AMERICAN FASCIST
Trump Falsely Claims ‘We Already Have Won Re-Election’ in Crazed Dark of Night Address: Says He’s Going to SCOTUS
President Donald Trump in a dark of night address announced, falsely, he has won re-election. Trump, in 2:30 AM remarks to the nation told Americans he will go to the U.S. Supreme Court, which he threatened just days ago, to ask them to declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
“This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Trump declared. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the mess.”
Trump claiming a victory he never won, and saying he will take it to the Supreme Court. This is what dictators do. Stop.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 4, 2020
Trump has now done what @jonathanvswan reported and what Trump denied he would do – came out and said “we did win this election” and called the current vote counting “a fraud on our nation.” Says he will go to Supreme Court to stop counting.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 4, 2020
"What he said bears no resemblance to the truth": @jdickerson points out that despite President Trump's false claims about the election results, many votes are still not counted — including some that are likely his own voters #Election2020 https://t.co/fxHKy8hSEp pic.twitter.com/SVvHLSvQIJ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020
UPDATE:
Chris Wallace: "This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it. He hasn't won these states … the president doesn't get to say he won states … there's no question that all these states can continue to count votes." pic.twitter.com/iquygEE39Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN FASCIST
Trump Is Preparing to Declare Victory on Election Night Regardless of Announced Electoral Vote Totals: Axios
“When he wins, he’s going to say so”
President Donald Trump will reportedly declare victory on election night before getting the necessary 270 electoral votes — if it looks like he’s ahead.
Sources closes to the president told Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan that Trump is expecting to take an early lead in Pennsylvania, although Democratic nominee Joe Biden may pull ahead as more votes are counted.
“Trump has privately talked through this scenario in some detail in the last few weeks, describing plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he has won,” the report said.
In recent weeks, Trump has falsely signaled that votes counted after Election Day are fraudulent.
“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios. “When he wins, he’s going to say so.”
According to Swan, Trump insiders “are more optimistic about winning than they were three weeks ago.”
“They said analyses of early-vote totals in battleground states indicate he’s doing substantially worse in Iowa and Georgia compared with this point in 2016, but better than expected in Texas, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin,” Swan wrote. “In recent days, senior Trump advisers have privately expressed growing optimism about Wisconsin, based on their analysis of early vote data.”
Related –
Another White House Superspreader Event: Trump to ‘Celebrate’ Election Night With Hundreds in Huge East Room Party
AMERICAN FASCIST
Trump Planning ‘Score-Settling’ Vengeance on ‘Disloyal’ White House Officials if He’s Re-Elected: Report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is drawing up a list of White House officials and cabinet members he plans to oust should he manage to win re-election on November 3rd.
While the president is scrambling around the battleground states to boost turnout in what could be a close election, he is also making plans for a possible win that will lead to a purge of “key health-related and intelligence jobs who Trump views as disloyal, slow-acting or naysayers.”
While it has been previously reported that the president is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, Politico reports the list is growing longer as the president becomes angrier over his campaign woes.
“The shift would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response,” Politico’s Nancy Cook wrote. “The evictions could run the gamut from senior health officials to much of the national security leadership. Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government’s pandemic response and overseeing the country’s health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House.”
Possibly headed for the chopping block is “HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield, National Institutes of Health head Francis Collins and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Seema Verma,” the report states.
“FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are potentially in the crosshairs. Trump is angry with Wray and Haspel for not investigating his claims, made without any concrete evidence, that the Obama White House conspired against him and his 2016 campaign,” Politico reports.
According to a Republican insider with ties to the White House, “I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won.”
Trump critic Chris Lu agreed, adding, “If Trump wins, he will feel vindicated and liberated, he will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists.”
“There has been a lot of turnover in the Cabinet, but the power has always been concentrated in the White House the whole time,” claimed another White House insider. “The nucleus of the White House will remain status quo, while there will be changes on the periphery.”
You can read more here.
AMERICAN FASCIST
Stephen Miller Has COVID-19
Top Trump aide Stephen Miller, a white nationalist and the architect of the administration’s program of separating migrant children from their parents and siblings, has just tested positive for COVID-19.
Statement from Stephen Miller: “Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 6, 2020
Here's Hope Hicks with Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, and Nicholas Luna — none of them wearing masks — on their way to board a helicopter on Wednesday, hours before Hicks tested positive for coronavirus (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/v1hFLjg06x
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020
Up until his child separation policy and white nationalist emails Miller had been best known for this interview just weeks after Trump’s inauguration in 2017:
WH Sr. Policy Adviser Stephen Miller: "The powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned" pic.twitter.com/sn3GyFATPD
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 12, 2017
At least two dozen people closely tied to President Trump have tested positive for the deadly virus in the past week.
Miller’s wife Katie Miller had coronavirus in the spring but recovered.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- HERE WE GO AGAIN2 days ago
Vatican Walks Back Pope’s Call for Civil Unions for Same-Sex Couples: ‘Right to Family’ Doesn’t Mean Forming Families
- AMERICAN FASCIST3 days ago
Trump Is Preparing to Declare Victory on Election Night Regardless of Announced Electoral Vote Totals: Axios
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Bill Barr Meets, Prays With Radical Right-Wing Activist Who Wonders if Vaccines Make Kids Gay
- News2 days ago
Mercedes Schlapp Flames Out on Fox News as Host Is Stunned by COVID Surge: ‘It’s Not Because We’re Over-Testing’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
SCOTUS to Hear Major LGBTQ Case, With Barrett – Designed to Give Christians Special Rights to Discriminate
- AMERICAN FASCIST3 days ago
Trump Planning ‘Score-Settling’ Vengeance on ‘Disloyal’ White House Officials if He’s Re-Elected: Report
- CLOSING MESSAGE OR LAUNCHING NEW ENTERPRISE?1 day ago
Trump Has an Election Day Meltdown on ‘Fox & Friends’ – Blames Network for Not Supporting Him Like ‘In the Old Days’
- PRESIDENT QUACK2 days ago
Fox News Host Smacks Down Trump Adviser’s ‘Misleading’ Claim: ‘Votes Are Regularly Counted After Election Day’