Ron DeSantis Is ‘Sick’ of Your ‘Judgment’ of Unvaccinated Floridians: ‘Nobody’s Trying to Get Ill Here’

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday, announcing he is “sick” of people’s “judgmental” attitude toward those who, after months of vaccines being available, for free, and within five miles of the vast majority of Americans (and even available in-home for some,) have chosen to not get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that’s killed 629,927 Americans so far.

“We obviously have some people that are not vaccinated that have been admitted to hospitals. Are you going to sit there, are you going to sit there, and are you going to sit there and criticize, or we going to try to treat and try to help the folks? You know, I’m just sick of this judge – I’m sick of the judgment, the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff, nobody’s trying to, to, to get ill here, okay?” DeSantis complained.

Just 49.1% of Florida adults are fully vaccinated.

Florida is currently the “epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis’ state continues to break daily records for number of people hospitalized for coronavirus, and now “leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID.” It’s also breaking records for number of new cases daily. Not surprisingly, coronavirus deaths are also spiking:

“There’s people that were hermits for a year and a half that wore six masks and did that and still contracted it,” he declared, apparently still not understanding the CDC guidance was to protect others from contracting coronavirus.

The AP reported Sunday that “DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials’ ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis on Friday barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume next month.”

“Okay,” continued the Florida governor, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, “so, so let’s just be real here and let’s just, let’s not indulge these things that somehow ‘it’s their fault’ for not doing it, so, okay we’ll see you guys later.”

Watch: