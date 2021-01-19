LOL
Pence to Blow Off Trump’s Big Military Sendoff – and Cites ‘Logistical Challenges’ as Reason: Report
President Donald Trump wants to have a big sendoff by supporters and allies on Wednesday morning at Andrews Air Force Base — but Vice President Mike Pence reportedly will not be attending.
According to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, Pence “is not expected to attend” Trump’s sendoff because it would be “logistically challenging” for him to attend Trump’s departure and President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Trump’s relationship with Pence has deteriorated after the president falsely told supporters that Pence had the power to unilaterally throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election from his position as president of the Senate.
When Pence refused to scrap the electoral college vote tallies, Trump accused him of lacking courage, and the president’s supporters began chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” as they stormed the United States Capitol building.
Pence had long been one of Trump’s most loyal and dedicated political allies, although that apparently changed after the Secret Service had to rush him to safety to avoid betting attacked by an angry mob of Trump supporters.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LOL
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
Barely hours after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account, Trump accessed a U.S. government account, posted tweets attacking the social media company, and threatened to create a start-up competitor platform.
“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me,” Trump tweeted from the @POTUS account, which some might say is an unlawful use of government resources and assets.
CNBC managed to grab screenshots of the four tweets that Twitter immediately deleted.
Trump on the @POTUS account claimed he has been “negotiating” with other social media sites, and is looking at “building out our own platform in the near future.”
“We will not be SILENCED!” Trump threatened.
Creating a social media platform requires tremendous capital and technological resources. One of the most recent additions, Parler, was just banned from Google’s app store, and Apple today also threatened to remove the app from its store. Parler has become home to white supremacists. Parler has been accused of having ties to Russia.
Twitter earlier Friday had banned Trump, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”
LOL
Donald Trump Just Spent $3 Million to Win Joe Biden 132 More Votes
He could have spent $8 million to have Wisconsin perform a recount of the entire state but President Donald Trump opted to spend less and target two heavily-Democratic counties. The results from Milwaukee County are in: Biden picks up another 132 votes.
Trump – or rather, the Trump campaign – just spent a little less than $23,000 per vote, of his donors’s hard-earned money, to expand Joe Biden’s lead.
The recount in Dane County is continuing.
The vote for all of Wisconsin is slated to be certified this weekend. Biden won the state by well over 20,000 votes.
LOL
Internet Celebrates ‘Mob Boss Daughter’ Ivanka Trump’s Birthday: ‘Here’s Your Grift — I Mean Gift’
Friday is Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s 39th birthday, and the internet is helping her celebrate by reminding her of their favorite memories of her from the past four years.
Some chose to highlight the First Daughter’s “grift,” while others focused on the nepotism of her being an official senior White House advisor. And still others reminded her of the trademarks she was granted by China – on the same day she first met with President Xi.
Here’s Ivanka’s dad sending her a very special Happy Birthday wish: Keep me in office.
Happy Birthday to our wonderful Ivanka. Now go back to work! November 3rd. https://t.co/mQF1xHV3Qh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020
Here’s what other social media users are saying. Take a look.
"Happy Birthday Ivanka" and Mob Boss Daughter Day!
One is Victoria Gotti, Mob Boss Daughter
The Other is also a Mob Boss Daughter. pic.twitter.com/acWFYs5got
— Rick Shimelplatzer (@Rickagain) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka! Here’s your grift — I mean gift. pic.twitter.com/iVHdOmqKVY
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka, daddy's special princess. Oh… start packing your shit. 4 days! #ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/ypqRuZA12b
— Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka! I hope you get everything you deserve. pic.twitter.com/hiqMp6Wm1K
— Terye (@TeryeA) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka, and thank you for giving nepotism a spokesperson. ??? https://t.co/bBNIncw7A2
— COVIDon19 (@realTrumpClone) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka, and may it be your last in the White House. pic.twitter.com/2UqoWof3W9
— ?One person.One country.One world.One fight.? (@Lippyaddiction) October 30, 2020
"Happy Birthday Ivanka" pic.twitter.com/S67CeJESf1
— iamSantana???…Pack the courts with rage (@dawnparagracias) October 30, 2020
Happy Birthday Ivanka. Glad you’re doing better than the 230,000 Americans dead & counting thanks to your dad & husband. pic.twitter.com/zmJKIjgUp6
— Dave B (@Davejets76) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka pic.twitter.com/67HYUgfCCz
— KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) October 30, 2020
Happy birthday Ivanka, your complete downfall and humiliation will be America's gift.
May you and your family NEVER have a moment's peace. https://t.co/MsG3ukQQZF
— David Yogi Rodriguez???? (@1POdBearFromELA) October 30, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
Defense Secretary Blows Past National Security Experts Warnings to Install Trump and Nunes Loyalist as NSA Top Lawyer
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'22 hours ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- 'DESPERATE TO PROTECT TRUMP'2 days ago
Rand Paul Slammed for ‘Breathtaking Political Cowardice’ Over Fear of Impeaching President
- 'FILTHY GARBAGE'2 days ago
Experts Destroy ‘Historically Loathsome’ Lindsey Graham for Urging Schumer ‘Dismiss’ Impeachment So Nation Can ‘Heal’
- News1 day ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
‘He Wanted People to Be Killed’: Morning Joe Pinpoints Damning Evidence Against Trump in Capitol Riot
- BYE21 hours ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked