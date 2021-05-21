LOL
‘You’re the Professional Here’: Psaki Hilariously Dunks on Fox News Reporter After Absurd ‘Art of the Deal’ Question
Second generation Fox News personality Peter Doocy once again made himself the news with his question to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Doocy asked a question of whether it would take the “art of the deal” to get GOP support for Biden’s infrastructure plan. Doocy was referring to the 1987 book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, which is widely believed to have been written entirely by Tony Schwartz.
The “Art of the Deal” was a phrase that came out of my mouth 30 years ago as a way for Trump to write an autobiography he didn’t have. It was a fake marketing idea, not a reality. I regret it every day of my life. Yesterday he put a final nail in the fantasy I helped to create.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) January 26, 2019
Although Trump failed to show dealmaking expertise during his four years in office, there remains a myth on the right that Trump is an amazing businessman — despite all evidence to the contrary. That myth resulted in Doocy’s bizarre question on Friday afternoon.
“You’re the professional here Peter. You’re the TV star, you know. What’s the Fox chyron going to be?” Psaki responded.
In the end, she said she was okay with the phrase being used to describe the Biden White House.
Psaki: I don’t know. You’re the professional here Peter. You’re the TV star. What’s the Fox chyron going to be? pic.twitter.com/6AeBSbWQAR
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2021
LOL
Pence to Blow Off Trump’s Big Military Sendoff – and Cites ‘Logistical Challenges’ as Reason: Report
President Donald Trump wants to have a big sendoff by supporters and allies on Wednesday morning at Andrews Air Force Base — but Vice President Mike Pence reportedly will not be attending.
According to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, Pence “is not expected to attend” Trump’s sendoff because it would be “logistically challenging” for him to attend Trump’s departure and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Trump’s relationship with Pence has deteriorated after the president falsely told supporters that Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election from his position as president of the Senate.
When Pence refused to scrap the electoral college vote tallies, Trump accused him of lacking courage, and the president’s supporters began chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the United States Capitol building.
Pence had long been one of Trump’s most loyal and dedicated political allies, although that apparently changed after the Secret Service had to rush him to safety to avoid betting attacked by an angry mob of Trump supporters.
LOL
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
Barely hours after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account, Trump accessed a U.S. government account, posted tweets attacking the social media company, and threatened to create a start-up competitor platform.
“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me,” Trump tweeted from the @POTUS account, which some might say is an unlawful use of government resources and assets.
CNBC managed to grab screenshots of the four tweets that Twitter immediately deleted.
Trump on the @POTUS account claimed he has been “negotiating” with other social media sites, and is looking at “building out our own platform in the near future.”
“We will not be SILENCED!” Trump threatened.
Creating a social media platform requires tremendous capital and technological resources. One of the most recent additions, Parler, was just banned from Google’s app store, and Apple today also threatened to remove the app from its store. Parler has become home to white supremacists. Parler has been accused of having ties to Russia.
Twitter earlier Friday had banned Trump, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”
LOL
Donald Trump Just Spent $3 Million to Win Joe Biden 132 More Votes
He could have spent $8 million to have Wisconsin perform a recount of the entire state but President Donald Trump opted to spend less and target two heavily-Democratic counties. The results from Milwaukee County are in: Biden picks up another 132 votes.
Trump – or rather, the Trump campaign – just spent a little less than $23,000 per vote, of his donors’s hard-earned money, to expand Joe Biden’s lead.
The recount in Dane County is continuing.
The vote for all of Wisconsin is slated to be certified this weekend. Biden won the state by well over 20,000 votes.
