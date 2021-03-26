RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Arkansas Governor Signs Pro-Religious Discrimination Bill Allowing Doctors to Refuse to Treat LGBTQ Patients
Arkansas Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson Friday afternoon signed into law a bill designed to give medical professionals, hospitals, insurance companies, and other medical providers – including students – legal protections to discriminate against LGBTQ patients while claiming they have a religious or moral right of “conscience” to do so. SB 289, the “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act,” is a sweeping law that could have devastating implications on the health and well-being of every LGBTQ person in the state.
SB 289 is sponsored by Republican state Senator Kim Hammer, a Missionary Baptist preacher and hospice pastor who earlier this year declared war on Democrats after then-President Donald Trump had been impeached.
As NCRM reported earlier, when Hutchinson’s “Medical Ethics and Diversity Act” goes into effect this summer a physician could refuse to treat a transgender person, a mental health professional could end treatment with a young teenager who just revealed to them he is gay, a pharmacist could refuse to dispense contraceptive medication even if prescribed for non-pregnancy-related illnesses, and a student nurse could refuse to assist with an abortion, even if it were medically necessary to save the life of a woman.
But that’s not all. The new law is so broad that it allows hospitals and even insurance companies to refuse service for – including refusing to pay for – anything their polices claim violates their conscience. Catholic hospitals for decades have been refusing to allow abortions to be performed, but now an insurance company could refuse to pay for HIV medications, or even PrEP. They could refuse to pay for gender confirmation surgery.
NEW: Gov. @AsaHutchinson has signed SB289 into law. The Medical Ethics & Diversity Act. Opponents argued it would allow health care providers to deny treatment to members of the LGBTQ based on religious beliefs. #arnews #arpx @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/piUoE10qAd
— Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) March 26, 2021
Gov. Hutchinson signed the possibly unconstitutional legislation less than a day after signing another anti-LGBTQ bill into law, one that bans transgender girls and women from playing women’s sports.
Hutchinson, who is possibly considering a 2024 presidential run, is term limited and will be out of office after the 2022 election.
Last week the governor signed into law an anti-abortion bill he fully admits was designed to go to the Supreme Court in a far right wing effort to kill Roe v. Wade,
Hutchinson back in 2015 signed into law an anti-LGBTQ “religious freedom” law he himself had called “divisive,” after having a small portion of the language changed. That same year Gov. Hutchinson allowed a bill prohibiting towns from enacting non-discrimination ordinances to become law.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
GOP Lawmaker Pushes Bill to Ban Books ‘Normalizing’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyles’ From Schools to Not Offend Christians
A Republican Tennessee state lawmaker is pushing a bill that would ban any books dealing with LGBTQ “issues or lifestyles” from public schools, claiming they are inappropriate and offend Christians.
Rep. Bruce Griffey’s bill will be taken up next week by the House Education Instruction Subcommittee, WBIR reports. Ironically, Griffey was just stripped of all his committee assignments, with includes the Education Instruction Subcommittee, after trying to get a different bill to the House floor after it was voted down in committee.
“Tennessee public schools should focus student attention on academic curricula critical for student success, such as reading, science, and mathematics,” the bill reads. It also says, “textbooks and instructional materials and supplemental instructional materials that promote, normalize, support, or address controversial social issues, such as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles are inappropriate.”
The legislation, should it become law, might be deemed unconstitutional, as it also claims “the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a significant portion of students, parents, and Tennessee residents with Christian values.”
Rep. Griffey’s legislation also likens the teaching of LGBTQ issues to that of teaching religion, saying “the promotion of LGBT issues and lifestyles should be subject to the same restrictions and limitations placed on the teaching of religion in public schools.”
On his campaign website, which has a Trump-themed logo and a large photo of Griffey kissing his wife, he says “Marriage is between a Man and a Woman and a part of existence recognized by the State,” and then attacks same-sex couples and LGBTQ people by saying it is “common courtesy” for LGBTQ people to live their lives in private.
“I am not concerned with, nor do I wish to know or contemplate about the voluntary sexual activity two consenting adults that is not harmful or detrimental,” he says. “We don’t know nor do we want to know about the sexual behavior of others.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Mike Pence Chooses Right Wing Religious Org Tied to Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Host His First Post-VP Speech
Former vice president Mike Pence has chosen a Christian organization dedicated to “persuasively present biblical principles” and preserve religious freedom to host his first speech since leaving the White House. Palmetto Family, a group with ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations, including a hate group, is based in South Carolina, the state that led to President Joe Biden winning the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.
