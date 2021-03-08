BYE
Sen. Roy Blunt, Member of GOP Leadership, Will Not Seek Re-Election
A top Senate Republican and member of the Republican leadership team has just announced he will not seek re-election next year. Missouri’s Roy Blunt, who has served in Congress since 1997, even serving as Acting House Majority Leader, will leave a solid record of anti-LGBTQ and anti-women votes.
“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video, as Politico reports.
Blunt becomes the fifth Republican Senator to announce he is retiring.
In 2019 Sen. Blunt signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule against LGBTQ people, and declare the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. The court ruled for LGBTQ civil rights.
In December Blunt served on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) that killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.
During President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, when never-before seen graphic video of the attack on the U.S. Capitol was played, Blunt falsely told reporters “similar kinds of tragedies” took place in Seattle when people took to the streets to protest the police killings of unarmed Black men, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
Blunt has voted to constitutionally ban same-sex marriage, voted to amend the Constitution to make marriage only between a man and a woman, against renewing the Violence Against Women Act, voted against prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and voted against allowing same-sex couples to adopt.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BYE
Biden Moving Quickly to Fire Postmaster General as DeJoy Tells Dems to ‘Get Used To Me’
President Joe Biden is moving quickly to fire Louis DeJoy. Or rather, since the President does not have the power to fire a Postmaster General, he is moving quickly to have him terminated.
Biden is set to nominate three candidates to the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, giving Democrats a majority, The Washington Post reports.
The President “will nominate Ron Stroman, the Postal Service’s recently retired deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, the chief executive of National Vote at Home Institute; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union,” the Post reports.
McReynolds’ inclusion was hailed, given her work as a voting rights advocate.
Earlier Wednesday DeJoy snarkily told Democrats they will have to “get used to” him, saying he has no plans to resign despite the millions of dollars of damage to postal machines he caused, and despite the massive delays in mail delivery times he created. Many believe those actions were taken after President Donald Trump waged war on mail-in voting which Democrats advocated for to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. It was, many say, a concerted effort to undermine the election.
Watch:
“Get used to me.”
— Postmaster General Louis DeJoy rejects the notion he’s “a political appointee” and plans to stay in his role “for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/VQTEGx07Zu
— The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2021
Related:
‘Flat-Out Lied’: Elizabeth Warren and a Lot of Other People Sure Think Louis DeJoy Just Committed Perjury
‘Furious’ Federal Judge Orders Postmaster General DeJoy to Be Deposed Over Missing 300,000 Ballots: Reports
DeJoy ‘Regrets if’ Employees Felt Uncomfortable Amid Report He Reimbursed Them for Donations to GOP, an Illegal Practice
BYE
Biden Takes First Steps to Replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
President Joe Biden this week took what could be the first steps necessary to replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
In a statement on Monday, the White House explained that the president has moved to fill vacancies at the postal service’s Board of Governors, which has the power to name a new Postmaster General.
“Only the Board of Governors of the US Postal Service has the power to replace the Postmaster General,” the statement said. “The President can, however, nominate governors to fill vacancies on the board pending Senate confirmation.”
The statement noted that three vacancies are currently open on the board. Additionally, a fourth nomination would replace an existing member who is serving a hold-over year.
“President Biden’s focus is on filling these vacancies, nominating officials who reflect his commitment to the workers of the US Postal Service — who can deliver on the post office’s vital universal service obligation,” the White House added.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed during President Donald Trump’s administration, came under fire after he was accused of trying to undermine the postal service’s role in the 2020 election.
Read the statement below.
Here’s the full statement from the White House official who says Biden is focused on filling the #USPS Board of Governors vacancies: pic.twitter.com/IQSCNCCHiW
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 8, 2021
BYE
Mass GOP Exodus: Alabama US Senator Becomes Fourth to Announce Retirement
The mass exodus of Republicans from the U.S. Senate continues, with Richard Shelby of Alabama announcing Monday his retirement at the end of his term, the fourth in the GOP caucus to do so so far.
“Today I announce that I will not seek a seventh term in the United States Senate in 2022. For everything, there is a season,” Shelby said in a statement, as The Washington Post reports. “I am grateful to the people of Alabama who have put their trust in me for more than forty years. I have been fortunate to serve in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Alabamian.”
Republican Senator Shelby, now a hard-core conservative, was first Democratic Congressman Shelby in 1978. In 1986 he ran for and won a seat in the Senate, and in 1994 became a Republican.
Shelby has a virulently anti-LGBTQ record. He voted for a constitutional ban of same-sex marriage and for the unconstitutional federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA.) He also voted against adding sexual orientation to the definition of hate crimes and no on expanding hate crimes to include sexual orientation.
Most recently, Shelby voted against Pete Buttigieg’s confirmation as Transportation Secretary.
Image: DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
Expert Explains How Dems Just Brilliantly Forced Trump to Respond Under Oath for the Capitol Riot
- NOPE NOPE NOPE3 days ago
Sinema Slammed After Spokesperson Says It’s Sexist to Discuss Her ‘Thumbs Down’ Vote Against $15 Minimum Wage
- NOT 'SOCIALISM'1 day ago
‘Red States Get a Lot of Money’: Fox News Host Destroys Marsha Blackburn’s ‘Blue State Bailout’ Lie
- ANTI-SCIENCE EXTREMISM2 days ago
Protestors in Idaho Bring Their Kids to Mask-Burnings Promoted by Far Right Extremist Lawmakers
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
GOP Governor Faceplants on CNN: Ending Mask Mandates Is ‘Following the Data’
- 'YOU'RE STROKING HIS EGO'9 hours ago
Lindsey Graham Gives Bizarre Interview to Axios Reporter Who’s Forced to Ask ‘You Don’t Really Believe That Do You?’
- 'HOW VERY WHITE'7 hours ago
‘White Privilege Power Hour’: Fox & Friends ‘Tone Deaf’ Hosts Scorched for Ignoring Racism in Meghan and Harry Story
- BYE6 hours ago
Sen. Roy Blunt, Member of GOP Leadership, Will Not Seek Re-Election