement mentality. https://t.co/b38I6qnO22
— Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) September 27, 2021
If he is so concerned about “entitlement mentality” then the blue states can stop giving funds to West Virginia.
Growing up in the south I’ve known many a Manchin. It’s okay for him but not for others. He wants you to believe he’s one of the good guys but he’s really not.
— #JusticeIsOnTheBallot (@caryn_wallace) September 27, 2021
Entitlement mentality has been debunked by the unemployment benefit cut and lack of change in job numbers
— Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) September 27, 2021
doesn’t senator houseboat represent an entitlement state?
— Brent Myers (@BrentM1966) September 27, 2021
.
Okay, let’s talk about the “entitlement mentality” of West Virginians
Every year American taxpayers GIVE West Virginia **ONE-THIRD** of the state’s entire budget … just to keep the state’s residents out of extreme poverty
Why are they entitled to being subsidized by us? https://t.co/KPbioDgoqb
— Immigrants Make America Great (@CenterBeautiful) September 27, 2021
But he’s not concerned about corporate, fossil fuel, and coal entitlement mentality!
— Drogon (@drogon_dracarys) September 27, 2021
Great idea in hindsight considering his life as a privileged WASPy heterosexual cisgender man. Can’t have everyone expecting to have it as good as he did! #entitlementmentality #JoeManchin #EntitlementPersonified
— Kenny Landes (@kennylandes) September 27, 2021
News
Police Union Demanding COVID Be Treated as Workplace Injury Says ‘Dozens’ of Troopers to Quit Over Vaccine Mandate
The union representing Massachusetts State Troopers is claiming that “dozens” are set to resign over the state’s Republican governor’s mandate that all executive department personnel provide proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk “disciplinary action including possible termination,” according to the Associated Press. That mandate applies to “42,000 state workers and contractors in the executive branch.”
In an undated statement the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) says “dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask wearing and regular testing.”
In that same press release, union president Michael Cherven says they were suing “to treat a COVID related illness as a line of duty injury.”
SPAM filed a lawsuit earlier this month “saying the Oct. 17 deadline would cause troopers ‘irreparable harm’ and they wanted more time to ‘negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.'”
There are about 1800 state troopers.
Last week, the Associated Press reported, Judge Jackie Cowin ruled that “the public interest is, unquestionably, best served by stopping the spread of the virus, in order to protect people from becoming ill, ensure adequate supply of medical services, and curtail the emergence of new, deadlier variants of the virus.”
About 20 percent of Massachusetts State Troopers are unvaccinated.
Some conservatives are weighing in.
David Frum says their decision to resign “may be enabled by the favorable pension deals they receive, no matter what else they have done.”
He adds:
Massachusetts employs more than 1,800 uniformed state troopers. If 20 or 30 of them do resign over vaccine mandates – well, that's one way to identify the officers least committed to protecting public safety.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) September 27, 2021
And Bill Kristol simply says, “Mandates work.”
“Dozens” (allegedly) out of more than 2,000 Massachusetts state troopers. Mandates work. https://t.co/z0iMQ8gq5g
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 27, 2021
Image by Corde11 via Flickr and a CC license
News
Chris Wallace Grills Greg Abbott for Allowing 15,000 Rapes in Just One Year Before Signing 6-Week Abortion Ban
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about his promise to end rape in the state instead of giving abortion rights to victims of rape and incest.
Abbott recently made the promise to end rape after his state passed a law to ban all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
“In 2019, which is the last year that we have numbers for, almost 15,000 cases of rape were reported in your state of Texas,” Wallace told Abbott. “And almost everyone says that’s a severe undercount. There are a lot more cases that just aren’t reported.”
“Is it reasonable to say to somebody who is the victim of rape and might not understand that they are pregnant until six weeks, ‘Well, don’t worry about it because we’re going to eliminate rape as a problem in the state of Texas,'” the Fox News host asked.
“Survivors of sexual assault, they deserve support,” Abbott replied, skirting the question. “Texas is stepping up to make sure we provide that by signing a law and creating in the governor’s office a sexual assault survivors task force.”
“Governor, excuse me,” Wallace interrupted. “There were more than 15,000 rapes in 2019 when you were governor.”
The Fox News host went on to ask Abbott if he would sign a law allowing abortion in cases of rape.
“Will you sign it or not?” Wallace wondered.
“We’ve got to go back to the reason the law was passed in the first place,” Abbott said of abortion. “The goal is to protect the lives of every child with a heartbeat.”
“Including the child of a rape?” Wallace said.
“This goal is consistent with what the United States Supreme Court has written and that is states have the ability to make sure that we protect the health safety of both the mother and the child,” Abbott insisted. “Texas just provided millions of dollars in funding for pregnancy centers across the state to help those who want to make sure they will be able to carry the child.”
“Are you saying, sir, I don’t mean to interrupt, but are you saying that you will not sign an exception for rape and incest?” Wallace pressed.
“You’re making a hypothetical that’s not going to happen because that bill is not going to reach my desk,” Abbott replied.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Trending
- 'PRETTY TERRIFYING'2 days ago
‘Bleakest Scenario’: Advisor to 4 Presidents Warns ‘All Hell Breaks Lose’ After 2024 Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Steve Schmidt Warns on GOP Authoritarian Threat: ‘Democracy Cannot Survive’ When ‘The Lie and the Truth Stand Equally’
- News2 days ago
Chris Wallace Grills Greg Abbott for Allowing 15,000 Rapes in Just One Year Before Signing 6-Week Abortion Ban
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM13 hours ago
Anti-Vaxx Far Right Commentator Who Contracted COVID Launches Massive Obscenity-Laden Tirade Attacking the Left
- ANALYSIS16 hours ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Sounds Alarm Over GOP’s ‘Clear Intent’ to Steal the 2024 Election for Trump
- News15 hours ago
‘Actions, Not Words’: LGBTQ Activists Still Skeptical After Liz Cheney Admits ‘I Was Wrong’ on Same-Sex Marriage
- 'PARTY OF EXTREMISTS'11 hours ago
‘Time to Prosecute Donald Trump’ Says New Hampshire Newspaper Columnist Calling GOP ‘Fascist Threat to Democracy’
- CRIME10 hours ago
Gaetz Copies Trump: Hires Ex-Epstein Attorney as Investigation Expands Into Campaign Finance: Report