AZ Republicans Move to Strip Dem Secretary of State of Election Defense Duties – and Ability to Fly LGBTQ Flag
Arizona Republican lawmakers on Tuesday moved to strip the state’s chief elections officer of one of her most important election duties: defending the state’s elections in court. Republicans have been waging a war against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, who opposes the Senate Republican President’s Cyber Ninja “recount.”
“Political score-settling is not supposed to be part of the budgeting process, but you will have a hard time convincing Democratic members of the House Appropriations Committee of that,” is how Arizona’s ABC 15 News reported the latest development.
“On Tuesday morning, the Appropriations Committee stripped Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her ability to defend election lawsuits. It gave the power exclusively to the Attorney General.”
The Arizona Attorney General is currently a Republican.
And to show that this is absolutely a power grab, stripping the Secretary of State of that critical election responsibility expires at the end of Hobbs’ term.
While they were busy attacking Hobbs, Arizona Republicans also struck back at her for daring to fly the LGBTQ pride flag from the Capitol Museum in 2019.
According to ABC 15, her decision to fly the flag on the 50th anniversary of Stonewall during Pride month “infuriated both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President,” both Republicans. Republicans forced it to be removed almost immediately.
On Tuesday Republicans not only moved to strip her of her ability to fly the flag from the Capitol Museum, they moved to strip her of her entire oversight of the Capitol Museum.
ABC 15 notes the entire legislation will have to approve these changes, but given the GOP majority in the Arizona legislature – 16-14 in the Senate, 31-29 in the House – it probably will pass.
Hobbs issued a statement slamming Republicans:
This isn’t just an attack on me, it’s an attack on Arizona voters. My statement on the legislature’s budget proposal: https://t.co/THkPj07VTZ pic.twitter.com/t4SMq3YIHc
— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 25, 2021
School Board President Defends Order to Remove LGBTQ Pride Flags by Comparing Them to Ones ‘Supporting White Supremacy’
An Indiana school board of trustees president is under fire after defending the board’s order to have LGBTQ pride flags removed from three high school classrooms at Pendleton Heights High School. Last week the school district ordered the flags removed from French, Spanish, and art classrooms, claiming they violated a policy forbidding “political paraphernalia,” The Herald Bulletin reports.
After an uproar, South Madison Board of Trustees President Bill Hutton sent a district-wide email to students, families, and school staff, comparing the LGBTQ pride flag with flags promoting “other groups,” including those “supporting white supremacy.”
“The issue with displaying the flag in a school is a double-edged sword. If an LGBTQ+ flag is allowed to be displayed, then any other group would have the same ability,” Hutton claimed. “That could include such flags as supporting white supremacy, which is in direct conflict with LGBTQ+. I hope we can model equality and support through our actions.”
But as many noted, comparing being LGBTQ to holding white supremacist beliefs is not supporting equality.
The board’s order and Hutton’s defense appears to expose what at least one student says is a lack of support for LGBTQ equality.
“LGBT students, including Tai Wills, disagree that the flags are political,” The Herald Bulletin reports.
“Why would you compare a racist flag?” Wills, a 16-year old sophomore at Pendleton Heights High School, said. “Those two have nothing to do with each other.”
“One is about inclusiveness and the other is about hate and exclusion, and I don’t think that’s the same thing at all,” she observed. “It’s already hard dealing with bullying and judgmental kids, and now you can’t even have a flag saying, ‘We support you in the classroom.’”
The Herald Bulletin adds that “Wills said she worries about the mental health and educational success of her classmates. South Madison’s schools during the 2018-19 school year had a rash of suicides and suicide attempts at all grade levels, some of which did involve LGBT students.”
In reality, Wills said, Pendleton Heights has not been supportive of its LGBT students. For instance, last year she started the Gay-Straight Alliance but was told they could not post fliers and raise money like the other clubs.
“Their only excuse was, ‘It’s a sensitive topic,’” Wills adds. “It didn’t really feel like we were a club because we weren’t allowed to do much.”
Pendleton Heights High School junior Bryce Axel-Adams, “started an online petition to allow the flags to be displayed again. He had hoped for several dozen supporters — he had received nearly 3,000 signatures as of Thursday morning,” The Indy Star reports.
That number is now over 4300.
“As a freshman, I remember walking by (a teacher’s) classroom,” Bryce said. “She had it right on the wall so when you were passing by and looking into her room you could see it.”
“I remember walking by her classroom, glancing at it and just being happy. I knew we had an ally here at the school.”
The flags, which had been up for over a year, remain removed.
Gaetz Gets Summit Speaking Slot at Trump Club Hosted by Group That Held Pre-Insurrection Rally
Embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) appears to be getting some support from the Trump camp and from the far right Trump-aligned group that hosted the January 6 pre-insurrection rally where the former president ginned up the MAGA marchers who stormed the Capitol.
“Join me at Trump Doral Friday!” Gaetz tweeted Tuesday. “Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”
Gaetz will be speaking at this weekend’s Save America Summit, hosted by Women for America First, a group founded by far right political (and former Tea Party) activist Amy Kremer.
The event will be held at the Trump National Doral in Miami.
Ticket prices vary from $500 to $5000 but those who want to see Gaetz speak Saturday have to pony up an extra $500 for the “BBQ, Boots & Bluegrass” shindig with “Keynote Speaker Congressman Matt Gaetz.”
“We are not going to sit back and let the Left define who we are and what we stand for in 2021,” the Summit’s website reads. “Our nation is at a tipping point. If we want to SAVE AMERICA and our freedom, it’s time to fight back. It’s time to stop looking in our rearview mirror and start looking forward.”
Join me at Trump Doral Friday!
Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation. https://t.co/FxkgaZqeC8
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 6, 2021
Tucker Carlson Compares Asian-American Senator to the KKK in Unhinged Rant
Earlier in the week, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), frustrated at the relative lack of Asian-Americans in senior positions in the Biden administration, threatened to vote down non-diverse nominees until she got an assurance of better representation in the executive branch. Ultimately, President Joe Biden promised her he would address the problem, and she dropped her objection.
But to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — who perpetually sees any attempt to center people of color as an attack on America — this whole episode was something far more sinister. It was, in his view, a plot to oppress white people, as evil as the white supremacist terrorism of the Ku Klux Klan.
“Robert Byrd was the Tammy Duckworth of his day,” said Carlson. “Quote, ‘I shall never fight in the armed forces with a Negro by my side,’ Byrd wrote, amazingly. ‘Rather, I should die a thousand times and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt, never to rise again, than to see this beloved land be degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.’ That’s real. Robert Byrd wrote that. At the time he did write it, Robert Byrd was working as a recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan, which was very much the Yale University of the time, a source of so much poison in our society.”
Republicans have commonly invoked Byrd, who went on to become a Democratic senator in senior leadership, to absolve themselves of their modern support for racially discriminatory policies, although it is worth noting that Byrd went on to renounce his segregationist past, supported Black voting rights, and died with honors from the NAACP.
Watch below:
Tucker Carlson says Sen. Tammy Duckworth is a modern Robert Byrd, compares her to a KKK member. pic.twitter.com/cmWGCZHf3U
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) March 25, 2021
