BREAKING NEWS
FDA Likely to Grant Final Approval to Pfizer Vaccine by ‘Labor Day or Sooner’ – Ending Excuse for 3 in 10 Unvaccinated
Three out of ten Americans who have refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus say they would do so once the FDA grants full and final approval to the vaccine. Their excuse is about to evaporate.
The FDA is expected to grant final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine within a matter of weeks, The New York Times reports Tuesday evening. The agency’s “unofficial deadline” is “Labor Day or sooner.”
Currently about 93 million Americans eligible to get vaccinated have refused, for reasons researchers say generally fall into two camps: those steadfastly refusing and those who may be open to the vaccine given the right circumstances.
Some of the so-called vaccine “hesitant” are relying on false “information” spewed by the extremist propaganda machines of right wing media and cultish groups. Others refusing say they have other reasons, like wanting full FDA approval. A few cite religious reasons.
“Some 24% of white evangelicals said in June they wouldn’t be vaccinated, down from 26% in March,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Evangelicals of all races make up about one-quarter of the U.S. population, and health officials say persuading them to get the shot is crucial to slowing the spread of the Delta variant fueling recent increases in Covid-19 cases.”
Coronavirus infections across America have skyrocketed in recent weeks, more than doubling to an average of 86,000 per day. In some states, like Florida, the number of new daily COVID cases are setting records.
Image: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. Photo via Wikimedia and a CC license
NY Gov. Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’ Says State Attorney General
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women,” and created a hostile work environment, breaking federal and state law, according to state Attorney General Letitia James.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announces investigation into sexual harassment claims found “Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.” pic.twitter.com/bjyWfk4MM3
— The Recount (@therecount) August 3, 2021
“The probe found Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees,” NBC News reports. “It also found the Governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.”
Cuomo has repeated denied touching anyone inappropriately and said he would wait for the investigation to conclude before discussing any possible future decisions.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
DOJ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Handed Over to Congress
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has just announced the tax returns of former president Donald Trump can and must be turned over to Congress.
“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information. Under section 6103(f )(1), Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee,” a published 39-page DOJ opinion dated Friday reads.
It adds: “we conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee’s June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information.”
“The decision comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Trump’s tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance’s criminal probe of the Trump Organization,” according to CNBC.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Oversight Committee Releases DOJ Official’s Handwritten Notes Quoting Trump Demanding They Help Overturn Election
The House Oversight Committee has just published damning contemporaneous notes written by a former top Dept. of Justice official that are proof before he left office Donald Trump demanded the DOJ help him overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney says, “I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay.”
Quoting one of the notes, from then-Acting United States Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Chairwoman Maloney adds, “Trump directly instructed DOJ to take steps to overturn the election. He told them, ‘just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.'”
The Oversight Committee tweet below includes this damning revelation: “attempts by Trump to pressure the 2 most senior officials at the DOJ to help overturn the #2020election or risk losing their jobs.”
Trump directly instructed DOJ to take steps to overturn the election.
He told them, “just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen.”
I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure all witness testimony is secured without delay.
More⤵ https://t.co/iejMftJch9 pic.twitter.com/T78BUaHdIY
— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) July 30, 2021
“- DAG … ‘understand that the DOJ can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, doesn’t work that way.’” (p. 4) pic.twitter.com/w9wKqsnwjr
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 30, 2021
Swimming in far right wing media stories, Trump slammed the two top DOJ officials who told him there was no evidence of election fraud:
“‘You guys may not be following the internet the way I do’” (p. 3)
—Former President Trump pic.twitter.com/oVMVtVDSfL
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 30, 2021
The Oversight Committee also retweeted this from New York Daily News reporter Michael McAuliff:
This was not subtle. Trump telling top DOJ officials “We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election.”
then following up with, “People tell me Jeff Clark is great, I should put him in. People want me to replace DOJ leadership.” pic.twitter.com/NlqtmV3ayq
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) July 30, 2021
Chairwoman @RepMaloney issued the following statement in light of the new revelations:https://t.co/yVrHP9ECH1 pic.twitter.com/yg4mpUmtRN
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) July 30, 2021
