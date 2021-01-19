Pence to Blow Off Trump’s Big Military Sendoff – and Cites ‘Logistical Challenges’ as Reason: Report

President Donald Trump wants to have a big sendoff by supporters and allies on Wednesday morning at Andrews Air Force Base — but Vice President Mike Pence reportedly will not be attending.

According to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, Pence “is not expected to attend” Trump’s sendoff because it would be “logistically challenging” for him to attend Trump’s departure and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Trump’s relationship with Pence has deteriorated after the president falsely told supporters that Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election from his position as president of the Senate.

When Pence refused to scrap the electoral college vote tallies, Trump accused him of lacking courage, and the president’s supporters began chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the United States Capitol building.

Pence had long been one of Trump’s most loyal and dedicated political allies, although that apparently changed after the Secret Service had to rush him to safety to avoid betting attacked by an angry mob of Trump supporters.