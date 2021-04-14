Powerful Anti-LGBTQ GOP Congressman Calling It Quits After Quarter Century

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, a member of Congress since 1997, will be retiring at the end of his term next year. The 66-year old powerful Texas Republican will have served a quarter-century in the House, after serving in his state legislature for six years.

This term, my 13th, will be my last. It’s a remarkable privilege to work for #TX08 in the U.S. House of Representatives. I set out to give my constituents the representation they deserve, the eﬀectiveness they want and the economic freedom they need. I hope I delivered. — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 14, 2021

Brady, whose active Twitter feed is daily filled with partisan falsehoods echoing the latest GOP talking points, chaired the Ways and Means Committee for four years until 2019. He is now its Ranking Member.

Brady, a hard core conservative, has voted against LGBTQ people at every turn.

“I am for equal rights, not special rights,” he said in 2019 about the LGBTQ Equality Act, claiming it would “create greater inequality, undermine the fundamental rights and religious liberty of Texans, and penalize individuals for their personal views.”

Responding to the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 marriage ruling Congressman Brady said his “strong, sincerely-held belief is that marriage is a union between one man and one woman. The Supreme Court should have upheld the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, and left this principled issue to the voters and their elected representatives in each state.”

Brady has voted against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, against prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and voted to constitutionally define marriage as only between one man and one woman.

Last year Brady said he was “honored” to accept an award fron the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council:

Honored to receive True Blue award from @FRCdc Family Research Council for leadership in pro-family, pro-life & religious freedom issues in Congress. Appreciate the conservative leadership & friendship of @tperkins. Hugely helpful in tax reform & repealing Johnson Amendment. pic.twitter.com/JgGTWFV53U — Kevin Brady for Congress (@bradyfortexas) February 11, 2020

The Texas Tribune in announcing Brady’s retirement calls his district a “potent Republican stronghold,” and says it would be “difficult…to see any scenario in which this seat becomes competitive territory for Democrats.”