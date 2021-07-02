OPINION
The Supreme Court Just Refused This Anti-Gay Florist’s Case – Some Legal Experts Suggest This Debate Isn’t Over Yet
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday announced it would not take up the case of Arlene’s Flowers, a Washington state florists owned by Barronelle Stutzman, who in 2013 refused a same-sex couple’s wedding request. The case was a darling of the religious right, the far right, and her hate group attorneys, who falsely parroted the claim that because Stutzman was following her religious beliefs, the elderly florist may lose her business, her home, and her savings. It was a line repeated by many on the right. And it’s false.
“Barronelle Stutzman is now going to lose her business, her life savings, and possibly her own home for putting her faith into practice,” then-Fox News pundit Erick Erickson claimed, incorrectly, in 2015.
The State of Washington at one point tried to settle with Stutzman for $2000 but she refused, and with her activist Alliance Defending Freedom attorney, went to trial. A Washington judge found Stutzman violated the Consumer Protection Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination, and fined her $1000, $1 in legal costs, and enjoined her from further acts of discrimination.
Stutzman could have stopped pursuing legal channels, and agreed to follow the laws of the state her business operates in, but she refused. She could have settled for $1000, or $2000, but she refused.
She lost at every turn.
Her attorneys at Alliance Defending Freedom, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups, fundraised off her case for years.
Now, it’s finally over – although Justices Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch declared they would have taken up the case.
That the Supreme Court refused to hear this case reinforces that its ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case – the Colorado Baker, Jack Phillips, who “won” at the Supreme Court in an extremely narrow ruling – was not about the Court opposing the rights of LGBTQ people, it was what it said it was: the Supreme Court believed Phillips’ case was handled with animus against his religious rights by Colorado authorities.
Legal experts are weighing in on what some are calling a victory today. Some are optimistic, but the first take here is likely the correct one: the Supreme Court is not finished with the construct of LGBTQ rights vs. religious extremism.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and Vox’s Ian Millhiser agree: right wing activists on the Supreme Court are being very selective about the LGBTQ rights case they want to take up, presumably so they can craft the anti-LGBTQ ruling in a manner they prefer.
If you’re wondering why SCOTUS did not take up Arlene’s Flowers and grant businesses a sweeping First Amendment right to discriminate against LGBTQ people, I think this is a good theory. ADF’s lawyers are really terrible. Becket’s are excellent. https://t.co/Hauz5MsLTW
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 2, 2021
Lambda Legal’s Legal Director and Chief Strategy Officer:
The denial of cert (at long last) in Arlene’s Flowers is welcome news indeed. Remember that case was sent back for further review after Masterpiece Cakeshop. WA SCT gave this case another careful examination & reached same conclusion. Now it’s finally over. Yay. https://t.co/X2a8yqy8MC
— Sharon_McGowan (@SharonMcGowanDC) July 2, 2021
Supreme Court correspondent for The Economist:
This is surprising because (1) 6 members of the Court have shown substantial deference to claims for religious exemptions; (2) it takes only 4 votes to hear a case; & (3) justices commonly give a courtesy 4th vote when 3 want to hear it. No “J-4” from Roberts, Kavanaugh, Barrett. https://t.co/1jfa4Og5js
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) July 2, 2021
Director of the ACLU’s LGBT and HIV Project:
Hopeful signs: SCOTUS not only refused to create a constitutional license to discriminate in Fulton v. Philadelphia, but this morning it denied review in Arlene’s Flowers, where WA S.Ct. had said there is no such right.
The result: businesses need to remain open to all!
— James Esseks (@JamesEsseks) July 2, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘Two Gut Punches to Democracy’: Legal and Voting Rights Experts Blast Supreme Court’s ‘Very, Very Bad’ Decisions
‘Grave Peril’
Chief Justice John Roberts let the U.S. Supreme Court’s calendar slip into July, to allow time to hand down decisions in two cases that history may see as especially critical to the future of actual democracy in America, or rather, to ending actual democracy in America.
Legal and voting rights experts blasted the Roberts Court’s final decisions of the October 2020 term.
On Thursday the Court’s six conservative justices, five of whom were appointed by Republican presidents who had not won the popular vote when they entered the White House, joined together against the remaining three liberal justices, to make it even harder to vote, to make dark money even more prevalent in American elections, and to warn those who are fighting for the right to vote to not challenge the current slate of voter restriction laws sweeping the country.
As The New York Times put it, one of Thursday’s decisions was “a test of what remains of the Voting Rights Act,” declaring the Supreme Court today “suggested that challenges to many new measures making it harder to vote may not be successful.”
