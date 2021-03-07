AMERICAN IDIOT
GOP Governor Faceplants on CNN: Ending Mask Mandates Is ‘Following the Data’
CNN host Jake Tapper grilled Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday over his decision to lift mask mandates and COVID-19 related restrictions on businesses in his state.
“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” the Republican governor announced on March 2.
Tapper started off his interview this weekend by telling Reeves that health experts were warning that “people will get sick and die” because of his decision. But Reeves insisted he was just “following the data.”
“We know more people are likely to get sick and die without mask mandates and that is what the science says,” Tapper said. “Why is this a tradeoff you’re willing to make?”
But Reeves insisted his state was in good shape. He also lashed out President Joe Biden, who last week accused Reeves and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of “Neanderthal thinking” for their decisions to end mask mandates and other measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Let’s talk a little bit more about the data,” Reeves told Tapper. “The fact is that at our peak, we had 1,450 Mississippians in hospital beds because of the virus. Today, that number is below 400. At our peak, we had 360 Mississippians in ICU beds. At this point that number is below 120. The fact is we have seen significantly reduced levels. and, oh, by the way, unlike President Biden who wants to insult Americans and insult Mississippians, I actually trust Mississippians to make good decisions.”
Tapper then asked Reeves if he thought it was a good idea for the residents of his state to continue wearing masks, to which Reeves replied that he did.
“If you have not received the vaccination and you’re going into a large crowd or if you’re going out to dinner, I strongly encourage Mississippians and people across the country to wear a mask because I believe that it does, in fact, reduce the ability of individuals to spread the virus. No question about that,” Reeves said.
“Only about 9% of Mississippi residents have been fully vaccinated – 9%,” Tapper noted. “The governor of neighboring Alabama, Republican Kay Ivey, is extending her mask mandate another month. Why not do the same thing so you can get more of your constituents vaccinated before relaxing your measures? We all want to go back to normal. The fear is if you do this, it will take longer to actually get back to normal.”
“Well, I should start by saying I love and appreciate Governor Ivey over in Alabama,” Reeves replied. “She is a great friend of mine and has been for many, many years. But when you look at the numbers in Mississippi, it doesn’t justify government intervention. It just simply does not. It doesn’t justify statewide mask mandates. You’ve made a very valid point earlier that statewide mask mandates have been in effect in our state over the last six months and we are not going back to that.”
Watch video below:
Related: ‘It Is Time’: Mississippi Joins Texas in Lifting All COVID Restrictions Despite Doing Terrible Job Controlling Virus
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Fox News Host Continues His War on Public School Teachers – This Time by Calling to ‘Just Stop Vaccinating’ Them
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade says it’s time to stop vaccinating public school teachers who refuse to return to work because of the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In places like Illinois, and in places like New York City, in places like Chicago,” ranted Kilmeade Tuesday, talking about his favorite targets, “they have to open up the schools, they’lls [sic] ventilation’s getting fixed, everything’s being done, money’s being given, vaccinations being given to the teachers and they still won’t open up to the schools, these K through eighth graders need to go back to public schools – the ones that are being hurt are the lowest income people whose parents most likely both are working if you have two in the family. That has to stop. If not, stop vaccinating teachers. If they’re not going to go back to work, stop vaccinating.”
Brian Kilmeade: "Just stop vaccinating teachers; if they're not gonna go back to work, stop vaccinating them." pic.twitter.com/pDoNrl2pBQ
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 26, 2021
This is not the first time Kilmeade has attacked public school teachers.
Just two weeks ago while guest hosting on “The Five” Kilmeade blasted teachers who are afraid to return to in-person classroom teaching, and again targeted “Chicago,” which he verbally stressed. His co-host jumped on board, calling public school teachers “disgraceful” and saying they should put children’s eduction ahead of their own lives and the lives of their families.
Discussed the push to reopen classrooms as teachers begin receiving the COVID vaccine. Thanks for having me #TheFive! pic.twitter.com/sWReVBsYcz
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) January 12, 2021
Over the summer, while he broadcasted from the safety of his own home, Kilmeade also demanded teachers return to work despite the pandemic.
Brian Kilmeade says schools must re-open in the fall in part because “life is full of risks, kids should learn that early that life is full of hurdles, you’ve got to find a way to overcome.” pic.twitter.com/zamv1HgMwj
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 8, 2020
Kilmeade has never believed the coronavirus could be controlled and infection rates reduced, as he made clear last month.
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tells viewers: “There really is no preventing this virus from spreading.”
— Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) December 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Kilmeade last week spent some time learning how to be a prime-time host, trying out for Fox News’ expansion of its opinion shows into the 7 PM hour. It did not go well, as viewership dropped dramatically.
Brian Kilmeade in primetime did worse on Thursday night. Once again finishing third across the board, Fox News Primetime drew only 1.824 million total viewers and 255,000 in the key 25-54 demo.
In comparison, CNN’s Erin Burnett drew three times the demo audience (771,000). https://t.co/HXzbUJgvdy
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 22, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Mocked After WSJ Reports He Wants to Start a New ‘Patriot Party’ – The Original Was Linked to the Black Panthers
“Patriot Party was socialist antifa”
President Donald Trump in recent days has been talking about starting up a new political party, called the Patriot Party. Social media users immediately mocked Trump – not only for wanting to start a new party, given his historically unpopular polling numbers, but because of the name he chose for his new group.
