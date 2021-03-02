OPINION
‘It Is Time’: Mississippi Joins Texas in Lifting All COVID Restrictions Despite Doing Terrible Job Controlling Virus
Barely one hour after Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott announced he was lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, also a Republican, joined in, tweeting “it is time” to get rid of his state’s mask mandate. Next to a vaccine, wearing a mask is the single most effective action anyone can take to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” Reeves declared on Twitter, revealing that he has blocked other “lockdown” protocols. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”
Governor Reeves, dubbed a “Trump acolyte” by The New Yorker, early on in the pandemic refused to take any action, and worse, overrode local officials who had ordered lockdowns and other protective measures. Instead, Reeves told Mississippi residents to trust the “power of prayer” over the deadly virus. And then he flew to Europe for a family trip.
Reeves has a strong background in finance, and he says he’s looking at the coronavirus numbers, but it appears he isn’t actually looking at the important coronavirus numbers for his state.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference Reeves said he’s focused on the numbers, he looks at them every morning.
But, he declared, “the total number of daily cases is not the end-all be-all,” If you’re not testing much, like Mississippi, Reeves would be correct – but not in a good way.
“What is the end-all be-all, and the single most important issues, are what do the total number of hospitalizations look like, what are the total number of patients that are in ICU beds, and what is the total number of patients that are on ventilators?”
Those are the “single most important” numbers you would look at if your only goal is ensuring hospitals are not over capacity. They are the most short-term numbers you could look at to manage the pandemic in the worst possible way. Those are numbers to focus on if your main goal is merely preventing “last-mile” problems. They do not take into account “long COVID,” those patients who contract the virus and never fully recover. In fact, they are numbers to look at if you literally don’t care how many people contract the disease, or spread it.
Meanwhile, we did look at the numbers, the really important ones, to determine how well – or poorly – Governor Reeves is managing the pandemic.
It’s not good.
Here are some stats the first-term GOP governor might want to be paying attention to.
Mississippi ranks 32nd in total population across the U.S., but ranks 23rd in total coronavirus cases. That means Reeves’ state is outpacing the average – not good.
Those numbers are probably a lot worse, since Mississippi ranks 36th in per capita coronavirus testing.
Worse, just 14 percent of Governor Reeves’ residents have had their first COVID-19 vaccination shot, which means his state ranks 43rd. That’s pretty bad.
Governor Reeves claims that “hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted,” but Mississippi, according to Bloomberg, ranks number 13 in hospitalizations (number one is the worst.)
Despite all this, Reeves is opening up his state, immediately.
OPINION
Pompeo Mocked for ‘Fake Victimization’ After Bragging He Was Called ‘Worst Secretary of State in History’
Pompeo Is a Likely 2024 Presidential Hopeful
Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being chided and criticized for bragging on social media he was labeled the “worst Secretary of State in history” by The New York Times.
He’s a little off.
A May New York Times opinion piece, “Mike Pompeo Is the Worst Secretary of State Ever” called Pompeo the “worst Secretary of State in American history.”
Just days earlier the Times also reported, “As he leaves office, Mr. Pompeo, 57, has been tagged by a number of officials and analysts with the dubious distinction of the worst secretary of state in American history. That will come back to haunt him as he considers running for president in 2024 or seeking another elected office, as he is widely believed to be doing.”
There’s also this passage from a January 20 opinion column, which reads:
In recent weeks, the Chinese state media had dismissed Mr. Pompeo as “crazy” and the “worst secretary of state in history.”
Not many are denying that Pompeo was the worst Secretary of State in history. In fact, last summer the Washington Post’s Deputy Editorial Page Editor called him just that in a piece aptly titled, “Opinion: Mike Pompeo is the worst secretary of state in history.”
Regardless, today it’s Pompeo’s “fake victimization” and bragging about being labeled the “worst Secretary of State in history” that has many up in arms – especially given his poor record.
No one is trying to cancel you by calling you “the worst secretary of state in history.”
We are describing you and how terrible you are.
— Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) March 1, 2021
Man who lied for his president and lied for himself now claims he will never stop speaking truth, which itself is a lie.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 1, 2021
The best thing about this tweet is he reference to a description of himself as the “worst Secretary of State in history” as if it’s some kind of petty, personal insult, rather than an assessment of his performance in the most important job he’ll ever have. https://t.co/CWD1AE9ciG
— Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) March 1, 2021
Dear @mikepompeo
I know you want to classify all the negative comments about as “liberal media,” etc…
But explain this.
If you guys did such a great job, HOW THE FUCK DID YOU LOSE THE HOUSE, THE SENATE AND THE WHITE HOUSE?
Spin that you soulless POS. https://t.co/XTzF0ibYJp
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 1, 2021
Weird that he thinks being judged to be bad at his job is the same thing as being “canceled.” https://t.co/Lr3sT9ntlF
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 1, 2021
Dear Ex Secretary of State @mikepompeo: The American people didn’t just try, they in fact cancelled you when they fired the Administration in which you worked.
