News
Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence
Republicans in the U.S. Senate successfully denied the American people a guilty vote in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on incitement of insurrection. A two-thirds majority, or 67 Senators were needed to vote guilty. The final vote was 57-43. Seven Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in pronouncing Trump “guilty.”
Democratic impeachment managers across the five days clearly made their case, with countless legal experts – both from the left and the right – agreeing the evidence proved Trump is guilty.
In the end, as it was clear from the beginning, most Republicans refused to break party lines to cross the one-term president who has vowed to fund primary races against anyone who opposed him.
There were a few surprises. Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who is retiring at the end of his term, voted guilty.
Other Republican Senators voting guilty: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Expletive-Filled Shouting Match: McCarthy Blasted Trump During the Insurrection as Rioters Broke Into the Capitol
On January 6 as violent domestic terrorists and insurrectionists were attacking the U.S. Capitol House Minority GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called the White House.
A shouting match ensued after President Donald Trump told McCarthy the rioters cared more about the election than the top Republican did, CNN reports.
It did not go over well.
“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump told McCarthy, according to two GOP lawmakers briefed on the call.
CNN reports McCarthy, furious, “insisted that the rioters were Trump’s supporters and begged Trump to call them off.”
“Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” McCarthy told Trump, the lawmakers say.
The details “provide critical insight into the President’s state of mind as rioters were overrunning the Capitol,” CNN adds. “Republican members of Congress said the exchange showed Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene. Several said it amounted to a dereliction of his presidential duty.”
Trump “is not a blameless observer, he was rooting for them,” one Republican member of Congress said. “On January 13, Kevin McCarthy said on the floor of the House that the President bears responsibility and he does.”
Wolf Blitzer reports the call shows “Trump had no intention of calling the rioters off, even as McCarthy and other members begged him.”
Watch:
New details on Trump call with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on 1/6.
With Trump refusing to issue statement to rioters to stand down.
Trump: “Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
Sources: GOP House members pic.twitter.com/FManBOZumU
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 12, 2021
CNN’s Jaime Gangel offers even more details:
New CNN reporting on the heated exchange between Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump on the day of the Capitol riot.
Trump: "Well Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."
McCarthy: "Who the F*** do you think you are talking to?" pic.twitter.com/FBgeopiTI5
— Blake Jones? (@BlakeJonesCNN) February 12, 2021
News
Here’s Why Nikki Haley Turning on Trump Is a Big Deal: CNN’s John Berman
Reacting to an interview in Politico where former Donald Trump administration official Nikki Haley attacked the former president and claimed “We need to acknowledge he let us down,” CNN’s John Berman suggested the tide appears to be turning against Trump in the midst of his second impeachment trial.
In the interview, the former U.N. Ambassador stated, “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” adding about his future political prospects, “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”
According to Berman, those “juicy quotes” mean Haley — who is reportedly looking at running for president in 2024 — is reflecting a change in Republican attitudes towards Trump now that he is out of office and isolated in Florida.
“She said some remarkable things in what really is a clear break from Donald Trump for her,” Berman began before reading the quotes above.
“I do not think this is interesting as a profiles in courage moment,” Berman continued. “I think it’s interesting that Nikki Haley, if anything, is a weather vane, she twists with the political winds and she sees the political wind blowing against the former president of the United States.”
“So there may be a verdict in the U.S. Senate, but Nikki Haley is giving something of a different verdict here, and that may be what the House managers, that might be what people looking to make a historical record here have been going for all along.”
Watch below:
News
Impeachment Manager Proves Trump Incited Insurrectionists With Montage of His ‘Brutal’ History of Supporting Violence
Lead Democratic impeachment manager Jaime Raskin on Thursday further proved Donald Trump’s guilt in the incitement of the violent MAGA mob insurrection on January 6. Rep. Raskin shared a damning video montage of Trump’s years-long and “brutal” history of “when the President’s words successfully incited his supporters into assaulting his opponents.”
With well-known incidents like Trump saying, “knock the crap out of ’em,” and “get the hell out of here,” Rep. Raskin told Senators Thursday afternoon Trump’s “supporters listened and they got the message.”
Trump over the years has “praised” and “encouraged” “political violence for his side,” Raskin said.
He offered other clips of Trump saying things like, “I promise you I will pay for the legal fees, I promise I will.”
Raskin talked about “the brutal power and effectiveness of his words with his followers. You heard him tell his supporters to be ‘a little more violent,’ and they responded to his command by literally dragging a protester across the floor at one of his campaign rallies. He cried ‘get him the hell out of here. Throw him out.’ His supporters punched and kicked another protester as he was escorted from the hall. He told supporters to ‘knock the hell out’ of people who opposed him and promised to pay the legal fees of the assailants.”
“Let’s watch some of those incidents, beginning with Trump praising supporters who had assaulted a Black protester.”
The clip closes with Trump saying:
“But we’ve had a couple that were really violent and that particular one when I said, like to bang them. That was a very vague, very you know who’s a guy who’s swinging very loud, and then started swinging at the audience, and you know what the audience swung back. And I thought it was very, very appropriate he was swinging. He was hitting people, and the audience hit back. And that’s what we need a little bit more of.”
Watch:
WATCH: Rep. Jamie Raskin plays clips of Trump in his 2016 campaign encouraging violence against protesters at his rallies and praising his supporters who attacked them, saying in one instance, “I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees” https://t.co/YubPpuDO6i pic.twitter.com/JDtpR8lAAq
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2021
Trending
- CAPITOL COUP2 days ago
Paramilitary ‘Oath Keepers’ Leader Says She Waited for Trump to ‘Activate’ Them Before Capitol Attack: DOJ
- 'IMPARTIAL JUSTICE'2 days ago
Top GOP Senators Met With Trump Impeachment Attorneys During Trial to Discuss ‘Legal Strategy’: CNN
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
15 Republicans (At Least) Refused to Show Up for the Full Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump
- FASCISM2 days ago
Former GOP Congressman: At Least 7 White Nationalist Groups Involved in January 6 Insurrection
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
QAnon Adherent Gina Carano Fired From Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ After She Compared US Political Climate to Nazi Germany
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
‘He Knew He Was Losing Power’: Morning Joe Compares Trump’s Capitol Riot to Hitler’s Infamous Nero Decree
- 'TRYING AS HARD AS I CAN TO THINK OF SOMETHING DUMBER'2 days ago
‘Stalin Would Have Been Impressed’: TX Lt. Gov. Slammed as ‘Secessionist Coward’ for ‘Star Spangled Banner Protection Act’
- INSURRECTION3 days ago
A Few GOP Senators Appear to Have Been Affected by Horrific Security Footage of Capitol Coup – and Some Not at All