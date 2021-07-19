‘#FreetheFentanyl’: Internet Asks if GOP Lawmaker ‘Openly Rooting’ for Illegal Drugs Is ‘Working for the Cartels’

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of the pro-insurrection Republican members of Congress, is being mocked after expressing outrage that the Biden administration seized a huge amount of an incredibly deadly opioid, fentanyl.

Biggs, the chairman of an extremist group of House Republicans known as the Freedom Caucus, tweeted: “Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month.”

“Where’s the outrage in the media?” he demanded to know.

It was unclear why the Republican from Arizona would expect the media to be outraged that the Biden administration did its job and prevented a massive amount of the drug which in 2018 was rated the top opioid overdose killer from entering the U.S.

Biggs is one of the 147 House Republicans who voted to overturn the free and fair election of President Joe Biden. Later, he voted against awarding three members of the Capitol Police Congressional Gold Medals. In January his two brothers in an op-ed called for his removal from Congress, saying he is “at least partially to blame” for the January 6 insurrection.

Noted political scientist and contributing editor for the Atlantic Norman Orenstein and CNN’s John Harwood were among those weighing in:

Andy Biggs: not just an insurrectionist. Dumb as a post. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 19, 2021

As did many others:

What you meant to say, @RepAndyBiggsAZ, is how grateful you are that the Biden-Harris administration is doing such a stellar job of protecting American citizens from the most dangerous of all street drugs. — Victoria Brownworth #GetVaccinatedNOW (@VABVOX) July 19, 2021

Ummm, they SEIZED the fentanyl, right? What’s the problem? Meanwhile, YOU were named by Ali Alexander for helping to plan the January 6th Capitol “tour.” Have a seat, Andy. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 19, 2021

Republican self-beclownment of the day. Yes, where’s the outrage that Biden stopped all this fentanyl from entering the US? — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 19, 2021

did the drugs belong to him? is that why he is outraged? — yvette swegheimer(authentic acct) (@leesgirl9) July 19, 2021

sorry about your drugs, Andy — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 19, 2021

So the Biden administration stopped a huge fentanyl cache at the border–sans border wall–and Rep. Biggs is complaining about it rather than congratulating the administration? Make it make sense. https://t.co/XzP268q51i — Victoria Brownworth #GetVaccinatedNOW (@VABVOX) July 19, 2021

Supporting drug cartels and a weaker border to own the libs https://t.co/l7BfrZgihV — Ed 🌾🚜 (@RevEdmonson) July 19, 2021

Sounds like somebody’s mad they’re not getting they’re fentanyl fix this month… — William LeGate (@williamlegate) July 19, 2021

Wait—do you think people should be outraged that it was seized? I get that you all are pro-death these days, but I didn’t realize that Republicans were openly rooting for the fentanyl these days. Andy needs a dictionary… https://t.co/Dj8qxn6waP — kitty smack (@SmachTheresa) July 19, 2021

Are— are you working for the drug cartels? https://t.co/veIaSfcsV0 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 19, 2021

Ali Alexander says you, Paul Gosar and Mo Brooks helped plot the events of January 6th. 👀 Tick tock. — lc (@lcatboonies) July 19, 2021

So you’re saying the border patrol is doing their job? And you’re mad about it? Be mad I guess? https://t.co/bxWasywHLi — John Stephens For Congress (@StephensforIN3) July 19, 2021

Seems pretty great that enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was stopped at the border. I’m outraged I heard it from you and not the Biden WH, actually. https://t.co/ynpzgU5sIs — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 19, 2021

Image via Twitter