On @HouseForeign, we found you lied; covered up misconduct; & corruptly used taxpayer funds to benefit you & your wife. https://t.co/XB8OshpN4j
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 1, 2021
When most people who understand your job think you were bad at it, and you failed at your own stated goals, leaving things worse than when you started, and rather than prompt introspection you declare this a source of pride, it says something about you & those you’re appealing to https://t.co/saGvLXN3Cl
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) March 1, 2021
More fake victimization plays by the former West Pointer, Secretary of State who continued to fail up his entire life. https://t.co/XH1rbhh3ss
— Jon “WEAR A MASK” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) March 1, 2021
I was proud to be the worst Secretary of State in history and, if you’ll have me, I would be honored to be the worst president in history as well. Thanks and God bless. https://t.co/wTQzofcLOQ
— derek davison (@dwdavison) March 1, 2021
It’s like they can’t even see how Trump utilized actual name calling as a pillar of his “governing” style. Calling mike the worst Secretary of State isn’t name-calling. It’s a judgement based on historical observation. https://t.co/4svGoQtCGp
— Stranger in the Night (@planetJoseph) March 1, 2021
“I’m shit at my job… but I’m proud of it!” – Mike Pompeo https://t.co/y1zYTgvu2d
— 😷 Mx. Scott Kelley Ernest 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ (@scottkernest) March 1, 2021
Coups have consequences, @mikepompeo
It’s called consequences culture. https://t.co/fjCZOf71HP
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 1, 2021
OPINION
‘Snooze Fest’: Internet Mocks Trump’s ‘Extremely Boring’ and ‘Low Energy’ CPAC Speech
White Nationalist One-Term Twice-Impeached Former US President Speaks to Right Wing Group From Nazi-Inspired Stage
For the first time since he incited an insurrection last month the disgraced former American president, Donald Trump, on Sunday delivered what many are calling a “low-energy” and “extremely boring” speech to attendees of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Florida late Sunday afternoon.
The ex-president, who started his speech 100 minutes late, looked and sounded far older than he did on January 6, attacking President Joe Biden and insisting that his five weeks performance should be enough for “Democrats to lose the White House” in 2024.
“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House,” Trump told supporters, adding: “I may even decide to beat them for a third time, who knows?”
The crowd, a mostly over-50 group of white Americans, roared, even though Trump has won only one election, and never the popular vote.
Trump’s speech was very similar to his past stump speeches, filled with racism, white nationalism, and lies about his opponents and the 2020 election that he lost – which he continues to refuse to admit. The “fake news” media, transgender people, and NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci were also the target of his attacks.
we’ve reached the transphobia portion of Trump’s CPAC speech pic.twitter.com/MJMzIqTgwg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021
He also tried to re-instill the perceived victimization of conservatives that fueled his presidency, claiming for example that Americans will no longer be able to hire attorneys because undocumented immigrants are taking them all away from U.S. citizens, which is a lie.
The former president is lying a lot.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 28, 2021
Other lies included that wind energy is bad for the environment,
Some responses:
Listening to lackluster, hackneyed, lie-ridden, hate-driven, not-very-bright, Trump doing a pretty limp impression of himself back in the good old days when he was a higher-energy con man, crook and traitor should fill every Dem in America fill with optimism.
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) February 28, 2021
Honestly? I’ve watched hundreds of Trump rallies. Given how long it’s been since he spoke, it seemed fair to think he might have a lot of energy pent up and a lot to say (on and off script). But his energy seems kind of low about 30 mins in.
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 28, 2021
House Republican Adam Kinzinger on Trump at CPAC: “Trump lost the election FYI. Side note this speech is boring. We can’t win with this boring, low energy, stream of conscience, weak, has been, choke artist.”
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) February 28, 2021
Does anyone else think Trump sounds like his heart really isn’t in this? The energy is … low.
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 28, 2021
This is a snooze fest. Trump is boring with his same old crap.
— SammyBoca🇺🇸 (@SammBoca) February 28, 2021
This is…sadder and lower energy than I expected it to be.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 28, 2021
Get the hook, Trump is even boring the CPAC crowd.
— michael labriola (@17mikes) February 28, 2021
Looks like Trump used up all of his energy.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 28, 2021
Low Energy One Term Twice Impeached Never Won the Popular Vote Former Junior Employee Donald Trump is a catchy nickname. https://t.co/lwntOxJvwf
— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) February 28, 2021
Trump is delivering no new material at this CPAC speech, which was the case with his speeches over the past four years. Same old lies. Same old fear-mongering. Same old depravity, but with less energy.
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 28, 2021
Trump is low energy boring looser
— Nadeem the dream (@nadeema) February 28, 2021
Trump is low energy, prompter-focused so far, tbh, with pretty low energy ad libs.
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 28, 2021
Trump could at least do us the courtesy of coming up with fresh, exciting lies. Instead, it’s all re-runs.
It’s one thing to be deceptive—but a reality star like Trump should know that being boring is when you start to lose even the diehard fans.
— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) February 28, 2021
Wow, Trump’s speech is really boring. It’s the same nonsense.
