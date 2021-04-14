BYE
Powerful Anti-LGBTQ GOP Congressman Calling It Quits After Quarter Century
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, a member of Congress since 1997, will be retiring at the end of his term next year. The 66-year old powerful Texas Republican will have served a quarter-century in the House, after serving in his state legislature for six years.
This term, my 13th, will be my last.
It’s a remarkable privilege to work for #TX08 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the eﬀectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered.
— Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 14, 2021
Brady, whose active Twitter feed is daily filled with partisan falsehoods echoing the latest GOP talking points, chaired the Ways and Means Committee for four years until 2019. He is now its Ranking Member.
Brady, a hard core conservative, has voted against LGBTQ people at every turn.
“I am for equal rights, not special rights,” he said in 2019 about the LGBTQ Equality Act, claiming it would “create greater inequality, undermine the fundamental rights and religious liberty of Texans, and penalize individuals for their personal views.”
Responding to the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 marriage ruling Congressman Brady said his “strong, sincerely-held belief is that marriage is a union between one man and one woman. The Supreme Court should have upheld the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, and left this principled issue to the voters and their elected representatives in each state.”
Brady has voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, against prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and voted to constitutionally define marriage as only between one man and one woman.
Last year Brady said he was “honored” to accept an award fron the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council:
Honored to receive True Blue award from @FRCdc Family Research Council for leadership in pro-family, pro-life & religious freedom issues in Congress.
Appreciate the conservative leadership & friendship of @tperkins. Hugely helpful in tax reform & repealing Johnson Amendment. pic.twitter.com/JgGTWFV53U
— Kevin Brady for Congress (@bradyfortexas) February 11, 2020
The Texas Tribune in announcing Brady’s retirement calls his district a “potent Republican stronghold,” and says it would be “difficult…to see any scenario in which this seat becomes competitive territory for Democrats.”
Sen. Roy Blunt, Member of GOP Leadership, Will Not Seek Re-Election
A top Senate Republican and member of the Republican leadership team has just announced he will not seek re-election next year. Missouri’s Roy Blunt, who has served in Congress since 1997, even serving as Acting House Majority Leader, will leave a solid record of anti-LGBTQ and anti-women votes.
“After 14 General Election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video, as Politico reports.
Blunt becomes the fifth Republican Senator to announce he is retiring.
In 2019 Sen. Blunt signed onto an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to rule against LGBTQ people, and declare the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. The court ruled for LGBTQ civil rights.
In December Blunt served on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) that killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.
During President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, when never-before seen graphic video of the attack on the U.S. Capitol was played, Blunt falsely told reporters “similar kinds of tragedies” took place in Seattle when people took to the streets to protest the police killings of unarmed Black men, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
Blunt has voted to constitutionally ban same-sex marriage, voted to amend the Constitution to make marriage only between a man and a woman, against renewing the Violence Against Women Act, voted against prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and voted against allowing same-sex couples to adopt.
Biden Moving Quickly to Fire Postmaster General as DeJoy Tells Dems to ‘Get Used To Me’
President Joe Biden is moving quickly to fire Louis DeJoy. Or rather, since the President does not have the power to fire a Postmaster General, he is moving quickly to have him terminated.
Biden is set to nominate three candidates to the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, giving Democrats a majority, The Washington Post reports.
The President “will nominate Ron Stroman, the Postal Service’s recently retired deputy postmaster general; Amber McReynolds, the chief executive of National Vote at Home Institute; and Anton Hajjar, the former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union,” the Post reports.
McReynolds’ inclusion was hailed, given her work as a voting rights advocate.
Earlier Wednesday DeJoy snarkily told Democrats they will have to “get used to” him, saying he has no plans to resign despite the millions of dollars of damage to postal machines he caused, and despite the massive delays in mail delivery times he created. Many believe those actions were taken after President Donald Trump waged war on mail-in voting which Democrats advocated for to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. It was, many say, a concerted effort to undermine the election.
Watch:
“Get used to me.”
— Postmaster General Louis DeJoy rejects the notion he’s “a political appointee” and plans to stay in his role “for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/VQTEGx07Zu
— The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2021
Biden Takes First Steps to Replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
President Joe Biden this week took what could be the first steps necessary to replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
In a statement on Monday, the White House explained that the president has moved to fill vacancies at the postal service’s Board of Governors, which has the power to name a new Postmaster General.
“Only the Board of Governors of the US Postal Service has the power to replace the Postmaster General,” the statement said. “The President can, however, nominate governors to fill vacancies on the board pending Senate confirmation.”
The statement noted that three vacancies are currently open on the board. Additionally, a fourth nomination would replace an existing member who is serving a hold-over year.
“President Biden’s focus is on filling these vacancies, nominating officials who reflect his commitment to the workers of the US Postal Service — who can deliver on the post office’s vital universal service obligation,” the White House added.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed during President Donald Trump’s administration, came under fire after he was accused of trying to undermine the postal service’s role in the 2020 election.
Read the statement below.
Here’s the full statement from the White House official who says Biden is focused on filling the #USPS Board of Governors vacancies: pic.twitter.com/IQSCNCCHiW
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 8, 2021