Ari Berman, one of America’s voting rights experts and author of “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America,” expressed frustration after the day’s decisions were handed down.
5 of 6 conservative Supreme Court justices were appointed by GOP presidents who initially lost popular vote & confirmed by senators representing minority of Americans
American democracy completely broken
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 1, 2021
Is Berman being hyperbolic?
Hardly.
Ezra Klein, in his New York Times opinion piece Thursday titled “The Rest of the World Is Worried About America,” spoke to scholars of democracy from other countries.
“I’m positive that American democracy is not what Americans think it is,” David Altman, a political scientist in Chile, told me. “There is a cognitive dissonance between what American citizens believe their institutions are and what they actually are.”
Klein puts a somewhat optimistic spin, if that’s possible, on the state of democracy in America, or at least, its future, but it’s impossible to dismiss this:
“The thing that makes me really worried is how similar what’s going on in the U.S. looks to a series of countries in the world where democracy has really taken a big toll and, in many cases, died,” Staffan Lindberg, a Swedish political scientist who directs the Varieties of Democracy Institute, said. “I’m talking about countries like Hungary under Orban, Turkey in the early days of Erdogan’s rule, Modi in India, and I can go down the line.”
But back to today’s SCOTUS decisions.
Here’s what other experts are saying.
Elie Mystal, a frequent guest on MSNBC and the Justice Correspondent at The Nation writes (or, appropriately, screams):
Can Democrats read this decision and tell me HOW THE HELL either the For the People Act, the John Lewis Act, or anything else, PASSES CONSTITUTIONAL MUSTER IN FRONT OF THIS SCOTUS?
HOW. HOW??? EXPAND THE COURT OR YOU GET NOTHING
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021
George Wallace won, y’all. Today, tomorrow, and forever.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021
Today in Supreme Court news https://t.co/Tnaih9K9wr
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021
Berman had more to say:
SCOTUS conservative majority is quite literally making it easier to buy an election and harder to vote in one
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 1, 2021
Never forget: If Mitch McConnell had not stolen 2 Supreme Court seats for Trump there would be 5-4 progressive majority protecting voting rights instead of 6-3 conservative majority gutting them
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 1, 2021
John Roberts has been trying to eviscerate Voting Rights Act for 40 years
As young lawyer in Reagan DOJ he led fight to gut Section 2 of law
In 2013 he wrote opinion gutting Section 5 of VRA
Every story today needs to highlight this https://t.co/sR58BYLPW1
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) July 1, 2021
Rick Hasen, one of the nation’s top election law experts and a Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine, sums up today’s decision in the voting restriction case as “something very, very bad”:
and this is EXACTLY what we got https://t.co/eUyFOOuE0z
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) July 1, 2021
“The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, has severely weakened Section 2 of the Voting rights Act as a tool to fight against laws that make it harder to register and vote,” he adds.
Sam Levine, Voting rights reporter at The Guardian:
After Brnovich decision today, “the conservative Supreme Court has taken away all the major available tools for going after voting restrictions,” @rickhasen writes. https://t.co/gBZpZYkCBh
— Sam Levine (@srl) July 1, 2021
And Mark Joseph Stern, who writes on the law and the courts for Slate, declared the Court handed down “two gut punches to democracy.”
The Supreme Court closes out its term with two gut punches to democracy. Americans for Prosperity is as bad as it could possibly be. Brnovich is not the worst-case scenario, but it is still very, very bad. The Voting Rights Act is in grave peril at SCOTUS. Both 6–3 decisions.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 1, 2021
OPINION
‘Bootleg Twitter’: Trump Advisor Quietly Launches New Social Media Platform ‘Gettr’ – It Is Immediately Mocked
Team Trump on Thursday quietly launched a social media platform called “GETTR,” under the weeks-long leadership of Donald Trump’s longtime spokesperson and advisor Jason Miller.
Team Trump is calling the new platform, which is somewhat similar to a stripped-down version of Twitter, “the marketplace of ideas,” but newcomers are greeted with people to follow, including Sean Parnell, who was Sarah Palin’s Lt. Governor and succeeded her when she resigned, and Tim Murtaugh, a former MLB player and manager, who is decidedly pro-Trump, as this post of his on GETTR makes clear:
Here’s a post from the company’s support account:
It appears GETTR may have imported old tweets, as this Twitter user suggests:
Did "GETTR" just straight up copy people's old Twitter feeds? Why do they have posts from 2012?https://t.co/gldR4zRaYX pic.twitter.com/BLp0wBNbsN
— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) July 1, 2021
And Twitter follower numbers:
So Gettr copying Twitter so closely, it's even copying follower counts? pic.twitter.com/btkgwwxkAF
— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) July 1, 2021
And, allegedly, images – or, according to this tweet, “hotlinking” to them, meaning not even hosting them on its servers.
Trumps Gettr website didn't just copy old Twitter posts it hotlinks to Twitter images! pic.twitter.com/848G6zTXuS
— zedster (@z3dster) July 1, 2021
It was not well-received by those who have initially seen it, after Politico first reported on the new site.
Wait. The guy who said “Grab ‘em by the pussy” is launching a product called GETTR?
You have to be kidding me… https://t.co/Fs8vFH7WOE
— Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 1, 2021
on the bright side if it doesn’t succeed the headline GETTR: DONE is just waiting right there https://t.co/NuUR6pDpWP
— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 1, 2021
When it fails, I call dibs on the "GETTR Done" headline https://t.co/zxyAO8E16k
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 1, 2021
"GETTR" certainly has a misogynistic ring to it. Unsurprisingly.
— Arthur Fischer (@arjafi) July 1, 2021
As in… “GETTR to sign a non-disclosure agreement.” https://t.co/jK766HPIGY
— John Henson (@John_Henson) July 1, 2021
As in "GETTR child support claims tossed out of court"? https://t.co/kFASckwJWl
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 1, 2021
Trump's Team is starting a new social network called "GETTR". Wonder how many Scaramucci's this one will last.
— Amy Lynn🧦 (@AmyAThatcher) July 1, 2021
The top "popular user" in this handout photo from Gettr, the Trump-team Twitter clone, comes from a Kazakhstan-based photographer (@aionyhaust) on a stock-image site https://t.co/lXzUUfkB4T pic.twitter.com/yjrdxEEMVL
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) July 1, 2021
Serial sex predator Donald Trump releases GETTR app. He’s not even trying to hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/AHLqThAtu5
— M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) July 1, 2021
GETTR is essentially bootleg Twitter for Trump supporters. Btw GETTR isn’t any different from any other social media platform. pic.twitter.com/WJu6kPoyOy
— remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) July 1, 2021
OPINION
McCarthy Threatens House Republicans: Accept Pelosi Offer for 1/6 Commission, Get Stripped of Committee Assignments
After unsuccessfully working to defeat bills to form a commission to examine Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection, and Republicans falsely claiming it would not be a bipartisan investigation, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening his own members to not accept any offer to join Speaker Pelosi’s 1/6 Special Select Committee.
CNN’s Ana Cabrera and Jaime Gangel report:
NEW: McCarthy threatens to strip any GOP member of their committee assignments if they accept an offer from Pelosi to serve on 1/6 commission, @jamiegangel reports.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) July 1, 2021
McCarthy has been expected to nominate the most extreme elements of his caucus to the commission, presumably professional grenade throwers like Rep. Jim Jordan, but Speaker Pelosi can pick anyone she wants. McCarthy is threatening credible Republicans like Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, widely rumored to be possibilities, to not take the assignment, or else.
Punchbowl News adds:
NEW in @PunchbowlNews this AM:@GOPLeader told a group of House Republicans Wednesday that if they accept @SpeakerPelosi’s nomination to the Jan. 6 select committee, they can expect to get all their committee assignments from her.
Subscribe: https://t.co/dg451HnwW3 pic.twitter.com/pfAyXWxnsI
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 1, 2021
But some have suggested McCarthy wants to hide his own actions related to the January 6 insurrection, and may do all he can to block it, and when that doesn’t work, to try to discredit it.
Trending
- News3 days ago
NSA Embarrasses Tucker Carlson: Fox Host Is Making ‘Untrue’ Allegations – We Don’t Even Operate Domestically
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Who’s Getting the Popcorn?’: Internet Rejoices on News Trump Org Says It Will Be Charged Tomorrow
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Guns for Hire?: GOP Governor Accused of ‘Renting’ Out South Dakota’s National Guard Troops as For-Profit ‘Mercenaries’
- News3 days ago
Hard Right MAGA-Loving Senate Candidate’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Caused by His Girlfriend, His Finance Manager: Report
- News1 day ago
Supreme Court Rules Against Democrats in Restrictive Voting Rights Case – Warns Against Future Challenges
- News1 day ago
Senior ExxonMobil Lobbyist Captured on Camera Revealing the 11 Senators Oil Giant Controls
- News2 days ago
Former Tea Party Governor Under Investigation for Pardoning Convicted Killer Whose Family Hosted a Fundraiser for Him
- OPINION1 day ago
McCarthy Threatens House Republicans: Accept Pelosi Offer for 1/6 Commission, Get Stripped of Committee Assignments