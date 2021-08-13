OPINION
‘#TrumpIsALaughingStock’ Trends as Americans Mock Right Wingers’ Belief Today Would Be #TrumpReinstatement Day
According to the QAnon crowd, the far right fanatics, the MyPillow cultists, and MAGA maniacs, August 13 is the day Donald Trump would be “reinstated” as president. And while the day is not over yet, there is exactly zero chance “the former guy” is going to be back in the White House any time soon.
“The morning of August 13 it’ll be the talk of the world,” MyPillow CEO and election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has claimed.
Americans will not see a shadow “cabinet” or anyone else declaring “martial law” and bringing Donald Trump back into power. There will be no Supreme Court decision kicking President Joe Biden to the curb. And Democrats will not be rounded up as “traitors” and jailed – or worse.
Instead, many Americans will have – and already are having – a field day reveling in mocking the insanity that has come to represent the Republican Party, as #TrumpIsALaughingStock, #TrumpReinstatement, and other amusing hashtags trend on social media.
Trump’s spokesperson, still allowed to tweet out his press releases, posted one on Friday that appeared to acknowledge the conspiracy theory he would be reinstated. After blasting President Joe Biden, it asks, “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”
For many the answer is “no.”
Here are some of the best takes:
Oh look at that, they lied again. Biden is still the President.
#TrumpIsALaughingStock#ReinstatementDay #QAnonCult pic.twitter.com/VBvTjS4UI1
— tiredTexan (@tired_in_texas) August 13, 2021
He’s a meme….literally #TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpReinstatement pic.twitter.com/IGBZg9J5qf
— Liberal15 ⭐⭐ (@Liberal151) August 13, 2021
I was up all night practicing my dance for #ReinstatementDay. I think I finally got it.
📼davidvarner4 pic.twitter.com/SxSkvfbXVX
— Mel the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) August 13, 2021
Happy #ReinstatementDay – NOT! Just a reminder to #America that #TrumpIsALaughingStock.#MAGA #KAG #QAnonCult pic.twitter.com/xwYUGgmvIi
— Garland John Gates (@garlandgates) August 13, 2021
I assume since the price of bleach hasn’t gone up today and the stores still have lots of toilet paper, Trump has yet again failed to assume power. lol😁#TrumpIsALaughingStock
— Leigh (@LeighCBrandt) August 13, 2021
Congratulations to all #Qanons who are finally realizing that you’ve been duped again. #ReinstatementDay is a joke and the #TrumpReinstatement joke’s on you. You’ve finally caught up with what every country at the UN knew in 2018: #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/Un4N8TJnJj
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) August 13, 2021
Trump Reinstatement Day is like April Fools’ Day but for actual fools.#TrumpIsALaughingStock
— Juan Rivera (@BoricuaEnMaui) August 13, 2021
“No really, Trump and his #QAnonCult thought today was their big day!”#TrumpReinstatement #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/Ex2ESOhbMS
— NoDogma13 (@NoDogma13) August 13, 2021
I wonder how the Trump Reinstatement party is going?#TrumpReinstatement pic.twitter.com/NZsoDevz7q
— Michael Essentially (@Essentialworker) August 13, 2021
At this point, I’m just gonna post this video on repeat for each time they kick that can on down the road…#TrumpIsALaughingStock #ReinstatementDay https://t.co/sJI0Yvv3JK pic.twitter.com/nyxhy5ySHo
— ✌🏻 The Dude ✌🏻 (@TheDudeTrader1) August 13, 2021
