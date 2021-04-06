News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Bans Government-Issued Vaccine Passports One Month After Rescinding Mask Mandate
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, still under fire for the failed electric grid catastrophe that killed nearly 200 people, has just signed an executive order banning government-issued “vaccine passports,” claiming they infringe on “personal freedoms.”
“Every day, Texas returns to normalcy as more people get the COVID vaccine,” Abbott says in a just-released video. “But as I have said all-along, these vaccines are always voluntary and are never forced.”
“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information,” he added.
Texas require at least seven vaccinations for children to attend school.
Vaccine passports have become a flashpoint on the right, which also has the largest groups of Americans refusing to be vaccinated or wear masks. The so-called passports are being advocated not by government, but by businesses that want to re-open quickly and safely, while protecting their employees and customers.
The move comes one month after Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate. The coronavirus numbers coming out of Texas should be subjected to scrutiny: the state ranks 38th in per capita testing for the coronavirus.
Here’s Governor Abbott:
Sound on: pic.twitter.com/UgrO6YFgxh
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 6, 2021
News
Matt Gaetz’s Defense in Sex Trafficking Case Is Already Falling Apart: Report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the first defense that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered when accused of sex trafficking is already falling apart as investigators look into his claims.
As the Beast’s Roger Sollenberger reports, the embattled Florida Republican started off his defense on Fox News, telling host Tucker Carlson, “It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” before adding, “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”
However, according to Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Gaet’z’s travel records offer him no help with his defense.
“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Libowitz explained before adding, “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”
In fact, as Sollenberger reports, an examination of the Florida Republican’s travel records raise even more questions — particularly about his relationship with a friend already under investigation by authorities.
“As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.” the report states before noting a controversial visit the two made to a state office on a weekend, reportedly to get a new drivers license or ID for Gaetz.
Noting that the GOP lawmaker is not a resident of Seminole County, the report adds, “Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office ‘will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.’ The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, ‘a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.'”
According to Libowitz, “It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID. But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”
He added about Gaetz’s travel filings, “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law. And that would be a stretch.”
Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, concurred, telling the Beast, “This is something the FEC should catch. It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”
You can read more here.
News
Watch: Arkansas Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Doctors From Providing Treatment to Trans Youth – But Override Possible
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson has just vetoed a bill that would ban physicians and other medical professionals from providing treatment to transgender minors.
Calling the legislation “off-course,” Hutchinson suggested the legislation is not “necessary and defensible” in the culture war battle.
“Government under a conservative philosophy should be restrained. This is an example of where restraint is better than overbroad actions that interfere with important relationships in our society,” Hutchinson said in a press conference, according to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.
But he also acknowledges the legislature could override his veto. In Arkansas just a simple majority is needed to override a veto.
The ACLU’s Chase Strangio:
Gov. Hutchinson recognizes that General Assembly will likely override. This is not over. Arkansas has a simple majority override. We have to flip a lot of votes. Keep up the pressure folks. We need to protect trans kids!
— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) April 5, 2021
Hutchinson has recently signed several other anti-LGBTQ bills into law, including sweeping legislation that would allow medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – the “right” to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on their religious beliefs.
He also signed in to law a bill banning transgender girls from playing women’s or girls sports
Hutchinson says his veto today is for a bill that would make the state “the definitive oracle of medical care, overriding parents, patients, and healthcare experts.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) calls HB 1570 a “vast government overreach”:
"While in some instances the state must act to protect life, the state should not presume to jump into the middle of every medical, human, and ethical issue." pic.twitter.com/2wGvm4KwtN
— The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2021
.
News
Gaetz Declares ‘I Am Absolutely Not Resigning’ as GOP Leaders Promise to Call on Him to Quit – Only if He’s Indicted
As the scandal around Rep. Matt Gaetz grows the Florida Republican Congressman is trying to push back, with a former staffer holding a press event during which he admits he has no evidence Gaetz is innocent and Gaetz himself publishing an op-ed in a right wing media outlet promising to not resign.
“I am absolutely not resigning,” Gaetz says in the Washington Examiner, insisting the calls for him to call it quits are hypocritical and pushback because he “decided to take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway.”
He insists he’s not guilty of a few very specific allegations: “I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”
And in very typical MAGA mode, Gaetz told his supporters, “They aren’t coming for me — they are coming for you. I’m just in the way.”
Meanwhile, in a curious twist, Republican leadership has announced they will call for Gaetz to resign, but only if he’s indicted, and they won’t wait for Democrats to demand he step down, MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin says, citing Punchbowl News.
Democrats are putting pressure on Gaetz and the Republican leadership.
“If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters late last week, the AP reports, noting that “Pelosi’s comments fell short of the swift removal from the Judiciary Committee sought by at least one Democratic lawmaker.”
The Speaker added: “From what we’ve heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee.”
And Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California last week tweeted to House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, “You don’t seem to get it. If it’s true Rep Matt Gaetz engaged in sex trafficking, he needs to resign and be prosecuted. In the meantime, you can’t have Gaetz sitting on the Congressional Committee that has oversight over the Department that is investigating him.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
