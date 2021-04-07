News
‘We’re MAGA — and We’re Here to Take Over’: South Carolina GOP Ripped Apart as Trump Loyalists Purge Longtime Members
According to a report from the Daily Beast, there is a coordinated effort in South Carolina to take over the local Republican precincts by newcomers whose main allegiance is to former president Donald Trump.
As the Beast’s Sam Brodey writes, “Since Trump’s defeat and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the MAGA faithful around the country have been restless. State-level activists have led the charge nationally in loudly criticizing and plotting against any Republican perceived to be an enemy of the Trump movement, from members of Congress who voted to impeach the ex-president to local officials seen as being weak or soft when it counted.”
Case in point: what is happening in deeply conservative South Carolina.
According to Lenna Smith, a 30-year veteran in Republican politics in the state, a recent meeting to hold the annual board election was flooded with newcomers she had never seen before, with the Beast reporting, “what happened next was totally out of her control. When it came time to elect the precinct’s president for the coming year, one of the newcomers nominated a fellow newcomer, but not a single person nominated Smith. Stunned, she had to nominate herself…When it came time to vote, the outcome was a foregone conclusion: Smith had lost the president position she’d held for years. For the vote on the next most senior office, the same thing happened, and then the next, until there were no more offices left. Smith had been totally shut out.”
What Smith experienced was not a one-off, with the report noting similar incidents happening across the state.
According to Pressley Stutts, a local Tea Party leader, purging the Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) is the focus of the Trump loyalists.
“There are a lot of good people that did lose their positions. Some are my friends. Some people say, Pressley, what have you done?” he told the Beast before adding that Trump, with his comments, has given implicit instructions to his followers. “He said, go purge, get rid of the RINOs in the Republican Party. So we took him seriously.”
According to Suzette Jordan, a GOP activist in Greenville for decades, longtime Republicans with political experience are being displaced at a startling pace and she worries about where the local party is going.
“It’s frustrating to think the party may be turned over to people who have different goals from what we’ve had for years. Their goal is to replace us all. They may succeed,” she claimed before adding that she was an elector who cast her vote for Trump. “We’ve been accused of being establishment, being not MAGA enough, whatever that means. Afterward, a lady stepped up and said, ‘Congratulations on being an elector!’ It was kind of ironic to me. None of that mattered.”
Current chairman of the Greenville County GOP, Nate Leupp told the Beast “that about 30 percent of the county’s precincts were targeted by the outsider faction on the night of March 22. Their message, he told The Daily Beast, was clear: ‘We are MAGA, and we’re here to take over’.”
“Some established Republicans cast the apparent change in the guard as a cyclical part of the political process,” Brodey wrote with Chad Groover, a former GOP chairman adding, “The grassroots activists working the hardest for President Trump’s re-election were the County Party officers and executive committeeman. So it is disappointing that these same people are being cast aside for precinct and county party leadership roles by individuals who have just recently—many just since November—decided to get involved.”
You can read more here.
NRA Bankruptcy Trial Reveals Strange Expenditure Marked ‘Russia’
A bizarre moment happened in the bankruptcy trial of the National Rifle Association (NRA) Wednesday. According to Law and Crime News investigative reporter Adam Klasfeld, who is there live-tweeting the proceedings, a Russia reference popped up in an odd place.
Looking at expenditures from the NRA, the Brewer law firm sent the NRA an invoice to general counsel John Frazer’s office in 2020 for $59,155.25. It was marked “Russia.”
Firm Ackerman McQueen, the NRA’s former PR firm before their falling out, questioned Frazer about it while he was testifying on the stand. There was an objection, “citing confidentiality,” said Klasfeld. Judge Harlin Hale struck the questions about it from the record.
Ackerman McQueen’s lawyer, Mike Gruber argued it should be stricken, but Judge Hale ruled it out.
Frazer previously testified that he was unaware of the NRA’s Chapter 11 filing. He didn’t find out about it until the day of the bankruptcy.
The trial has been a disaster for the NRA, which has exposed more corruption and lavish spending than previously known. One thing, in particular, was that NRA president Wayne LaPierre lived aboard a 108-foot luxury, massive, luxury yacht after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. He said it was for his protection.
“They simply let me use it as a security retreat because they knew the threat that I was under. And I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,” the New York Daily News reported LaPierre saying.
LaPierre also cited “security” reasons for why he needed mosquito spraying at his house, the Washington Post reported. In 2019, LaPierre demanded that the NRA purchase him a $6.5 million mansion, also for his own security, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A lawyer objected to the line of questioning, citing confidentiality.
Judge Hale struck it from the record.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 7, 2021
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Bans Government-Issued Vaccine Passports One Month After Rescinding Mask Mandate
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, still under fire for the failed electric grid catastrophe that killed nearly 200 people, has just signed an executive order banning government-issued “vaccine passports,” claiming they infringe on “personal freedoms.”
“Every day, Texas returns to normalcy as more people get the COVID vaccine,” Abbott says in a just-released video. “But as I have said all-along, these vaccines are always voluntary and are never forced.”
“Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information,” he added.
Texas require at least seven vaccinations for children to attend school.
Vaccine passports have become a flashpoint on the right, which also has the largest groups of Americans refusing to be vaccinated or wear masks. The so-called passports are being advocated not by government, but by businesses that want to re-open quickly and safely, while protecting their employees and customers.
The move comes one month after Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate. The coronavirus numbers coming out of Texas should be subjected to scrutiny: the state ranks 38th in per capita testing for the coronavirus.
Here’s Governor Abbott:
Sound on: pic.twitter.com/UgrO6YFgxh
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 6, 2021
Matt Gaetz’s Defense in Sex Trafficking Case Is Already Falling Apart: Report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, the first defense that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) offered when accused of sex trafficking is already falling apart as investigators look into his claims.
As the Beast’s Roger Sollenberger reports, the embattled Florida Republican started off his defense on Fox News, telling host Tucker Carlson, “It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” before adding, “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”
However, according to Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Gaet’z’s travel records offer him no help with his defense.
“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Libowitz explained before adding, “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”
In fact, as Sollenberger reports, an examination of the Florida Republican’s travel records raise even more questions — particularly about his relationship with a friend already under investigation by authorities.
“As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.” the report states before noting a controversial visit the two made to a state office on a weekend, reportedly to get a new drivers license or ID for Gaetz.
Noting that the GOP lawmaker is not a resident of Seminole County, the report adds, “Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office ‘will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.’ The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, ‘a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.'”
According to Libowitz, “It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID. But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”
He added about Gaetz’s travel filings, “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law. And that would be a stretch.”
Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, concurred, telling the Beast, “This is something the FEC should catch. It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”
You can read more here.
