‘We Are Not a Cult!’: GOP Senator Begs Chuck Todd Not to Call Donald Trump the Republican ‘Leader’

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) insisted that his party is “not a cult” despite a cult-like following for former President Donald Trump.

NBC host Chuck Todd pointed out in a Sunday interview that Republicans largely maintained “the same leadership” despite underperforming in the midterm elections.

“And of course, Donald Trump is sort of the leader out there,” he said. “If there’s no change there, do you think that’s a problem for Republicans going forward?”

“First, we’re not a cult,” Cassidy offered without prompting. “We’re not like, OK, there’s one person who leads our party. If we have a sitting president, she or he will be the leader of our party.”

Cassidy argued that the Republican Party has been missing a “fulsome discussion” of policies.

“Again, we are not going to have one person anointed unless she or he happens to be a sitting president,” he remarked.

Watch the video below from NBC or at the link.