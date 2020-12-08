Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect

Republicans on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) on Tuesday killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.

The Committee was created under the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It is “responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol.”

But on Tuesday in a 3-3 vote along party lines Republicans blocked the Committee from doing its constitutionally-mandated job.

“The rejection came in a private meeting, where House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer offered a motion recognizing the congressional inaugural committee meeting was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate,” CNN reports. “It was rejected by Republicans, a move that effectively denied acknowledging that Biden is the President-elect.”

The six-person committee is comprised of three members of the House and three members of the Senate. Three are Democrats and three are Republicans.

They include Rep. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the committee’s chairman, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The committee’s website even has a countdown clock to noon on January 20.

“For more than 200 years America’s citizens have witnessed the Inauguration ceremonies of the President and Vice President of the United States,” its website says. “From the first Inauguration of George Washington, in New York City, in 1789, to today, as we prepare for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies, the Swearing-In Ceremonies represent both national renewal and continuity of leadership.”

The election was five weeks ago today. President Donald Trump lost but has never conceded. He spends his days lying, reportedly to everyone he can, that he won while grifting the American public out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Chairman Blunt, who voted against today’s simple resolution, had the audacity to post this monstrously hypocritical tweet and video touting the committee’s commitment to democracy and continuity of government of the committee’s website.