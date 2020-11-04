Biden: ‘When the Count Is Finished We Believe We Will Be the Winners’ but Refuses to Declare Victory Yet

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a national address told the American people Wednesday afternoon that “we believe that we will be the winners” of the 2020 election, but was quick to add, “I am not here to declare that we’ve won.”

“It is clear that we’re winning enough states to win the presidency,” he noted.

Biden noted that “once this election is finalized,” it will be time to put “harsh rhetoric” behind us, as he called for healing.

He also noted that he and Sen. Kamala Harris would be one of three tickets to unseat an incumbent president, and won more votes than any candidate in history.

Biden’s comments are in polar opposition to those made by President Donald Trump at 2:30 in the morning, falsely declaring victory.

Watch: