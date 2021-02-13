Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence

Republicans in the U.S. Senate successfully denied the American people a guilty vote in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on incitement of insurrection. A two-thirds majority, or 67 Senators were needed to vote guilty. The final vote was 57-43. Seven Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in pronouncing Trump “guilty.”

Democratic impeachment managers across the five days clearly made their case, with countless legal experts – both from the left and the right – agreeing the evidence proved Trump is guilty.

In the end, as it was clear from the beginning, most Republicans refused to break party lines to cross the one-term president who has vowed to fund primary races against anyone who opposed him.

There were a few surprises. Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who is retiring at the end of his term, voted guilty.

Other Republican Senators voting guilty: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.