Late last week former Trump Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, told Foreign Policy that President Trump is just plain ignorant of history.
“His understanding of global events, his understanding of global history, his understanding of US history was really limited,” Tillerson said. “It’s really hard to have a conversation with someone who doesn’t even understand the concept for why we’re talking about this.”
The Wall Street Journal Tuesday night reported Trump wants to call his new political party the Patriot Party.
Not surprisingly, there already has been a Patriot Party, starting in the 1960’s. It ended in the ’80’s. Trump was alive during those years, but apparently missed it.
The Patriot Party was affiliated with the Black Panthers, a far-left anti-racism Black power political group that disbanded in the early ’80’s. It grew through community organizing and became popular among poor rural Americans by advocating for free basic necessities, including food and wood for stoves.
Trump apparently isn’t the first in recent days to come up with the idea. It’s been rolling around on social media since last month.
Here’s what some are saying:
So a group of Parler crazies and Boogaloo boys started a Telegram group called “Patriot Party” that called for this… https://t.co/R6vViQYrqm
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021
There was a “Patriot Party” organized in the late 1960’s. It was an American Socialist Organization for
impoverished whites in rural areas. Eventually it became tied to both the Rainbow Coalition and the Black Panthers. Trump, still a bozo ?!
— Jo Kovacik (@jojok57) January 20, 2021
Ha! One previous “Patriot Party” (1960s-’80s) was a socialist, multi-racial coalition of community organizers and anti-fascists associated with the Rainbow Coaltion founded by Fred Hampton of the Black Panthers! https://t.co/RpyoeHXQh7
— Fred Dews (@publichistory) January 20, 2021
The irony of Trump wanting to start the “Patriot Party” is massive.
Patriot Party was a rural white SOCIALIST organization closely tied to Jesse Jackson & black panthers. It was formed after the 1969 “United Front Against Fascism” conference.
Patriot Party was socialist antifa
— Khalid Nigh (@Eternal0Star) January 20, 2021
Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/VCEEf8smnm
— Dr. Betsy, Ed.D ? ?? ? #AmericaIsBack ?? (@erichards24) January 20, 2021
i think its funny that people are talking about joining the patriot party and are part of a white supremacy group but fail to see that the patriot party befriended the black panthers ?
— aylesia. (@aylesia) January 19, 2021
PATRIOT PARTY – 1969 Rainbow Coalition Black Panthers Young Lords Protest Button https://t.co/asYacYimWY via @eBay #BlackLivesMatter
— Larry Fox (@Larry911) January 16, 2021
“The Patriot Party was a member of the original Rainbow Coalition, formed by Fred Hampton of the Black Panther Party…” https://t.co/HCvsYBa5xe https://t.co/iFWA70l15A
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 20, 2021
“In 1970 the FBI arrested the entire central committee of the Patriot Party…” https://t.co/HCvsYBa5xe
History would repeat itself. https://t.co/iFWA70l15A
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 20, 2021
They must not know that google exists because a Patriot Party already occurred in the US 1960-1980. Voted liberal, partially founded by the Black Panthers, and would be the enemy of this current take on the party. Fucking morons
— KPF (@drinksforfree) January 20, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Is ‘Untethered to Reality’ and His Thanksgiving Rant Proves It: CNN’s Berman
CNN host John Berman on Friday lit into President Donald Trump for going on an unhinged Thanksgiving rant about the 2020 election in which he once again falsely claimed that he won.
Berman in particular zeroed in on Trump’s seething anger at Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, who asked the president on Thursday if he’d concede that he lost the election.
“He was yelling at Jeff Mason, who is the most mild-mannered reporter in America, who was asking one of the most obvious questions in America, which is, ‘Will you concede the race that you lost?’” Berman said. “I think it gave a window into where the president is this morning and how untethered to reality he may be.”
Guest Ron Brownstein shared Berman’s assessment and talked about the harm it’s doing to the United States.
“[He’s] doing real damage,” Brownstein said. “You’ve seen the polling: Three-quarters of Republicans now believe the election was stolen. We’ve never seen anything like this, an effort by a president to systemically undermine the results of the election.”
Watch the video below.
Trending
- 'MOST SECURE ELECTION IN US HISTORY'3 days ago
MAGA Senator’s Attack on Dems’ Voting Rights Bill Backfires Spectacularly: ‘Truest Thing You Have Said All Year’
- TRUMP WHO?2 days ago
WH Press Secretary Slams Reporter Who Masked Trump Attack: ‘We Don’t Take Our Advice or Counsel From Former President Trump’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
North Dakota Expels Anti-Mask, Anti-Vaxx GOP Lawmaker for Alleged Sexual Harassment and ‘Bizarre’ Behavior
- News3 days ago
‘We’re About Facts Around Here’: Psaki Smacks Down Governor’s Claims After Abbott Attacks Biden for ‘Importing COVID’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Arrested: Trump State Dept. Appointee, a Former Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Employee, in Connection With Capitol Riot
- PLAYING WITH FIRE2 days ago
‘Marie Antoinette’ Trends After Video of Sen. Sinema Giving Thumbs Down to $15 Minimum Wage Vote Goes Viral
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
‘You Don’t Have to Normalize Insurrection’: CBS News Slammed for ‘Complicit’ Jailhouse Interview of ‘QAnon Shaman’
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Trump Official Spent Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on Legal Team to Dig Up Dirt on His Own Staff: Report