Trump is also very sweaty. He looks greasier #CPAC #CPAC2021 #SleepyDon
— Wake Up America (@PreserveTruthUS) February 28, 2021
CPAC Trump speech summary: Everything you’ve ever heard Trump say before. Boring.#Trump #CPAC #COVID19 #America #Repost #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pkp6eLsdv0
— McKinnon Mitchell (@AnotherMcKinnon) February 28, 2021
Trump is at CPAC summarizing his entire presidency in detail and it is exactly as boring as you might imagine (and full of lies).
— Tara (@TaraPoshusta) February 28, 2021
I watched just one very long Trump speech from beginning to end. After that nothing reported or excerpted on social media was something I hadn’t already heard. He is undoubtedly the worst, most boring speaker, ever.
— Marjorie Daw (@MarjorieDaw) February 28, 2021
This Trump speech is full of fear, lies, it’s extremely boring. pic.twitter.com/siU7c2L8BJ
— Les Nessman (@LesNesman2) February 28, 2021
OPINION
Donald Trump Jr. Bombs at CPAC – and Gets Scorched for Lying That ‘Radical’ Dems Have ‘Banned the Muppets’ From TV
If Donald Trump, Jr. was hoping to get support for a political run he did not receive it at Friday’s Conservative Political Action Conference. The son of the former president was the last speaker of the day, but had to address a room with more empty chairs than he probably expected. There was no attempt to be “socially distant” at CPAC, and it was definitely not “standing room only.”
The conservative crowd did not seem terribly impressed or thrilled with Trump Jr.’s remarks. At one point, when he compared CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter (who he called Brian Slettler) to “Mr. Potato Head,” claiming that everyone makes that comparison (almost no one makes that comparison, except for this guy and a Fox News host), he got enough pushback that he had to try to defend his ugly attack.
Jr. also tried to pull off jokes like, “Liz Cheney is less popular than her father is at a quail hunt,” referring to the former vice president accidentally shooting an acquaintance in the face – in 2006, 15 years ago. There likely were attendees in the room who literally were too young to know what he was talking about. When some groaned he declared, “fact check: true.”
Trump Jr.’s speech was his usual mix of lies, half-truths, and self-victimization, accentuated with a big lie about something incredibly irrelevant: “The Muppets” (no offense meant to any Muppets.)
“This month, this month alone, they’ve banned The Muppets,” Trump Jr. lied, blaming “the radical left” for the cancellation that did not happen.
“Right. I mean, if there’s things that you thought were sort of above cancellation, you would be wrong. There is nothing, the radical left won’t cancel. ”
He was probably referring to Disney +, where almost every Muppet episode can now be seen. Entertainment Weekly reports that two episodes are missing, one because Disney could not secure the rights to the music in an episode, and one because the guest star of that episode is now a convicted sex offender and was “found guilty of possessing child pornography.”
BBC News adds that Disney has added a content warning to the beginning of some episodes over “negative stereotypes.”
That’s not cancelling The Muppets, although Trump’s father has made clear he doesn’t like warning labels on his content either.
Watch:
“They’ve banned the muppets” pic.twitter.com/MgWAFc58vk
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2021
A few responses:
(1) No one has banned the Muppets. They’re on Disney+ now.
(2) This grievance has nothing to do with policy and also isn’t real (see 1).
(3) The right’s issue often isn’t policy, it’s just emotional—we don’t like them, they suck!
(4) There’s coke back in your room Donnie… https://t.co/JWleY4m1nH
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 26, 2021
For the record, The Muppets were the opposite of ‘banned’.
They were *added* to the Disney+ platform, not removed.
They will lie about anything and everything, now matter how easily debunk-able it is. https://t.co/5nIe8hqwtW
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) February 26, 2021
If cancel culture was an ~actual~ problem, you’d think conservatives would be able to point to *real* things that *actually* happened rather than lying about shit
The Muppets weren’t banned, episodes weren’t removed … it’s all a farce https://t.co/5bQ9hIuysH
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 26, 2021
Don Junior just thinks the Muppets are banned because he can’t figure out how to get the Disney+ to work
— Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) February 26, 2021
Yes, the Muppets were “banned” by putting the series on a popular streaming service
— Taco McGibblets (@TMcgibblets) February 26, 2021
He needs to explain why I can still see the Muppets any time if they are banned. pic.twitter.com/U5bQlDYEwX
— REDACTED Human Scum/hand washer/mask wearer (@mrshellwinger) February 26, 2021
90% of the grievances are cultural ones for which no political or policy solution exists. This is the core of the right at this moment. https://t.co/oVrTD9gVU6
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 26, 2021
I know that the right is unable to trust media so they can’t use Google to fact check the lies their leaders tell them but Donnie T says “They banned the Muppets” but you can just go on Disney+ and see that they’re not banned. Is the homepage of Disney+ fake news, too? I’m tired.
— Young Daddy (@Toure) February 26, 2021
Nobody banned the Muppets. Nobody censored the Muppets. The Muppets have ONLY become vastly more accessible in the past week. Infinitely more accessible, which is like the OPPOSITE of banning the Muppets.
Donny Jr. should be ranting, “They proliferated the Muppets!”
— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 26, 2021
