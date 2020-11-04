Trump Falsely Claims ‘We Already Have Won Re-Election’ in Crazed Dark of Night Address: Says He’s Going to SCOTUS

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is drawing up a list of White House officials and cabinet members he plans to oust should he manage to win re-election on November 3rd.

While the president is scrambling around the battleground states to boost turnout in what could be a close election, he is also making plans for a possible win that will lead to a purge of “key health-related and intelligence jobs who Trump views as disloyal, slow-acting or naysayers.”

While it has been previously reported that the president is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel, Politico reports the list is growing longer as the president becomes angrier over his campaign woes.

“The shift would amount to a purge of any Cabinet member who has crossed the president, refused to mount investigations he has demanded, or urged him to take a different, more strict tack on the coronavirus response,” Politico’s Nancy Cook wrote. “The evictions could run the gamut from senior health officials to much of the national security leadership. Already, the White House and administration officials have started to vet names of health care experts who could take over the agencies running many elements of the government’s pandemic response and overseeing the country’s health insurance system, according to two Republicans close to the White House.”

Possibly headed for the chopping block is “HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield, National Institutes of Health head Francis Collins and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services head Seema Verma,” the report states.

“FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are potentially in the crosshairs. Trump is angry with Wray and Haspel for not investigating his claims, made without any concrete evidence, that the Obama White House conspired against him and his 2016 campaign,” Politico reports.

According to a Republican insider with ties to the White House, “I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won.”

Trump critic Chris Lu agreed, adding, “If Trump wins, he will feel vindicated and liberated, he will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists.”

“There has been a lot of turnover in the Cabinet, but the power has always been concentrated in the White House the whole time,” claimed another White House insider. “The nucleus of the White House will remain status quo, while there will be changes on the periphery.”

