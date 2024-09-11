LOL
Trump Media Stock Price Hits Lowest Point Since Last November Following Debate
The stock price for former President Donald Trump’s company Trump Media has fallen to its lowest point in nearly a year the day following his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.
As of Wednesday morning at 11:00 eastern time, shares of Trump Media were trading at $15.96, according to CNBC. The last time the stock was that low was on November 14, when shares traded at $15.925 at close of business. The stock price has been declining since July 17’s high of $37.38.
That high is not quite half of the stock’s peak price this year on March 26, when the stock hit a high of $66.22 per share. That day had the highest stock price since less than a month after the launch of the company, when shares hit an all-time high of $97.54 at close on March 6, 2022. Trump Media & Technology Group was founded on February 8 of that year.
READ MORE: Parallels Between Trump Media Loans and Infamous Trump Tower Meeting Drawn by Reporter
Trump Media’s biggest asset is the social media platform Truth Social. Since the beginning of the company, it has promised to have a television streaming service, TMTG+, however it’s yet to materialize. Promises of some form of Trump TV network have circled since 2016, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was expected to win the presidential election, according to NBC News.
Given the company’s small portfolio, many have seen the stock like buying stock in Trump personally, according to CNN. The NASDAQ ticker symbol is even DJT after his initials, rather than TMTG, the initials of the company’s full name. And some stock experts have pinned its success on Trump’s own success in November’s election.
“I think if he loses, he has to sell and DJT goes to $1. If he wins, he doesn’t sell and DJT can make a run for it,” Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matthew Tuttle told CNN.
Trump has $2.3 billion in Trump Media stock, however, he’s been unable to sell it, due to a lock-up period. But that period will expire in two weeks, according to CNN. But if he sells off his shares, it could cause the stock to fall even further.
“It would be all but impossible for Trump to liquidate his whole stake or even a third of it without completely tanking the stock price,” Michael Ohlrogge, associate professor of law at the New York University School of Law, told CNN.
This year has been particularly tough for Trump Media. This April, the stock’s woes led to Trump falling off Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index of the richest 500 people in the world, according to Fortune. The company has also faced lawsuits from the company’s co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, according to the Washington Post, who were in turn sued by Trump, NBC News reported.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LOL
‘We Are Not a Cult!’: GOP Senator Begs Chuck Todd Not to Call Donald Trump the Republican ‘Leader’
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) insisted that his party is “not a cult” despite a cult-like following for former President Donald Trump.
NBC host Chuck Todd pointed out in a Sunday interview that Republicans largely maintained “the same leadership” despite underperforming in the midterm elections.
“And of course, Donald Trump is sort of the leader out there,” he said. “If there’s no change there, do you think that’s a problem for Republicans going forward?”
“First, we’re not a cult,” Cassidy offered without prompting. “We’re not like, OK, there’s one person who leads our party. If we have a sitting president, she or he will be the leader of our party.”
RELATED: ‘He wasn’t on the ballot!’ GOP lawmaker struggles to defend Trump’s midterm humiliation
Cassidy argued that the Republican Party has been missing a “fulsome discussion” of policies.
“Again, we are not going to have one person anointed unless she or he happens to be a sitting president,” he remarked.
Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.
LOL
Ron Johnson Tells Fox News Why He Lied About Term Limits to Run Again: ‘I’m Just One of Those Truth-Tellers’
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday explained why he has decided to run for Senate again despite promising to impose term limits on himself.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo spoke to Johnson soon after he announced he is running again.
“There are many factors,” Johnson asserted. “It wasn’t an easy decision. But I think probably the easiest way to put it is that I love America dearly. I love the American people. I love the folks in Wisconsin and I think this country is in trouble. I think Democrats in power in Washington have put us on a very dangerous path and I think I’m in a position to help improve things.”
“It really just boils down — it’s that simple,” he continued. “We need to restore confidence in so many institutions within — throughout America, whether it’s in governmental agencies, whether it’s in media, in big tech. People have lost confidence. And the only way I can see restoring confidence is we need to ask a lot of questions, we need to get some answers, we need accountability.”
