Top Military Advisor Secretly Had Defense Officials Take an Oath Blocking Trump From Launching Nuclear War Without His OK
General Mark Milley, President Donald Trump’s top military adviser and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assembled senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center two days after the January 6 insurrection, telling them they were not to take orders from Trump if he were to launch a nuclear attack unless Milley was involved in the decision-making procedure.
The revelation comes in the new book, “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, according to CNN.
Milley was “deeply shaken” by the January 6 insurrection, CNN reports, and “‘was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.'”
“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley told his senior staff, according to the book.
On January 8 Milley secretly assembled the top Pentagon officials.
“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told the officers, according to the book. He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood.
“Got it?” Milley asked, according to the book.
“Yes, sir.”
‘Milley considered it an oath,’ the authors write.
Read the entire report at CNN.
Madison Cawthorn Crashes School Board Mask Mandate Meeting to Attack Dem Governor: ‘We Will Not Accept Your Edicts’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) Monday night attended the Henderson County, North Carolina school board meeting on mask mandates and was one of about 20 people who addressed its members – but instead of focusing his remarks on the evening’s topic of masks he mostly used his allotted time to attack Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.
“You are not the king, we are not your subjects. We the people will not bow to you. We will not accept your edicts. North Carolinians have had enough,” declared Cawthorn, reading from a prepared speech.
Cawthorn, who plans to pull the same stunt at another school board meeting Tuesday night, told the board that “tyrants thrive when freedom is sacrificed on the altar of safety. Unbridled executives yearn for a fearful populace because power is found in fear. I believe King George III would be immensely proud of Governor Roy Cooper, he’s wanting to state with an iron fist Liberty be damned.”
Rep. Cawthorn, who has no children, was home schooled, and dropped out during his first semester of college after reportedly earning “D” grades, addressed the governor, who was not present at the local meeting: “Stop using my constituents children’s as political pawns, educate them, don’t indoctrinate them. Stop forcing people to co-parent with the government.”
Cawthorn’s attempted hijacking of the school board meeting did not work.
“Students in Henderson County will continue wearing masks after a nearly unanimous School Board voted Monday, Sept. 13 to continue its mandate,” the Hendersonville Times-News reports.
Madison Cawthorn decided to use the Henderson Co, NC school board meeting tonight to incite sedition against Gov Cooper: “You are not the king, we are not your subjects. We the people will not bow to you. We will not accept your edicts. North Carolinians have had enough.” pic.twitter.com/CTyLbuKDdd
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2021
‘Oh My God’: Joy Reid Slams Nicki Minaj for Claim About Her ‘Cousin’s Friend’s’ COVID Vaccine-Swollen Testicles
MSNBC host Joy Reid started her Monday show by addressing the continuing efforts by anti-vaccine activists to scare people off from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
After speaking to Charlie Sykes and Dr. Joseph Allen, associate professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, Reid asked hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj what she was thinking after a bizarre firestorm on Twitter. Minaj falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine caused “swollen testicles.”
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head and face.”
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent,” she continued. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”
COVID has been known to cause impotence, but the vaccine has not.
Reid reached her limit. Like many vaccinated people, begging people to save themselves can be exhausting, and Reid explained she was over it.
“You are not going quit your job unless you want to be broke and poor and sit home with no money and do your research on TikTok and watch TikToks all day of other unvaccinated people,” said Reid. “It’s going to happen because people are going to have to face between being broke and being vaccinated. In the end, I’m done hand-holding people too. I’ve reached my limit. I’ve reached my limit. I’m not begging anyone else.”
“People like Nicki Minaj, you have a platform that’s 22 million followers. I have two million,” Reid continued. “You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, you could do better than that. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you and they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh, my God! As fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God. Lord.”
Chris Wallace Busts GOP Governor for Opposing Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not for Chicken Pox
Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) for opposing a mandate for the Covid-19 vaccine but not for other diseases.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Ricketts why he is fighting President Joe Biden’s call for companies with 100 or more employees to require worker vaccinations for Covid-19.
“I’ve talked to a number of people,” Rickets said. “They’ve told me, if they make me take the vaccine, I’m just going to be fired.”
“You say it’s a personal choice,” Wallace pointed out. “In fact, to attend school in your state of Nebraska, children must be vaccinated against a number of diseases.”
The Fox News host then listed off the diseases which include tetanus, polio, measles, and chicken pox.
“Why are those mandates that parents and your state must comply with and do comply with routinely, why is it that they’re not so objectionable and such a violation of personal freedom but Biden’s vaccine mandates are?”
Ricketts argued that the Covid-19 vaccine does not have a “long history” of use.
“There are still a lot of people out there that don’t know what to trust,” Ricketts said. “This is really an outcome of what the CDC has done because they have flip-flopped on so many issues, whether it’s masks or if you have masks when you’ve been vaccinated and so forth. There’s just a lot of people out there that don’t know who to trust right now.”
“That’s why it should be a personal choice and not something mandated by the government,” he added.
Wallace pushed back by noting that the polio vaccine was mandated as soon as it was available.
“So we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there is a new vaccine that Donald Trump was largely responsible for, it’s been approved — full approval — by the FDA,” Wallace said. “Again, if the polio vaccine is OK for parents and they have to comply with it to send their kid to school, why not the vaccine for this disease?”
Ricketts insisted that the current pandemic is “very different from polio.”
“Children are no more at risk for the coronavirus than they are the ordinary flu,” he said. “The risk for this is just such that this is something that we shouldn’t be mandating it.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
