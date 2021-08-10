BREAKING NEWS
Cuomo Resigns After Sexual Harassment Investigation
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, blaming politics and changing perceptions of acceptable behavior, has just announced he is resigning from his office after a state Attorney General investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.
Cuomo, after a lengthy statement that included praising himself for having a diverse team, Cuomo announced his resignation will be effective in 14 days.
“I cannot be the cause” of wasted time and money on litigation, Cuomo said, insisting he does not want to be a distraction.
Cuomo announces he is resigning as governor of New York pic.twitter.com/QtAjBrWLpI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
FDA Likely to Grant Final Approval to Pfizer Vaccine by ‘Labor Day or Sooner’ – Ending Excuse for 3 in 10 Unvaccinated
Three out of ten Americans who have refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus say they would do so once the FDA grants full and final approval to the vaccine. Their excuse is about to evaporate.
The FDA is expected to grant final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine within a matter of weeks, The New York Times reports Tuesday evening. The agency’s “unofficial deadline” is “Labor Day or sooner.”
Currently about 93 million Americans eligible to get vaccinated have refused, for reasons researchers say generally fall into two camps: those steadfastly refusing and those who may be open to the vaccine given the right circumstances.
Some of the so-called vaccine “hesitant” are relying on false “information” spewed by the extremist propaganda machines of right wing media and cultish groups. Others refusing say they have other reasons, like wanting full FDA approval. A few cite religious reasons.
“Some 24% of white evangelicals said in June they wouldn’t be vaccinated, down from 26% in March,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Evangelicals of all races make up about one-quarter of the U.S. population, and health officials say persuading them to get the shot is crucial to slowing the spread of the Delta variant fueling recent increases in Covid-19 cases.”
Coronavirus infections across America have skyrocketed in recent weeks, more than doubling to an average of 86,000 per day. In some states, like Florida, the number of new daily COVID cases are setting records.
Image: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. Photo via Wikimedia and a CC license
BREAKING NEWS
NY Gov. Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women’ Says State Attorney General
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women,” and created a hostile work environment, breaking federal and state law, according to state Attorney General Letitia James.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announces investigation into sexual harassment claims found “Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law.” pic.twitter.com/bjyWfk4MM3
— The Recount (@therecount) August 3, 2021
“The probe found Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees,” NBC News reports. “It also found the Governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward.”
Cuomo has repeated denied touching anyone inappropriately and said he would wait for the investigation to conclude before discussing any possible future decisions.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Says Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Handed Over to Congress
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has just announced the tax returns of former president Donald Trump can and must be turned over to Congress.
“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information. Under section 6103(f )(1), Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee,” a published 39-page DOJ opinion dated Friday reads.
It adds: “we conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee’s June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information.”
“The decision comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Trump’s tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance’s criminal probe of the Trump Organization,” according to CNBC.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Buttigieg Busts Fox News Over Uninformed Question on Electric Cars: ‘Tesla Doesn’t Even Have Tailpipes’
- News2 days ago
Dem Lawmaker Drops the Mic With Brutal Demolition of ‘Absurd’ Madison Cawthorn
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Far Right Wing Christian Evangelist Dangerously Preaches ‘You Don’t Have to Wear the Mask – You Got Jesus’
- COORDINATED CONSPIRACY1 day ago
‘We Have a Conspiracy’: Ex-Federal Prosecutor Connects the Dots After New Trump DOJ Revelations
- News1 day ago
Trump DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Can Expect to Be Indicted for Criminal Conspiracy: Legal Expert
- 'SOCIOPATH'1 day ago
Rand Paul Slammed for Anti-Vax ‘Mass Murder’ Manifesto: ‘They Can’t Arrest All of Us – No One Should Follow CDC’
- 'ISN'T QUITE THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS'23 hours ago
‘Dumbest Person on Capitol Hill’ Madison Cawthorn Dragged for Trying to Draw Barack Obama – Ted Cruz Comparison
- CRIME1 day ago
Viral Video Shows White DC Cop Punching Black Man 12 Times as Other Officers Do Nothing to Stop Him – Chief Responds