Johnson added: “We need the truth and unfortunately the truth is being censored today at an alarming, very disconcerting rate. And so, I’m just one of those truth-tellers. I ask tough questions, I try and get answers. But when I tell the truth, the truths that the media elite, the governing elite don’t want to hear, I get censored, I get attacked, I get vilified but it doesn’t deter me. And I think we need people who are willing to seek the truth.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
LOL
Hydroxychloroquine-Promoting Ex-Journalist Launches AZ Governor Bid With Unhinged Video Attacking the Press
Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake is running as a Republican for governor of Arizona.
Earlier this year, Lake left the Phoenix network after 22 years, in part because she was upset that her employer would not let her do segments promoting Bitcoin and hydroxychloroquine.
Bill Goodykoontz, the media critic for The Arizona Republic, explained the dynamics surrounding Lake’s departure from journalism in a March analysis.
“While Lake has done her share of responsible journalism, the past few years of her career have been notable for controversies. Lake shared disinformation about the First Amendment after Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump’s accounts for his posting of misleading information and lies after his words inspired the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Goodykoontz wrote. “It wasn’t a First Amendment issue, despite conservative talking points meant to frame it as one.”
After Lake announced her gubernatorial bid, Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts reminded readers of her coronavirus misinformation.
“Lake was a longtime Fox 10 news anchor who in recent years has taken to peddling conspiracy theories and spreading outright misinformation,” Roberts wrote.
She noted “that time in April 2020 when she tweeted a debunked COVID-19 video, calling it ‘one of the most HONEST COVID-19 briefings I’ve seen to date.’ The video – featuring two California doctors who advised that staying home during a global pandemic would weaken your immune system – was condemned by the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and the American College of Emergency Physicians as ‘reckless and untested musings” that are “inconsistent with current science and epidemiology regarding COVID-19.'”
“Somewhere along the line, Lake lost her way as a journalist, believing that it’s OK to pass along lies and misinformation but it’s an ‘attack’ to question a high-profile, long-time news anchor about her sudden and mysterious disappearance from the airwaves,” Roberts explained. “I will say this. She’s certainly on brand at the moment for our beloved Arizona, the birthplace of bamboo ballots and unending election audits. Lake should play well on the far-right fringe of the Republican Party.”
In an apparent effort to solidify the far-right fringe, Lake released a video where she smashes TVs with a sledgehammer to show her hatred of the media.
The TV’s in the video feature CNN reporters Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Brian Stelter among others.
Lockdowns, Masks, Weak Border Policies, Sketchy Elections & FAKE News Media — I’m taking a Sledgehammer to ALL of it
Elect the Conservative Outsider as Governor to drain the Arizona Swamp
DONATE: https://t.co/ULQ4knpsKR pic.twitter.com/wfG1IS27kO
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 22, 2021
Lake will be speaking at Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Phoenix pushing his “Big Lie” of election fraud which resulted in the widely panned Arizona audit.
I’m excited to speak at the Rally to Save our Elections with President Donald J Trump this Saturday in downtown Phoenix.
Looking forward to seeing everyone there. #SaveOurElections #PresidentTrump #TurningPointAction #MAGA #KARIZONA pic.twitter.com/DfICOvwHmD
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 22, 2021
Image via Facebook
Trending
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY2 days ago
No, Haitian Immigrants Aren’t Eating Cats in Ohio
- HATE CRIMES2 days ago
Leaders of White Supremacist Group Terrorgram Charged, Face Up to 220 Years in Prison
- News2 days ago
JD Vance Causing ‘Surge’ In New Democratic Volunteers and Donors, House Minority Whip Says
- politics2 days ago
Trump Calls for ‘Biden Comeback’ Day Before Debate With Kamala Harris
- LGBT2 days ago
Tim Walz Mocks Anti-LGBTQ Book Bans During HRC Speech
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
JD Vance Says in 2020 He Wouldn’t Certify Election: ‘Let the Country Have the Debate’
- politics1 day ago
Americans Split On Whether Trump Should Go to Jail in Stormy Daniels Case
- News1 day ago
Trump Calls for Government Shutdown: ‘CLOSE IT DOWN!!!’