The group opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose. It also opposes sex education, pornography, and lists among its “accomplishments” that “11-year-olds will not be required to be vaccinated for sexual diseases.”
“Pence, who since leaving the administration has been doing work with the Heritage Foundation and Young America’s Foundation, has not indicated if he plans a future run for office, but his choice of making his post-administration debut in South Carolina helps set down a marker for a potential 2024 presidential bid,” The Associated Press reports. “The state holds the first presidential primaries in the South, and candidates of both major parties typically spend more than a year in the state ahead of those votes, introducing themselves and trying to secure support.”
Palmetto Family, formerly Palmetto Family Council, says it is tied to both the anti-LGBTQ organization Focus on the Family and the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council.
Between 450 and 600 people are expected to attend Pence’s speech and dinner.
Palmetto Family also lists among its accomplishments that the “Ten Commandments may be displayed in public buildings,” “Schools must follow state abstinence laws in sex education or lose funding,” “Students may receive graduation credit for off-campus Bible study,” “The Bible may be taught as history and literature in public schools,” and “Biology standards must allow critique of evolution.”
Pence, Palmetto Family president Dave Wilson told the AP, “is very reflective of the ideas, policies and direction that we at Palmetto Family want to see in South Carolina: bringing faith to the forefront and growing the next generation of conservative leaders for our state.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Feuds Erupt Among Trump-Loving ‘Prophets’ Over Whether God Will Put Him Back in the White House Next Month
Former President Donald Trump has been out of the White House for nearly a month, but some Christian “prophets” believe God has a plan to reinstall him in the White House next month.
As Politico reports, self-proclaimed prophets such as Kat Kerr, Johnny Enlow, and Greg Locke are still insisting that Trump will be president again in 2021, despite the fact that President Joe Biden was sworn into office last month.
In fact, Enlow believes that the Trump family is set to become something of a God-appointed royal dynasty ruling over the country.
“There’s not going to be just Trump coming back,” Enlow said in a recent video. “There’s going to be at least two more Trumps that will be in office in some way.”
However, not all Trump-backing “prophets” are on board with these predictions.
Jeremiah Johnson, a charismatic Christian prophet, admitted after the 2020 election that his own prediction of Trump’s victory was wrong, and he’s urging his fellow prophets to be humble and admit errors.
“I believe that this election cycle has revealed how desperately we need reformation in the prophetic movement,” Johnson said in a February 8 video. “I have serious concerns for the charismatic-prophetic world that if we do not wake up, if we do not humble ourselves, there is greater judgment to come.”
Michael Brown, another longtime charismatic revivalist, similarly told Politico that it’s time for his movement to cool it on Trump-related prophecies.
“As a full-blooded charismatic, I’ll say we’ve earned the world’s mockery for our foolishness,” he said.
Trending
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Experts Slam Fox News for Wrongly Attacking VP Harris for ‘Repeatedly Failing to Salute Military’
- YUP.2 days ago
Laura Ingraham Attacks Dems for ‘Preferring’ Undocumented Immigrants to ‘Anyone Who Voted for Trump’ – It Doesn’t End Well
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
NBC White House Correspondent Says Gun Safety and Voting Rights Are ‘Far-Left Issues’
- SIRI WHO IS STROM THURMOND?3 days ago
Internet Rises Up to Slam Mitch McConnell for Claiming Filibuster ‘Has No Racial History at All’
- News1 day ago
Mom of Trump Advisor’s Child Posts Docs and Calls Him a ‘Deadbeat’ After Report Says He ‘Misled Court to Dodge Child Support’
- JESUS WOULD HAVE BAKED THE CAKE3 days ago
Colorado Christian Baker Back in Court After Refusing to Bake Birthday Cake for Transgender Woman
- WHAT'S HE HIDING?1 day ago
Ken Paxton Refuses to Release Messages About Attendance at Pro-Trump Rally Before Jan. 6 Insurrection
- News2 days ago
Right Wing Pundit Hammers GOP Senate Candidate Accused of ‘Half Rape’ in Off-the-Rails Interview